Six new county COVID deaths in past week

The Stokes County Health Department recorded a shocking six additional COVID-19 deaths this week, along with 222 new positive cases of the virus.

In these latest numbers, released Tuesday, there are currently 300 active cases, with eight of those hospitalized. The number of active cases has decreased by one in the past week.

The number of positive cases is at 5,589, with 5,195 recoveries and 94 deaths.

Health Director Tammy Martin said that 39% of county residents are fully vaccinated, while 43% have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Mass vaccination events will be held Thursday at LifeBrite Community Hospital in Danbury from 3-7 p.m. Everyone age 12 and up are welcome. There will be a second mass vaccination next Thursday, Sept. 23, at the American Legion Post 290 on Main Street in King.

For more information on these two vaccination events, visit www.ptrc.org/vaxstokes or call 336-593-5348.

*New studies show the COVID-19 vaccines remain highly effective against hospitalizations and death even as the extra-contagious delta variant swept the country.

One study tracked over 600,000 COVID-19 cases in 13 states from April through mid-July. As delta surged in early summer, those who were unvaccinated were 4.5 times more likely than the fully vaccinated to get infected, over 10 times more likely to be hospitalized and 11 times more likely to die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Vaccination works,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC’s director, said in a White House briefing Friday. “The bottom line is this: We have the scientific tools we need to turn the corner on this pandemic.”

Walensky added that well over 90% of people in U.S. hospitals with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

*Millions of Americans still need to get vaccinated in order to slow or stop the spread of COVID-19 and getting the pandemic under control could take “many, many” more vaccine mandates, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said if more people aren’t persuaded to get vaccinated by messaging from health officials and “trusted political messengers,” additional mandates from schools and businesses may be necessary.

“I believe that’s going to turn this around … They’re going to do it,” Dr. Fauci said. “You’d like to have them do it on a totally voluntary basis, but if that doesn’t work, you’ve got to go to the alternatives.”

The combination of the highly contagious delta variant and the vaccine holdouts has put the United States in a “very difficult period” of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fauci said.

Of the eligible population in the U.S., which is currently limited to people 12 and older, 63% are fully vaccinated, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts and officials are aiming for the vast majority of the population to be inoculated to control the spread.

*The average person doesn’t need a COVID-19 booster yet, an international group of scientists — including two top U.S. regulators — wrote Monday in the scientific journal The Lancet.

The experts reviewed studies of the vaccines’ performance and concluded the shots are working well despite the extra-contagious delta variant, especially against severe disease.

“Even in populations with fairly high vaccination rates, the unvaccinated are still the major drivers of transmission” at this stage of the pandemic, they concluded.

*More than half of states in the U.S. have least 50% of their population fully vaccinated, data shows. However, hospitals across the country are still filling up with COVID-19 patients who are unvaccinated. Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the U.S. has fully vaccinated nearly 54% of its total population. Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts have fully vaccinated at least two-thirds of their population.