Local active cases jump up

Gov. Roy Cooper said he ‘suggests’ wearing a mask indoors again, whether you’ve been vaccinated or not, but would not mandate it.

Like most of the nation, the number of positive COVID cases has taken an update turn in Stokes County, currently with 139 active cases, nine of whom are in the hospital.

Local COVID-19 statistics, updated Tuesday by the Stokes County Health Department, show there have been 4,608 lab-confirmed positive cases, up 122 cases from last week and representing 10% of the total county population. There have been 4,384 persons who have recovered. Local deaths remains at 85.

Even more concerning is that only about 36% of the county has been vaccinated, or half the national total of 70% and 20 percentage points below the state average.

At the King City Council meeting Monday night, Council member Wesley Carter made an impassioned plea for Stokes County residents to get vaccinated.

“I have friends who are in the hospital” with COVID, he began. “I checked and we only have about 35% fully vaccinated. No one should be forced to get a vaccination, but it’s important. There is so much misinformation out there. Operation Warp Speed brought us the vaccine during the Trump Administration when they said it would take years. So call it ‘the Trump Vaccine’ if you want. It’s not perfect, but data shows it works, and works well. A lot of people are dying. I don’t want to go through what we went through in 2020. But 35% is too low.”

Mayor Warren said to Carter “I agree with you 100%.”

King City Manager Dearmin responded to Carter’s plea by saying that at least four City workers have been infected recently, and more have had their children test positive. “A former City worker is in the hospital fighting for his life, on a respirator,” Dearmin said.

“I do agree that these numbers are too low for our county,” said Health Director Tammy Martin in response to Carter’s statement. “This week’s vaccinated percentage only increased by one percent. We are now 36% fully vaccinated and 39% with at least one dose.”

The Health Department held another mass vaccination event at its Danbury headquarters all day Wednesday. The department has all three vaccines: Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for ages 18 and up, and Pfizer for age 12 and up.

“We do have all vaccines available here,” Martin said.”We have been giving vaccines during the week and the number of people coming or calling to get them has decreased since May. We will also be at the King Pow Wow on August 14-15 doing Moderna vaccines. This will be put on social media closer to next weekend.

“We have offered all three vaccines, had drive-thru events, and events for school age children. It is important to get vaccinated I believe. If you can’t come to the health department then Walmart, CVS, Walgreens, and Stokes Pharmacy in King are offering vaccines. Active cases are beginning to rise again and the number of individuals coming to be tested rises every day also. We still encourage unvaccinated individuals to wear a mask,” Martin added.

To make a vaccination appointment, email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us or call 336-593-2400 with name, date of birth and contact number.

● The Associated Press reported that more North Carolinians came in for a COVID-19 vaccine last week than on any given week over the past two months, according to data state health officials released Tuesday.

More than 74,000 people were vaccinated for the first time, an encouraging sign that residents are increasingly taking seriously threats posed by the more contagious delta variant and understanding the benefits of the vaccines, which are free, safe, highly effective and widely available. A push to get young adults vaccinated before the upcoming school year is likely helping to fuel the rise in doses administered.

Major hospital systems across the state, including Wake Forest Baptist Health, Cone Health and Novant Health are requiring workers to get the shot.

Data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows major transmission of the virus throughout North Carolina. The CDC is recommending people wear masks in indoor public settings, even if they’re already vaccinated.

● About 50,000 state employees who work for cabinet agencies under Gov. Roy Cooper have until Sept. 1 to verify they are fully vaccinated for COVID or face weekly tests and mask-wearing mandates. Cooper urged private companies and local governments to follow suit.

COVID-19 cases are climbing rapidly, and hospitalizations are seeing “the fastest increase since the pandemic began,” said Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

Both Cooper and Cohen struck a dire tone. “This moment is different than the last time we were experiencing rising trends,” Cohen said. With 57% of North Carolinians fully vaccinated, the Delta variant of the coronavirus is “finding and infecting those who are still unvaccinated.”

Hospitalizations for COVID have doubled in less than two weeks, according to the DHHS website. In that same time frame, the number of new positive cases each day has more than tripled, from 1,023 people two weeks ago to 3,268.

Cohen said these cases were for the most part preventable: 92% of positive COVID-19 cases in North Carolina were among those who have not been vaccinated. Vaccines are available for anyone ages 12 and older.

North Carolina is reporting 1.1 million positive cases of the virus, and 13,679 deaths, and 9.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered.

● U.S. Senator Thom Tillis — who himself contracted the coronavirus last year and announced recently that he was dealing with prostate cancer — issued a statement Monday saying “the reality is that vaccines have proven to be highly successful in protecting Americans from COVID-19, including the Delta variant. The scientific data has shown that 94% of North Carolina cases and 97% of all U.S. hospitalizations are occurring among the unvaccinated population. … If you have any questions or concerns, please talk with your doctor about the vaccine, if you have not already. It is safe and effective, and our best tool at beating this virus.”

● In a renewed effort to get North Carolinians vaccinated as the delta variant of COVID-19 spreads, public health officials will offer $100 gift cards at some vaccine sites throughout the state.

● The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Tuesday it will extend the federal eviction moratorium through Oct. 3 after the ban lapsed over the weekend.

● New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio mandated inoculations for a range of indoor venues Tuesday, requiring proof of Covid vaccinations from employees and customers of indoor eateries, gyms and entertainment centers.

● Could vaccine mandates lead to some people losing their jobs if they refuse to vaccinate? The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has allowed companies to mandate the flu and other vaccines and has indicated they can require COVID-19 vaccines. People can request exemptions for medical or religious reasons.