Commissioners change course on LifeBrite lease

DANBURY — On Wednesday, in a continued meeting, the Board of County Commissioners reversed its earlier decision and voted to extend the lease with LifeBrite as the operator of the local hospital.

Much of Stokes County has been in an uproar this week after the County Commissioners voted 4-1 to not renew the lease for LifeBrite.

The original vote came at a special called meeting where the Board of Commissioners met in closed session for two and a half hours, then came into open session just long enough to receive and approve the motion to not renew the lease, which expires July 31. The lone vote against the action was by Commissioner Rick Morris, who also chairs the Stokes-Reynolds Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees, which happens to be comprised of the five commissioners.

Both the Commissioners and the Trustees have to approve any action on the lease — even though they’re the same folks — the Commissioners then called a meeting of the Trustees for Monday afternoon with a public hearing. That hearing brought out enough people so that the crowd filled the meeting room until the fire marshal said no more could enter, then spilled into the hallway at the Reagan Building. Because of the crowd, and two more closed session for debate, the regular commissioners’ meeting and the hospital trustees meeting were recessed until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, which is well past the deadline of this weekly newspaper. This article will be updated with the outcomes of those two meetings.

The meetings were continued Wednesday, when the new vote was passed.

On Monday afternoon, speaker after speaker expressed dismay at the action, befuddlement at the reasoning, and pleaded for either some kind of a plan, or in the absence of such, a lease extension to develop one.

Several members of the Hospital Operations Committee, recently created by the County Commissioners, wondered why they had been ignored. “We are working diligently for the future, developing aggressive plans for the citizens of Stokes County,” said Dwayne Young. “Our work seems to have gone out the door.”

Greg Collins said the committee had been in talks with the USDA about loans to build a new facility in Danbury “with community-wide town meetings planned to discuss what is needed. The current facility is owned by the county and is greatly in need of repair.”

Dr. David Kaplan said he’s worked in many hospitals and that “Stokes-Reynolds Hospital is the worst building and the best people I’ve every worked with. A hospital is more than a physical facility. What we have is good and precious. If we can build on it and make it better, that’s great.”

Danbury Mayor Janet Whitt recounted that she was just recently a COVID patient at the hospital and had a great experience. “I really think they saved my life,” she said. “I worked at Baptist for 25 years and understand these people (at LifeBrite) are good at what they do. We feel like the hospital is doing really well with the current physicians and staff.”

Brad Chandler called the hospital “part of the quality of life of Stokes County. … The doctor is not looking at his watch because he needs to get to the next patient.”

“If something urgent has happened, we’d like to know about it,” he added. “It just don’t smell right.”

Carolyn Hicks talked about her husband’s recent visit to the Emergency Room. “This hospital is needed by the people of Stokes County. It’s small, and maybe doesn’t have all the modern equipment. But healing takes love, and it takes caring.”

“What happens with the LifeBrite clinics in Pine Hall and King?” wondered Olivia Shelton. “How does this decision boost Stokes County’s reputation?”

Debbie Vaden, an RN, pleaded for a transition period. Georgia Rodrick said she was also a recent patient who had a great experience at the hospital. “If you don’t care about the people, maybe you care about the voters.”

Rev. Keith Lawson, a respiration therapist at LifeBrite, said that with each transition in hospital management “there has been suffering and a loss of trust among the community. We’ve spent the last five years rebuilding that trust.”

Megan Lawson is a nurse who said she came back to work at LifeBrite “when I saw how well they were doing. … It’s a disgrace that this decision was made in private.”

Board of Commissioners’ Chair Andy Nickelston reminded the audience how devastating it was to the community of Stuart, Virginia, when Pioneer Hospital closed there. “One day it was open and the next it was closed,” he said. “I don’t want to see that happen to ours. We just want to make sure we have some stability. … We get overlooked a lot (by Raleigh), more than Guilford, even more than Surry. Every one of you matter just as much as them.”

Commissioner Sonya Cox said the county attorney suggested they Board talk about the hospital in closed session so “not to upset people,” a comment that drew grumbling from the crowd. “I don’t expect you to believe that or understand it,” she continued, “if you haven’t served on the School Board or the County Commissioners.”

On Tuesday Cox released a statement to The Stokes News:

“The one thing that I would like to stress is that at no time has anyone on our board ever questioned the quality of care and the wonderful dedicated group of health care employees at all of our Lifebrite facilities. They did a tremendous job during the pandemic, as they do every day, and all of their hard work is appreciated.

“Also, I would like to be clear that at no time was any of this about closing the hospital. I regret that it was misconstrued as that. Our Board values the hospital and would never do anything to jeopardize its operation. However, our board did have serious reservations about continuing to be in business with the CEO of LifeBrite, Christian Fletcher, given all of his recent federal indictments on conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud charges and conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as other federal indictments. The alleged scheme that Fletcher was involved in was to use rural hospitals as a billing shell to file billions of dollars in fraudulent claims to private insurance companies. The (additional) lawsuit by Blue Cross Blue Shield against LifeBrite is very disconcerting to us as well. The integrity of our healthcare system is paramount and these deceptive business practices are worrisome and led us to pursue other opportunities for the hospital.

“It is my opinion that we should continue looking for someone reliable and trustworthy that is willing to invest in our hospital and our community and follow through on things that were promised. Our citizens deserve that. The four to one vote against renewing the five-year lease was due to the leasing company not doing enough to protect the hospital and our county’s best interest. The steps we have been trying to take weere an effort on our part to protect the hospital and the employees from something similar as to what happened with Pioneer when they went bankrupt and left our county in a predicament.

“The board is committed to keeping the hospital open and looking to the future operation with stability and sustainability. We owe it to the citizens of the county to explore other opportunities that might exist to enhance what we’re already doing.

“After meeting in close session with an attorney from Charlotte who specializes in health care and hospital law, we believe it would be in our best interest at this time to pursue an extension of the LifeBrite lease to give us more time to get everything in place so that there is no disruption of services, and the hospital will remain open during any transition that may take place in the future.”

As additional background information:

The hospital was acquired for $400,000 by Lilburn, Georgia-based LifeBrite Hospital Management in 2017 following Pioneer Health Services’ bankruptcy. A little over a year after taking over the Stokes hospital, LifeBrite sued Blue Cross/Blue Shield of North Carolina claiming the insurer had breached the contract inherited from Pioneer Health Services and was avoiding reimbursement payments of at least $15.5 million. Blue Cross filed a counter claim alleging LifeBrite was engaged in a billing fraud scheme. According to the counter claim, LifeBrite’s lab billing spiked from an average of $37,400 per month in August 2017 to approximately $8.5 million per month by May 2018. The insurer claimed at that time that since August 2017 LifeBrite had overbilled Blue Cross Blue Shield more than $76 million for lab tests. The case is being still litigated in N.C. Superior Court.

Meanwhile, LifeBrite CEO Christian Fletcher was among 10 people charged with bilking insurance companies through an elaborate scheme using struggling rural hospitals to bill for drug testing. The U.S. Department of Justice alleges that the conspirators would obtain urine specimens and other samples for testing through kickbacks paid to recruiters and health care providers, including substance abuse treatment centers. Some of the tests, the government alleges, were not even medically necessary. The conspirators then billed insurers through the hospitals for about $1.4 billion for lab tests and were paid about $400 million, the federal government says. Fletcher, 34, of Atlanta, faces one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud; one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering; and two counts of substantive money laundering.

“This was allegedly a massive, multi-state scheme to use small, rural hospitals as a hub for millions of dollars in fraudulent billings of private insurers,” said Assistant Attorney General Brian A. Benczkowski of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division. “The make clear that the department is committed to dismantling fraud schemes that target our health care system, however complex or elaborate.”

The federal indictment mentions the illegal actions affected rural hospitals in Florida, Georgia and Missouri, but not the hospital here in Danbury, it should be stressed.

Fletcher’s attorney, Steve Sadow of Atlanta, called the accusations unjustified and said Fletcher was not guilty of any criminal conduct. “Christian at all times engaged in legitimate, lawful business transactions with third party insurance companies and hospitals,” he said.

In a statement, LifeBrite COO Amber Fletcher said ”

As a matter of an update, LifeBrite stepped in under an interim management services agreement in 2016 to a facility days away from closing after the County stated they were unable to continue operations due to a lack of capital. We operated the facility and withstood losses to the tune of $2mm+ in an effort to mitigate disruption to the citizens of the community and keep the facility open. We acquired the facility in 2017, and to date, have withstood additional operating losses in excess of $7mm+. The message is simple, our CEO personally spoke to the staff and community in 2016 and assured them we would be there under any circumstances to offer a sense of stability and that is what he is committed to do. Last Tuesday, the board voted not to renew our lease that ends on July 31. We were notified by our hospital administrator, Pamela Tillman, at that time. The below message and attached letter was sent directly from the County. They instructed our administrator to distribute this to staff and accepted responsibility of continuing hospital operations during the transition. The problem is the County has no hospital license, has not provided required disclosures to bodies of authority, such as CMS, and none of the required insurances such as professional/general liability has been obtained. We initially sent back the lease renewal signed in June 2021 and had no reason to think it would not be duly executed for a five year term until last week. We immediately came to the hospital last Friday to offer some reassurance of our goal to remain operator for stability. The problem is we too had more questions than answers. Who will operate the facility? How? Have the necessary license been obtained? While onsite we asked for a meeting with the commissioners, a meeting that only one commissioner, the one vote in our favor, attended.”

To: The staff and employees of Stokes Reynolds Memorial Hospital The Stokes County Board of Commissioners made the decision on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 at a Special Meeting to not renew the lease of the hospital to LifeBrite Hospital Group. The Board feels that this decision is in the best interest of the continued future operation of the hospital and the taxpaying citizens of Stokes County. The Board is committed to continuing and improving hospital operations, and providing the best health care possible to those residing in Stokes County and in surrounding areas. During the transition to a new operator of the hospital, the Board remains committed to all staff and employees of the hospital; and will do everything possible to provide a smooth transition and continuation of normal hospital operations during the transition period. — The Stokes County Board of Commissioners