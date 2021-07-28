Active COVID cases on the rise

Active COVID-19 numbers have nearly tripled in the past week, jumping from 19 to 53, and mirroring the sharp rise in cases nationwide.

County coronavirus statistics, updated Monday by the Stokes County Health Department, show there have been 4,480 lab-confirmed positive cases, up 66 cases from last week, with 4,342 recoveries. The number of deaths remains at 85. Among the active cases, two are hospitalized.

The Health Department posted this statement on its social media: “As COVID numbers begin to rise again please remember we are still offering vaccines. We have Moderna and Johnson & Johnson for those 18 and older. We have Pfizer for those 12 and older. To make an appointment please call 336-593-2400.”

This comes as the Centers for Disease Control updated its masking guidelines Tuesday in light of the Delta variant’s potential to infect the vaccinated. The CDC is now recommending fully vaccinated Americans return to wearing masks in indoor spaces in communities where coronavirus transmission is substantial or high.

The CDC website rates North Carolina as a “high transmission” area. In the latest County Alert system tracker, Stokes County is rated as medium risk, or “Significant Community Spread.” Stokes also lags behind its neighboring counties in terms of the percentage of persons who are vaccinated.

The state’s number of hospitalizations is back up to its highest point since May.

● Anyone who works or volunteers at a state-run health care facility in North Carolina will need to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said late Tuesday.

● The CDC also said all K-12 students, staff and visitors should wear masks indoors this coming school year, regardless of their vaccination status. These new federal recommendations on mask wearing in schools are stricter than what North Carolina announced last week.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said schools should be open, but everyone needs to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status, a reverse in position from recommendations issued in early July.

State health officials said last week that schools should continue to require grades K-8 to wear masks for the upcoming school year because most of those students aren’t yet eligible to be vaccinated. Students in grades 9-12 who are not fully vaccinated are also strongly recommended to wear masks.

Cooper acknowledged that, while the new guidance strongly encourages who should wear masks in schools, there’s no way to enforce it, and there are no repercussions for districts that decide to drop masks indoors completely.

Cohen said officials might have to “revisit” the school mask requirements if coronavirus trends continue in the wrong direction and “we see that our school districts aren’t keeping our kids safe.”

This comes as the state is closely watching a rise in COVID-19 cases, particularly among those who are unvaccinated. But the state said it will leave decisions about mask wearing to local school systems.

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen said she is disappointed with the rate at which older kids are getting vaccinated. Those ages 12 and up are eligible for the vaccine, but state data shows only a quarter of them statewide are fully vaccinated.

More than 1 million North Carolina residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

● The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will become the first federal agency to issue a vaccine mandate, it announced yesterday. As the New York Times reports 115,000 of the VA’s frontline health care workers will need to get their shots within the next eight weeks or potentially lose their jobs. The Biden Administration is considering requiring all federal employees to be vaccinated or be forced to submit to regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and restrictions on travel.

● The White House is keeping its travel restrictions barring most visitors in place, Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing Monday. She did not say when the ban might be lifted.

● Tokyo — hosting the Olympics — reported a record 2,848 new cases Tuesday, a new high-water mark that comes just days after the competitions got underway.