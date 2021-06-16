Varient poses threat to unvaccinated

There was one COVID-19 death during the past week, according to the latest figures released Tuesday by the Stokes County Department of Health. The number of positive cases totals 4,356; there have been 4,236 recoveries. There are currently 37 active cases, with six persons hospitalized.

That means there were 22 new cases this week, and last week there were 40 active cases.

The number of vaccines administered in the county stands at 9,517.

● The “Delta” variant is quickly on its way to becoming the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S., raising concerns that outbreaks could hit vulnerable communities come fall.

Currently 10% of COVID cases in the U.S. can be attributed to the variant, but that proportion is doubling every two weeks, said Scott Gottlieb, former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

That may not mean a sharp uptick in infections across the country, which has administered more than 309 million doses of the vaccine, but specific regions are at risk, he said.

“I think in parts of the country where you have less vaccination — particularly in parts of the South, where you have some cities where vaccination rates are low — there’s a risk that you could see outbreaks with this new variant,” Gottlieb said.

Nationally, 64.4% of adults have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but some states are seeing significantly lower rates. Less than half of adults living in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and Wyoming have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For states lagging in vaccinations, Delta could pose serious risk since experts believe the Delta variant is significantly more transmissible than its predecessors, Gottlieb said. The good news is that evidence shows vaccines are still effective against it.

“We are going to need to have a highly vaccinated population for years if not longer. This virus is going to be circulating in the world for a long time,” said Dr. Paul Offit, a member of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Advisory Committee.

● Effective immediately, North Carolina has lifted all mandatory capacity, gathering limits, social distancing requirements and easing most mask requirements.

Gov. Roy Cooper made the announcement last Friday, and the changes went into effect immediately. “We can take this step today because the science shows our focus on getting people vaccinated is working,” Cooper said. “But to keep moving forward – and to make sure that we keep saving lives – more people need to get vaccinated.”

● Gov. Cooper is rolling out a new program to boost vaccines in North Carolina: a $1 million cash drawing. The program is modeled after drawings in Ohio and several other states, a source close to the governor said. The drawings will happen every other week from June 23 to August 4. Four people will win $1 million.

Anyone over the age of 18 that’s already vaccinated is automatically entered into the drawing, and those who get their first dose of the vaccine moving forward will be entered twice. Vaccinated residents ages 12 to 17 will be entered in four drawings to win $125,000 paid toward education at the college of their choice.

North Carolina has fallen behind the national pace of vaccinations, and that gap has grown wider in recent weeks. About 54% of adults in North Carolina have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, compared with nearly 64% nationwide, according to state Department of Health and Human Services data.

● Vaccine maker Novavax says its COVID-19 shot was highly effective against the disease and also protected against variants in a large study in the U.S. and Mexico, potentially offering the world yet another weapon against the virus at a time when developing countries are desperate for doses. The two-shot vaccine was about 90% effective overall, and preliminary data showed it was safe, the American company said. That would put the vaccine about on par with Pfizer’s and Moderna’s.

The Novavax vaccine, which is easy to store and transport, is expected to play an important role in boosting supplies in poor parts of the world.