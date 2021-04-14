Health Department pauses Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Boxes containing the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit next to vials.

The Stokes County Health Department said Tuesday it is pausing distribution of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until it receives further guidance from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS), joining other agencies locally and around the nation.

The department administered 330 doses of the vaccine at Saturday’s mass-vaccination event at Stokes Early College.

“Thank you to Stokes County EMS, Walnut Cove Fire Department and all the volunteers and staff that helped to make this event possible,” the Health Department said on social media. It also sought to reassure the persons who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

NCDHHS has announced that it will temporarily halt use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at the urging of the federal government. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are following the recommendations of the FDA and CDC and have paused the administration of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine until we learn more. The safety system in place is working as it should,” the DHHS said in a statement.

Nationwide, there have been six cases in which women between the ages of 18 and 48 have developed what officials from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration are calling a “rare and severe type of blood clot” shortly after receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine has already been administered 7 million times.

“Right now, these adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the CDC and FDA said in a joint press release issued Tuesday morning. “COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

There have been no reports of similar incidents among people who took the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine requires only one shot, so people do not have to make a second appointment or worry about getting to one. It also can be stored in a regular refrigerator, unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which some officials had hoped would help with supply in rural areas.

North Carolina is set to receive 17,700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week,

The Stokes County Health Department updated local statistics on Monday and said it has administered a total of 7,500 doses of the Moderna and J&J vaccines.

The county has had 3,955 Total lab confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus, with 3,823 recovered. There have been 79 deaths locally. There are 53 active cases, with one person currently hospitalized.

● Nearly a third of people age 18 and up in North Carolina are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the NCDHHS reported Monday. More than 2.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated, or 30.1% of the adult population and 23.6% of the total population.

In Stokes County, 21% have been partially vaccinated, with 15.8% fully vaccinated.

Anyone 16 and older is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in North Carolina.

At least 936,425 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 12,305 have died since March 2020, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,364 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, down from 1,469 the day before.

At least 1,032 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Tuesday, up from 982 on Monday.

As of Sunday, the latest day for which data is available, 8.3% of coronavirus tests were reported positive. Health officials have said 5% or lower is the target rate to slow the spread of the virus.

● As North Carolina continues its vaccine rollout, pharmacies have become one of the go-to places for shots. So, how can you get a spot at a Walgreens or CVS pharmacy? Here’s what to know:

Walgreens says it allows people to sign up for appointments online and by phone.

▪ To make a vaccine appointment online, visit www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19 and use the “Schedule New Appointment” tool to check for availability in your area. Next, sign into your Walgreens account to answer screening questions and sign up for an open slot for your first or second vaccine dose. You should receive a confirmation number.

▪ On the Walgreens app, you can take similar steps after going to the “COVID-19 Vaccination” page.

▪ If you prefer to call, you can make an appointment by calling your local Walgreens or 800-925-4733, ext. 1. After you schedule a vaccination via phone, the pharmacy will give you a form to fill out in the store.

CVS also has an online tool for vaccine registration.

▪ To sign up, visit cvs.com/immunizations/covid-19-vaccine and see where vaccines are available. After answering questions, you will receive a confirmation and reminders.

▪ You also can sign up through the CVS app or get email updates about COVID-19 vaccines.

● People infected with the U.K. variant of the coronavirus didn’t experience more severe symptoms and weren’t more likely to die from this particular strain, according to a new study of hospitalized patients published Monday.

The strain, called the B.1.1.7 variant, remains more contagious than original strains of the virus however, according to the study in The Lancet Infectious Diseases. The U.K. strain is believed to have first emerged in England in September 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is now the most common strain in the U.S.

● In another sign of a return to normal, MerleFest, the beloved Americana and bluegrass music festival founded by guitar legend Doc Watson, will be held this fall. The festival was sidelined in 2020 due to COVID-19 — one of the many festivals and events put on hiatus to slow the spread of the virus. MerleFest 2021 will be held Sept. 16-19 at Wilkes County Community College in Wilkesboro, organizers announced Monday. Tickets will go on sale June 10. Historically, the festival is held in April. Organizers said this will be a one-time change, expecting to reclaim the usual dates for 2022.