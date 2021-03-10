Turning the corner on COVID?

Falling case numbers, rising vaccination numbers and new federal guidelines on gatherings for those people who have been vaccinated have sparked hope that a return to normalcy is not far away.

But health experts say it’s not time to abandon safeguards like masks and social distancing.

In the latest Stokes County numbers, reported Monday by the Health Department, there have been 3,814 total lab confirmed positive cases, with 3,685 recoveries and 77 deaths, up two from last week.

Only one person is currently hospitalized, with 51 in isolation.

The department also reported 4,950 vaccine doses have been administered in the county.

In its latest social media posting, the Health Department said “If you are 65+ and still haven’t received your COVID vaccine please call 336-593-2401 or email us at covid@co/stokes.nc.us. We are currently calling individuals that are on our list already. If you have already left a message or email we have it and are working on making your appointment. … At this time we only have Moderna vaccine and have not heard if we will receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. At this time we do not have any drive up clinics planned. We are still scheduling appointments at our Danbury location and our King location.”

LifeBrite Hospital has also been distributing the vaccine.

● The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday issued long-awaited advice to Americans fully vaccinated against COVID, freeing them to take some liberties that the unvaccinated should not, including gathering indoors in small groups without precautions while still adhering to masking and distancing in public spaces.

As cases and deaths decline nationwide, some states are rushing to reopen businesses and schools. Though federal health officials have repeatedly warned against loosening restrictions too quickly, fearing that the moves may set the stage for a fourth surge of infections and deaths.

The CDC considers Americans “fully vaccinated” once two weeks have passed since they received the final dose of their vaccine regimen. In the case of vaccines developed by Moderna and Pfizer, which have been authorized for emergency use since December, that means the second of two shots. For the recently authorized Johnson & Johnson vaccine, it means two weeks after a single injection.

● Just under 1 in 20 COVID-19 tests came back positive each day for the last seven days with reportable data. It’s the first time the state has met its weekly positivity target since the state began tracking the statistic.

Among the test results reported on Friday and Saturday, the latest days with available data, 4.4% and 4.6% returned positive respectively, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services. Over the last week of available data, an average of 4.9% of tests per day have come back positive. State health officials want the rate at 5% or lower.

It’s the first time the weekly average has been below 5% since DHHS started tracking the percentage of positive tests April 25.

At least 874,906 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 11,535 have died since last March, according to state health officials. At least 1,126 people in North Carolina were reported hospitalized with the coronavirus as of Monday, down slightly from 1,136 reported the day before.

More than 1 million people in North Carolina have received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine. A total of 2.7 million doses have been administered statewide.

● The Greensboro FEMA Community COVID-19 Vaccination Center opened Wednesday. The clinic, located at Four Seasons Town Center, plans to operate every day of the week, with the capacity to give 3,000 shots per day and the option for drive-thru service. Appointments can be made online at GSOmassvax.org or by calling 1-888-675-4567.

● Coronavirus cases in the U.S. are dipping and the number of daily vaccinations is rising. But public health experts are pressing two key concepts they say show that Americans still need to mask and distance for a while longer: First, case levels are still as bad as they were during a difficult summer. Second, clues increasingly suggest a more transmissible variant is about to cause trouble.

The country has averaged about 57,400 new COVID-19 cases a day over the last week — down 14% from the week before, and way below the country’s pandemic peak of about 255,380 a day in early January, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

But the current level is similar to last summer, on either side of a July peak of more than 67,000 new cases daily — and higher than a September valley of 32,500 from which a torrid fall and winter surge launched.

The U.S. recorded more than 29 million coronavirus cases as of Tuesday. Nearly 526,000 people have died. More than 117.1 million people around the world had been diagnosed with COVID-19, and more than 2.6 million people have died.

About 116.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been shipped to various U.S. states as of this morning, of which nearly 92.1 million doses have been administered thus far. Approximately 18.1% of the overall U.S. population has received at least one dose, and about 9.4% of Americans have gotten both doses.

● In stimulus news, the U.S. House of Representatives was set to vote on the $1.9 trillion relief package on Wednesday. Democratic leaders in the House appeared confident their slim majority would be enough to pass the bill and send it to President Biden for his signature. The Senate made several changes to the bill — some to satisfy Senate budget rules and others to ensure the support of moderate Democrats.