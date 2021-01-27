Nearly 1,000 vaccinated on Saturday

Vehicles pulled into 10 lines at West Stokes for persons 75 and over to be vaccinated. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News Stokes County has received doses of the Moderna vaccine, which requires two inoculations. Photos by Shane Sargent | Sargent Media Productions Nurses and volunteers were able to process vaccinations in a smooth and efficient manner on Saturday. Photos by Shane Sargent | Sargent Media Productions Recipients moved through the line to sign their paperwork and receive their shots, and then waited for 15 minutes to make sure there was not a negative reaction. Photos by Neill Caldwell | The Stokes News

KING — Call it “Vaccine Saturday.”

Through the combined effort of the Stokes County Health Department and LifeBrite Hospital, almost 1,000 doses (997 to be exact) of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were put into arms this past weekend.

Saturday’s mass vaccination event at West Stokes High School, a first for the county, seemed to flow like a well-oiled machine as persons to be vaccinated pulled their vehicles into 10 or 11 lines to sign paperwork, get their shot and then pull up to wait 15 minutes to make sure they didn’t have an adverse reaction.

Along with Health Department nurses, staff from Stokes County EMS, the county Fire Marshall’s Office, Stokes County Schools and many volunteers participated. Stokes County Commissioners came by to lend support and brought lunch for everyone working.

“I was very pleased with the turnout,” said county Health Director Tammy Martin on Saturday’s event. “We tried to schedule 1,000 appointments but weren’t able to. We did give out 807 doses, which is a big thing for our individuals that need it.

“We do plan to do more of these events when we have enough vaccine on hand to do so,” Martin added.

The Health Department said Tuesday that it is now moving into vaccinating the 65-and-over age group.

“If you are in this group and have not already called or emailed, you can do so now. Call 336-593-2400 and choose option 7 or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us. Please be patient as we are trying to get to everyone. If you have left a message, we will be calling back to schedule an appointment when we get to you. Due to the high demand of the vaccine we are doing all we can to get it out to the community, please be patient with us during this time. If you would like to fill out the forms prior to the day of your vaccine there is a link on our website, (Stokes Family Health Center – Home). The documents you need can be found under ‘COVID 19 Resources.’ Per CDC guidance we are not giving the vaccine to anyone who has had COVID in the last 90 days.

Meanwhile, LifeBrite employees and volunteers did 190 vaccinations given at the hospital.

“This virus continues to attack the people we love: our coworkers, friends and family and we are dedicated to doing our part,” the hospital posted on its social media.

“Please refer to previous posts if you are interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine and are a frontline worker or are age 65 and up. We have had an overwhelming response, as expected. We continue to be responsible for the daily operations of the hospital, ER, and clinics so please be patient with us. If you have already left your name on the recorded line, we will get back with you. In the meantime, wear a face covering, wash your hands often, and wait at least six feet from others. Together we can – and will – overcome this!”

As with the Health Department, LifeBrite is also now open to those age 65 and over.

LifeBrite also reminded residents to “please call only one of the locations, once, as multiple messages will delay scheduling of the vaccine. We ask that you refrain from calling the family medical clinics or the main hospital number for scheduling the COVID-19 vaccine. Call the Danbury location at 336- 593-5348 or the office in Pine Hall at 336-427-3203.”

The Moderna vaccine that has been shipped to Stokes County is given in two separate doses, 28 days apart.

During its Monday afternoon meeting, the County Commissioners received a comprehensive report on the vaccine.

“We hope that the governor steps up and gets the vaccine to counties that need it,” said County Manager Jake Oakley, mentioning that neighboring counties Rockingham and Guilford have already run out due to high demand.

“I spoke to (state Representative) Kyle Hall about it and he said rollout has been poor at the state level,” said Commissioner Sonya Cox. “He’s doing all he can. I’d like to see school moved up in the line; the sooner we can get them vaccinated the better. (I saw) Davie County ‘went rogue’ and di did that.”

“I think North Carolina is ranked 48th among the states for getting out the vaccines,” said Chair of the Commissioners Andy Nickelston. “The bottom 10 at least,” added Cox.

As of Monday, the county has received 2,300 vaccine doses and have given 1,581 of those vaccines. current inventory on hand as of 1-25-2021 is 719 vaccines. We will begin giving second doses this week also.

“The Health Department is giving the vaccines Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday in Danbury, and Thursdays in its King location,” the report said. LifeBrite’s distribution is at the hospital in Danbury and the Pine Hall Community Center (Life Brite. Individuals must to call to schedule an appointment at all of these locations.

The Heath Department plans to schedule mass vaccination events at the other two county high schools, on a Saturday but the specific dates have not yet been determined.

“After the first mass vaccination was completed on Saturday at West Stokes we may need to consider using this site again or possibly the Government Center complex to handle the traffic flow and not block any main roads. We are not sure if North and South Stokes will be able to handle the traffic flow but this will be determined and the next location will be announced as soon as we have the available vaccines,” the report said.

It went on to say that a drive-thru vaccination event for the Stokes County school staff is being planned “as soon as we finish the 65+ population. We do have a list of all school employees who are wanting the vaccine, and right now that is 356 individuals.”

All frontline workers have been vaccinated already and will be starting their second doses this week.

There were 2,000 people on the waiting list for vaccinations at the beginning of last week. The county is receiving vaccine shipments every week but the number of doses varies each time.

The report concluded with “We have requested contact tracers and contact investigators from the state to help in the positive cases that we are still having to contact. That request was made the week of Thanksgiving and we still don’t have anyone as of today’s date. We have been approved by the state for Optium to come to Stokes and set up testing sites for free. We are just waiting for them to get enough people to do so. … We currently do not have any state personnel helping us.”