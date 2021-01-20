Focus first is on 75-and-over age group

Stokes County Health Department: Call 336-593-2400, option 7, or email covid19@co.stokes.nc.us

The Stokes County Health Department says it is still working on getting the COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals that are in the 75-and-over age group before it will move to the 65+ age group.

“If you have left a message, we will be calling back to schedule an appointment when we get to you,” the department posted on Facebook. “We are currently calling 75+ individuals this week to make appointments for our drive-thru vaccination event this Saturday. This will be by appointment only! If you are 65+ and want a vaccine you can call and leave a message to get on that list also.

“If you want to be added to the list for the vaccine, call 336-593-2400, then choose option 7. You will be asked to leave your name, phone number, and date of birth. You will get a call back to schedule an appointment. If you would rather email your information you can to covid19@co.stokes.nc.us.

“We have been overwhelmed with calls for the vaccine so please choose one of the above options to let us know you would like the vaccine. If you have already called or emailed your name is on the list. You will be receiving a call to let you know what time to come. Please be patient as we are overwhelmed and short staffed at the moment.

“Due to the high demand of the vaccine we are doing all we can to get it out to the community, please be patient with us during this time.”

Meanwhile the number of new positive cases has slowed somewhat this week locally, but deaths continue to climb. As of Tuesday, there have been 2,798 lab confirmed positive cases in the county, with 55 deaths.

There are 303 active cases, including 10 who are hospitalized.

The number of recoveries is 2,440.

● As of Tuesday, North Carolina has seen 684,497 confirmed positive cases and 8,139 deaths. The state has tallied 8.1 million coronavirus tests.

The state reported 4,058 new coronavirus infections on Tuesday, a day after 5,802 were reported. Tuesday’s number is the lowest since Dec. 29. However, the number of people in hospitals statewide with COVID-19 remains near record levels, at 3,881 on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, deaths from COVID-19 in the United States reached a terrible milestone, passing 400,000. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the number of deaths could crest half a million in February as the effects of holiday visiting play out.

The running total of lives lost, as compiled by Johns Hopkins University, is nearly equal to the number of Americans killed in World II. It is just short of the estimated 409,000 Americans who died in 2019 of strokes, Alzheimer’s, diabetes, flu and pneumonia combined.

Hospital capacity across the nation remains at crisis levels, as ICU beds run short in many states.

Adding to the crisis, the likely more contagious variant of the virus has now been identified in multiple states.

Vaccine availability still offers some hope. More than nine million patients have received their first dose, and over 30 million doses have been distributed to states.

● Some healthcare providers are making plans for large-scale vaccination sites. Cone Health and Novant Health will be operating six large-scale vaccination sites in the Triad. Novant Health’s plan can accommodate up to 20,000 vaccinations per day. The sites will cover 14 counties and more than quadruple the amount of appointments available in each county.

In Winston-Salem, Novant said it has the capacity to vaccinate as many as 7,000 people a day at the former Sears in Hanes Mall. The location will open Monday and is one of Novant’s two sites in Winston-Salem.

Cone Health will hold its vaccination site at the Greensboro Coliseum. It hopes to start by vaccinating 750 people per day and hopes the mass vaccination sites will encourage the state to provide them with more vaccine doses. But appointments with Cone Health are currently booked through February. Both Novant and Cone said more appointment slots could open, but they cannot offer appointments for vaccines they may not receive.

● The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday it will require a negative COVID-19 test from all air passengers entering the United States — a move it says may help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Air passengers will be required to get a viral test within three days before their flight to the United States departs, and to provide written documentation of their lab results, or documentation of having recovered from Covid-19, the agency said.

The order will go into effect on Jan. 26.