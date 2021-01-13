Feeling down about winter? Don’t let COVID-19 make it worse

COVID-19 is making a gloomy season even darker for people struggling with Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD.

SAD is a type of depression related to the changes in season. When days are shorter in the fall and winter, people with SAD tend to feel unmotivated or depressed. It’s much more serious than, for example, simply feeling down about a cold, dark weekend. Those with SAD can suffer from symptoms for weeks or even months.

Mix in the emotional exhaustion from the COVID-19 pandemic and it can become a double whammy for patients that experience Seasonal Affective Disorder.

“Many people here in the U.S. are already experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms due to limited social interactions, lack of routine, job loss and financial insecurity, political climate, social justice concerns and other stressors,” said Karyn O’Brien-Flannagan, clinical psychologist and senior director at Novant Health Health System’s behavioral health and diversity and inclusion. “These feelings will only be exacerbated for those with SAD.”

Symptoms of SAD

Some symptoms of SAD overlap with those of typical depression, but there are many variations, O’Brien-Flannagan said. In some cases, symptoms are so severe that it can cause serious mood changes and affect how someone feels, thinks or behaves.

Common symptoms include:

• Feeling depressed and/or hopeless

• Irritability

• Low energy levels

• Oversleeping

• Overeating and weight gain

• Social withdrawal

“In children, they may become more irritable or fussy and may not show much interest in playing with their toys,” she said.

Get relief

O’Brien-Flannagan offers possible treatment options that may relieve SAD symptoms:

• Light therapy (also known as phototherapy): This involves spending time, especially in the early morning and early evening, in front of a special therapy lamp that mimics natural sunlight, which can lift your mood. Usually people will sit for 30-45 minutes each day. SAD patients may have low levels of vitamin D, which can be resolved by eating foods rich in vitamin D, taking vitamin D supplements and spending time in the sunlight.

If work or school prevents you from spending time outside before it turns dark on weekdays, try to schedule outdoor activities during a lunch break or on the weekend. Exercise outside if it’s sunny. Even reading next to a window can be beneficial.

• Medications: Talk to your primary care physician about your symptoms, which will help determine a treatment plan that could include antidepressants.

• Counseling: Talking to a counselor can be helpful to identify coping strategies and improve your self-care. During the pandemic, many therapists can see their patients through virtual visits that can limit your exposure to viruses.

“This year everyone should take extra care of their mental health and emotional well-being,” O’Brien-Flannagan said. “Be intentional in calling friends and family and learning to interact virtually. Reach out to your faith based and local social communities for additional opportunities to connect. Give yourself permission to try new activities or hobbies. Be creative and have some fun in planning activities with your immediate family members or closest friends in a safe manner. Create a daily routine or establish structure in your day with scheduled time spent outdoors. Consider going for short drives or walks. And, remember to eat healthy and get regular exercise. You are not alone”

For more information on Novant Health UVA Health System’s behavioral health services, visit NovantHealthUVA.org/services/behavioral-health.