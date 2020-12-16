County now has 25 virus deaths

Two drive-thru lanes were set up on Monday in the bays of the fire department building. It was the first mass testing done in Lawsonville.

There have now been 25 deaths in Stokes County due to COVID-19, the Health Department reports, and nearly 250 cases added in the past week alone, or more than 35 new positives a day.

By any measure the numbers are sobering: As of Tuesday there have been 1,611 lab-confirmed positive cases in Stokes County, with 33 cases added from Monday. The number of people hospitalized is 12, with 146 currently in isolation. There have been 1,428 recoveries.

The two latest deaths happened last weekend.

The Health Department also gave an update on local congregate living outbreaks, with numbers updated Monday, in this list of the total number of positive cases at the county’s nursing homes: Village Care: 56 residents and 35 staff, with three residents who are hospitalized; Universal Healthcare: 1 resident and 3 staff; Walnut Cove Health and Rehab: 7 staff; and Priddy Manor: 17 residents and 2 staff, and two residents have died.

The department also conducted a mass testing event on Monday morning in Lawsonville.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services said this week that it will offer more than 300 no-cost, walk-up or drive through COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks to help North Carolinians protect themselves and their loved ones during the holidays. This includes testing in partnership with retailers like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.

The Health Department is offering testing appointments at its office in Danbury, using non-rapid testing, with results back in three days. But there are a number of sites doing testing in Forsyth County and two in Surry: The CVS at 204 West Main Street in Pilot Mountain, and at Northern Regional Hospital at 810 Worth Street in Mount Airy.

At least 446,601 people in North Carolina have tested positive for the coronavirus and 5,881 have died, according to state health officials. The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services on Tuesday reported 5,236 new COVID-19 cases, up from 4,770 the day before.

At least 2,735 people in North Carolina were hospitalized as of Tuesday. That’s the highest single-day count reported in the state since the start of the pandemic. About 11% of tests were reported positive as of Sunday, the latest day for which data are available, or more than double the state’s target of 5%.

The state has added 42,000 cases in the past week, and there has been an average of 5,989 new cases per day.

In the Triad, the latest numbers were: Forsyth County, 16,785 cases and 290 deaths; Guilford County, 20,364 cases, 276 deaths; Rockingham County, 3,745 cases, 23 deaths; Surry County, 3,488 cases, 52 deaths; and Yadkin County, 1,983 cases and 21 deaths. Among neighboring counties across the state line in Virginia, Carroll County has had 1,252 total cases and 31 deaths; Henry County, 2,213 cases, 45 deaths; and Patrick County, 604 cases, 28 deaths.

A little more than 24 hours after Wake Forest Baptist Health received its first allotment of COVID-19 vaccines, nurses started vaccinating health care workers Tuesday. A total of 10 health care workers were vaccinated and more are expected to be given the vaccine over the coming days. “We got an effective vaccine out got it tested and clinical trials with a huge safety record and a large number of people in a record amount of time it shows that we can do it and that we can beat this thing,” said Dr. Chris Ohl, infectious disease expert at Wake Forest Baptist Health. Dr. Ohl was the first to be given one of two doses of Pfizer’s vaccine.

This week, 50 N.C. hospitals are expected to get 85,000 vaccine doses.

At a press conference Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper said the state began vaccinating health care workers yesterday and plans to start inoculating long-term care residents by the end of the month. But, they still don’t know exactly how many doses to expect and when.

“It’s a limited supply for now, but this is a remarkable achievement,” Gov. Roy Cooper said. “We all need to keep wearing a mask and acting responsibly while we get as many people vaccinated as fast as we can.”

Cooper says they are hopeful another vaccine by Moderna will be approved by the Food and Drug Administration on Thursday. If it is, they could receive 175,000 doses of it next week.

In the U.S., there have been a total of 16.6 million total cases and 302,000 deaths as of Tuesday.