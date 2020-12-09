Roe Roe: One year down, one year to go

Roe Roe, with mom Meredith, brother Franklin Reeves and older sister Carson Parry, had do make their visit with Mr. and Mrs. Claus via video link this year. Roe Roe was Grand Marshal for the 50th Pilot Mountain Christmas Parade on Dec. 5. Although the parade looked different this year, and lacked candy tossing, she still got a huge thrill. Roe Roe helps her mom deliver “Roe Roe’s Warrior Bags,” with items for parents and kids admitted to Brenner Children’s Hospital and Brenner’s pediatric oncology clinic. The bags also included hand-written notes of encouragement.

KING — It’s been a year since 4-year-old “Roe Roe” Tucker was diagnosed with leukemia, and that seems like a great time for an update, especially because of the blood drives happening this Saturday in her honor.

Young Pearl Monroe is also at about the half-way mark in her cancer treatments, which will end in February 2022. Her blonde hair is making a comeback, thanks to a new chemo therapy which she takes at home every day in pill form.

“She has a spinal tap infusions once every two to three months,” says her dad, local TV host Chad Tucker, “but the worst part is behind her. Looking at her you wouldn’t know she was sick.”

Tucker says childhood leukemia treatments are broken up into various phases.

The treatments were so frequent before she was used to it,” Tucker says. “They sedated her (for the spinal tap) so she called it her ‘nap’; ‘am I going today to take my nap?’ But now the spinal taps are spread out so she builds up this anxiety now whenever we go to Brenner. ‘What are they going to do?’”

Meredith Tucker, Roe Roe’s mom, wrote a poignant message to her little girl on Facebook to mark the first year: “No doubt the past 366 days (don’t forget the extra leap year day) has been the hardest storm of our lives. But His peace and the many, many prayers from the community continue to help us push through the hospital stays, port and spinal tap infusions, blood transfusions, steroid rages, sleepless nights, swelling, worry, hair loss and becoming a pharmacist with an entire kitchen cabinet turned into your personal pharmacy.

“We wish we could personally look directly at every single person who has sent you a card, a care package, a prayer — to say thank you. We feel their acts of love every day. By the way, I’ve saved every single card so one day you can look back and read just how many people love you and are cheering you on. So many have come along side us encourage us, feeding us, helping with the bills and simply loving on all of us. We are now lending your name to many organizations and causes that have helped us. We want to pay it forward for the children — and those to come — who are just entering their storm. We understand this is now our calling.”

And there rests the reason for the Tucker’s lending Roe Roe’s name to the three Red Cross blood drives happening on Saturday.

“Jayson Duncan, one of the Ruritans in the county, approached me about a blood drive,” said Tucker, the WGHP-TV late afternoon news anchor who also does the “Roy’s Folks” features. “Leukemia patients will likely have to have blood transfusions in the course of their treatment, and Roe Roe has had several. So we’re very thankful of the people who donate blood. I’ve never been on the other end of receiving a blood transfusion, but even as a family member you become so very appreciative when your child is a recipient. So we said we’d help promote this in honor of Roe Roe and all of the children who are fighting blood cancers and diseases.”

Blood donations are also way down this year because of COVID.

Stokes County’s Ruritan Clubs and the American Red Cross will sponsor three blood drives in honor of Roe Roe Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Lawsonville Baptist Church (1021 Wess Hall Road, Danbury), Fulp Moravian Church (1556 U.S. 311 in Walnut Cove) and King Moravian Church (228 W. Dalton Road). To schedule an appointment, call Duncan at 336-409-8501.

On Saturday, volunteers will be selling the “Fight for Roe Roe” t-shirts at the blood drive and use the proceeds for the families we’re helping for Christmas at Brenner. “We’ve been very blessed by the community along the way and we’re wanting to pay it forward,” Chad Tucker says. “We are also sharing our story to help raise money for the Brenner Patient-Family Fund, which helps with a number of emergency and unexpected expenses from utility bills to funeral costs.”

To find a video fundraiser the Tuckers helped with, search for “Cheers! to Brenner Children’s” on YouTube.