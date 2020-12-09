Stokes is bad, but everyone else is worse

Yellow never looked so good.

When the state unveiled its latest update of the COVID-19 County Alert System map on Tuesday afternoon, Stokes County had gone from orange to yellow, which is good news.

The bad news, however, is all five counties that border ours are in the red zone, or critical community spread.

In fact, the number of red counties has more than doubled since Nov. 23, up to 48 from 20. With the update, more than 80% of the state’s counties fall into the red or orange tier. Nine of 12 Triad counties are in the critical category: Alamance, Caswell, Davidson, Guilford, Forsyth, Montgomery, Rockingham, Surry and Yadkin. Davie and Randolph counties have substantial spread — and Davie had been in the critical category. Stokes County was the only Triad county in the lowest or “significant” category.

The rest of the COVID news, and it’s been another busy week on the virus front, is not so good. The Stokes County Health Department said Tuesday that there have been 1,391 lab confirmed positive cases in the county, up 26 new cases from the day before, and Monday was up 31 from Sunday. And deaths continue to climb, now up to 23. Five persons in the county are hospitalized currently, 121 are in isolation, and 1,242 have recovered.

Priddy Manor in King continues to be listed on the state’s list of congregate living outbreak, with 17 positive cases among residents, two among staff, and two deaths.

Also on Tuesday, Gov. Roy Cooper and Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen announced that North Carolina will begin a Modified Stay-at-Home Order which requires people to stay home between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., and takes effect Friday. It means restaurants, bars, entertainment venues, and other businesses must close at 10. Travel to and from work, to obtain food, medical care, fuel or social services, or to take care of a family member is exempted.

“We already have strong safety protocols and capacity limitations in place – including a statewide mask requirement. With this additional action beginning Friday, we hope to get these numbers down,” Cooper said. “Our new modified order aims to get people home where they are safer, especially during the holidays. It’s also a reminder that we must be vigilant the rest of the day – wearing a face mask when we are with people we don’t live with, keeping a safe distance from others and washing our hands a lot.”

In the past week, North Carolina’s case count has broken single-day records on three separate days, including crossing more than 6,000 cases per day on two days. Just a month ago, cases were under 3,000 per day. In recent days, the percent of tests returning positive has increased to more than 10%.

Cooper was clear that further action would be taken to slow the spread of the virus if trends do not improve. This could require further limiting of restaurant dining, indoor entertainment or shopping and retail capacity restrictions, among other safety protocols.

“Your actions can keep people from getting sick, save lives, and make sure our hospitals can care for people whether it’s for a heart attack or a car accident or COVID-19,” Dr. Cohen added. “Protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community now.”

• On Monday, the NCDHHS reported 404,032 cases in the state, with 5,605 deaths and 2,373 people hospitalized. More than 5.7 million North Carolinians have been tested, and 9.7% of those tests have been positive. In the Triad area, Forsyth County has 15,134 positive cases and 173 deaths; Guilford County, 18,682 cases, 267 deaths; Rockingham County has 3,422 cases, 23 deaths; Surry County, 3,123 cases, 49 deaths; and Yadkin County, 1,756 cases and 18 deaths.

• The U.S. surpassed 15 million total reported COVID-19 infections on Tuesday and daily deaths neared a record level. The country has averaged about 2,237 daily coronavirus deaths across a week — just below its highest-ever average of 2,241, set on April 24, Johns Hopkins University said. At least 285,190 people have died from COVID-19. The number of new daily cases across a week was 201,154 — a U.S. record high for the pandemic. More than 102,140 COVID-19 patients were in U.S. hospitals Monday — the highest figure of the pandemic.

• President Trump celebrated the expected approval of the first U.S. vaccine for the coronavirus as the White House worked on Tuesday to instill confidence in the massive distribution effort. “They say it’s somewhat of a miracle and I think that’s true,” Trump said.

• Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday that family gatherings over the holidays should be limited to fewer than 10 people. “Ten may even be too much,” Fauci said. “It’s not only the number, it’s the people who might be coming in from out of town. You want to make sure you don’t have people who just got off a plane or a train. That’s even more risky.”

• Wake Forest Baptist Health is the only Triad hospital that will receive the initial shipment of the Pfizer vaccine. Officials from Wake Forest Baptist Health, Novant Health and Cone Health all said last week that they expected to receive the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 14. Each of the hospitals hopes to receive a shipment of the Moderna vaccine later this month. Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are in the final phases of FDA approval.

• A retired British shop clerk received the first shot in the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program Tuesday, the start of an unprecedented global immunization effort. Margaret Keenan, who turns 91 next week, was first in line at University Hospital Coventry, one of several hospitals handling the initial phase of the United Kingdom’s program. As luck would have it, the second injection went to a man named William Shakespeare, an 81-year-old from Warwickshire.

• Walmart and Sam’s Club are now selling COVID-19 test collection kits online. The kits range in price from $99 to $135, depending on collection method — the retailers are offering both nasal swab and saliva tests — and delivery speed. Some kits also test for the flu. Users will not get results at home — they must mail in their samples for lab testing.