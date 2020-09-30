Governor moves North Carolina to Phase 3

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday announced that bars will be able to open for limited outdoor capacity, along with amusement parks, and other outdoor venues. Movie theatres will also be able to open with limited capacity.

The new executive order, which will replace Phase 2.5, will go into effect at 5 p.m. on Friday.

Phase 3 is expected to last at least 3 weeks. Cooper said this duration was made shorter intentionally since COVID-19 cases are already rising again across the country, we are entering flu season, and health officials need the ability to react if cases spike here.

Under Phase 3, all of the above businesses will be allowed to open to 30 percent capacity or 100 people, whichever is less.

Here’s what else will change under Phase 3:

• Large outdoor venues with seating greater than 10,000 may operate with 7% occupancy for spectators, as announced last week.

• Smaller outdoor entertainment venues, like arenas or amphitheaters, may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

• Movie theaters and conference centers may open indoor spaces to 30% of capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less.

• Bars may operate outdoors at 30% of outdoor capacity, or 100 guests, whichever is less. If a bar doesn’t have a stated outdoor occupancy, no more than seven guests are allowed for every 1,000 square feet of the outdoor area’s square footage.

• Amusement parks may open at 30% occupancy (outdoor only).

• The limits on mass gatherings will remain at 25 people indoors and 50 people outdoors.

• The 11 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales for in-person consumption in locations such as restaurants and outdoor bars will be extended to Oct. 23.

“I believe that North Carolina can do this safely. But so I am clear, every gathering carries the risk of spreading this disease,” Cooper said. “Being safe means being smart and making sure others around you are doing the same.”

“Our top priority remains getting children back to in-person learning. This month marks a major shift for many families now and in the coming months as schools open their doors, some for the first time since the pandemic,” said Cooper. “The virus continues to spread, so we must take the next steps methodically, and responsibly.”

“We must continue our hard work to slow the spread of this virus,” said Secretary Mandy Cohen. “By practicing the 3Ws — wear, wait and wash, — getting your flu shot, and downloading the SlowCOVIDNC app, each of us can protect the progress we have made.”

The face mask mandate for the state is still in effect during Phase 3.

“A face covering is mandatory for everybody over the age of 5. As the head of the CDC said, a mask is the best tool we have against this virus,” Cooper said.