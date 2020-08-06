Phase 2 extended for five more weeks

North Carolina will remain in Phase 2 of its coronavirus restrictions for at least five more weeks, Gov. Roy Cooper said Wednesday, as numbers related to the spread of the virus have shown signs of stabilization but not significant improvement.

Cooper’s latest order extending these closures was set to expire Friday.

The order, among other things, keeps gyms, bars and large entertainment venues like amusement parks and movie theaters closed.

It is the third time that Cooper has extended Phase 2 of the coronavirus shutdown, which does not permit bars or fitness facilities to reopen. North Carolina has been in a version of Phase 2 since May 22.

“Stable is good, but decreasing is better,” Cooper said. “While we are seeing stabilization of our numbers, that doesn’t mean we can let up. We know stability is fragile and these trends can change quickly if we let down our guards.”

Commissioner Que Tucker of the North Carolina of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association said that the announcement means that the start of sports for the 2020-2021 school year will be delayed beyond Sept. 1 for member schools.

“We want to play sports during this upcoming school year and are making plans to do so,” Tucker said. “However, the health and safety of all participants, including coaches and other essential staff, will be a priority as decisions and plans are made.”

The NCHSAA Staff and Board of Directors will review all available options and announce a calendar for playing sports during the upcoming school year. she said. “It is hoped that we can make this announcement prior to August 17.”

Cooper and N.C. Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said the longer extension of the phase is, in part, to cover the reopening of schools through the remainder of August.

“We know that school opening is going to happen over a number of weeks over the course of August and we want to be able to have a good line of sight after those openings to make sure that we understand which way are our trends heading,” Cohen said. “Are they going to still continue to be stable or heading downward or going upward?”

“The opening of schools and colleges is an important one — education must go on, even in a pandemic,” Cooper said. “In-person learning has benefits. But it means challenges for our state, especially as our higher education campuses draw students from around the country and the world.

“With the opening of schools, people will move around more and so will the virus. Other states that lifted restrictions quickly have had to go backward as their hospital capacity ran dangerously low and their cases jumped higher. We won’t make that mistake in North Carolina.”

Cohen said that the number of new cases, and the percentage of people testing positive for the coronavirus have stabilized, but that they would like both those numbers lower. In recent weeks, the test-positivity rate has consistently been 7-9%; experts have advised that number be closer to 4-5%.

North Carolina has added additional restrictions in recent weeks – a mandatory face mask order on June 26 and requiring restaurants to stop serving alcohol after 11 p.m. on July 31 —- and Cooper said, “There’s a direct correlation with the mandatory mask order. … We know that that’s having a positive effect.”

“One of the things we don’t want to do is go backward,” Cooper said, which states such as Texas and Arizona were forced to do when numbers spiked in recent months. “One of the best ways to prevent that from happening is for people to wear masks and to social distance. The more people who do this, the better off we’re going to be to ease restrictions and move forward like we very much want to do.”

The number of positive cases in North Carolina since the pandemic began neared 129,300 on Wednesday with 2,050 patient deaths, state statistics show. More than 1,160 people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized.