County Jail becomes a hot spot

Thirteen inmates and two staff members at the Stokes County Detention Center in Danbury have tested positive for the coronavirus.

“The jail staff last week was notified by the medical staff that one inmate was not feeling well and did not have a fever,” a statement reads. “The jail administration immediately locked down the housing unit the inmate was located in and made sure all safety precautions were being adhered to. The (Stokes County) Health Department was made aware of our concerns in an effort to be proactive and completed testing of several individuals in our jail. We have now been notified of positive test results.”

“We have been working closely with the state and local divisions of the health department in order to contain the spread of the virus and make sure the staff and inmates are medically doing well and following all their recommendations. … Our medical staff is monitoring this and the rest of the jail for any signs and symptoms.”

“We ask that you pray for our staff and the inmates as we work through this. The officers in the jail have worked diligently to keep the facility as clean as possible but they are always working with an evolving population.”

As of Tuesday, the county’s total of lab-confirmed positive COVID-19 cases was 284, with 39 active cases and 242 persons recovered. Three are in the hospital and 36 are in self-isolation. There have been three deaths.

The total number of Stokes County residents tested is 4,968, with 4,684 negative tests.

Meanwhile, he state issued something of a crackdown on 311 Speedway in Pine Hall, which has been ignoring regulations for weeks by holding races with spectators. A stern letter from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services warned that the track must comply with Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase 2 orders or face a state response.

The letter says, in part: “We understand that races with spectators in the grandstands have occurred and are scheduled to occur at 311 Motor Speedway with no limitation on the number of guests that can attend the race. We further understand that masks are not being required and that social distancing has not been observed at past races, These actions pose a serious risk to the health of people in Stokes County and throughout the state.”

In response the race track said on Facebook that it will hold races with no spectators.

Piedmont Triad numbers for Tuesday were: Forsyth County has 5,007 positive cases, 49 deaths; Guilford County has 5,310 positive cases, 150 deaths; Rockingham County has 486 positive cases, 7 deaths; Surry County has 877 positive cases, 9 deaths; and Yadkin County has 505 positive cases, 6 deaths.

North Carolina health officials on Tuesday reported 1,629 new coronavirus cases and 28 more deaths were attributed to symptoms caused by COVID-19 as hospitalizations for the virus ticked up slightly. According to the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, the test-positivity rate was 9%, the highest rate in the last nine days. (Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, said the goal for this benchmark is 5%.)

The number of people hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms was up slightly for to 1,166 people.

In all, 128,161 cases of the virus have been confirmed in the state since March 3, and at least 2,010 deaths have been attributed to complications of COVID-19, according to the state. At least 52% of the total deaths in the state have been among people living in congregate living facilities.

To date, more than 1.8 million tests have been completed by state and private labs.

It has taken about 35 days for the number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus to double, a new high. That “doubling” rate is something experts say indicates the spread of the virus is slowing.

The U.S. is approaching 5 million confirmed cases of the coronavirus, far outpacing other countries. Many of the hot spots are chalked up to large gatherings, from big house parties and large no-mask weddings to crowded bars and restaurants, to resistance to wearing masks and a patchwork quilt of approaches to containing the virus by county, state and federal governments.

The U.S. has had more than 155,000 people die from the virus in just a matter of months. On average, the number of COVID-19 deaths per day in the U.S. over the past two weeks has gone from about 780 to 1,056, according to an Associated Press analysis.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the White House coronavirus task force coordinator, warned this week that it has become “extraordinarily widespread.” President Trump dismissed her comment as “pathetic.”