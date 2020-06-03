Local virus coronacases reach 80

The Health Department said 76 people came to West Stokes High School to get tested.

Stokes County reached 80 cases Thursday for lab-confirmed COVID-19 tests. But 58 of those individuals have already recovered, and the county has still seen no deaths from the virus. Two persons are hospitalized, and 20 are isolating at home.

Statewide, there have been 960 deaths and 31,860 confirmed cases, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. Nearly 19,000 have recovered, with 659 currently hospitalized. The state has completed more than 468,000 tests.

Neighboring Forsyth County has seen a strong uptick in its number of cases in the past week and now totals 1,465 cases, with 17 deaths and 462 recovered. Forsyth has surpassed Guilford County (1,318 cases) in number of cases, but Guilford has had 65 deaths. Forsyth reported 24 new cases and a death on Tuesday alone.

Rockingham County has had 100 positive cases, 76 recoveries, and two deaths, while Surry County has had 224 positive cases, 36 recoveries, and also two deaths. Surry cases have nearly tripled in just two weeks. “We have noticed that a lot of the case more recently are the result of social or family gatherings,” Surry assistant Health Director Maggie Simmons said, “and we’d like to encourage people to adhere to social distancing recommendations.”

● On Monday morning, Stokes County Health Department held its first mass community testing for COVID-19 at West Stokes High School, testing 76 residents. The results are expected back by Friday.

“I was hoping to have more people come out,” said Tammy Martin, the county director of the Health Department. “This was our first mass testing, so we really didn’t know what to expect.”

Despite being the first time, the Health Department medical staff seemed to be a well-oiled machine, with a pair or a team of nurses assigned to each vehicle as they pulled in. The set-up allowed five cars to be tested at a time, and the paperwork took more time that the simple swab test.

The department is hoping to obtain enough tests to have similar events at South Stokes and North Stokes High Schools. When that happens, test seekers may receive a COVID-19 test with or without symptoms. Through state funding, Stokes County residents who are under or uninsured may be tested at no cost, but there are a limited number of these free tests. For those patients with insurance, please bring a current insurance card and your photo ID.

Remember that persons who get tested must self-isolate at home until you receive your test results.

If you have additional questions about mass testing, call the Stokes County Health Department at (336) 593-2400.

● Nearly 26,000 nursing home residents and 400 staff have died from coronavirus, according to federal data released Monday.

One quarter of nursing homes in the U.S. had at least one case, and one in five had at least one death, according to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The cases were more prevalent in poorly rated facilities, which typically have weaker infection controls and fewer staffers per resident.

The report marks the first nationwide government tally showing the impact of the pandemic on nursing homes, which have been hit especially hard by the outbreak since the elderly are particularly vulnerable to the virus. Deaths in these facilities account for at least 25% of the total in the U.S.

● Now that restaurants can serve diners inside again with new social distancing requirements, a large question looms: Will diners feel comfortable enough to return? With that in mind, the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association has helped develop the “Count On Me NC” program in collaboration with state public health officials. The program offers free online courses for businesses that are gradually reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s a voluntary program that will be part of a marketing campaign to boost consumer confidence, as well as let restaurateurs know their guests are doing their best, too, not to spread the virus.

● The British government altered its coronavirus rules on Monday, adding a lockdown sex ban that makes it illegal for two or more people from different households to spend the night together. The new rule has sparked widespread mockery.