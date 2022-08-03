Weather lore for the first week of August
The last full month of summer is now on its fourth day with another week of Dog Days still remaining and they will end on Thursday, August 11. A bit of winter love begins the month of August that says “if the first week of August be warm, winter will be white and long.” With Dog Days still in progress, we could very well see some more hot weather. The month of August has plenty of weather lore as you will see in today’s Garden Plot but even though winter is a long way off surely this bit of lore can be taken with a grain of salt.
Saint Lammas
Saint Lammas Day was celebrated on Monday, August 1. On this day, it is said the grain begins to ripen and dews begin to get heavy. A bit of love on Saint Lammas Day says that “if his day be hot and steamy, we can look for winter to be white and creamy.” We can certainly look for Lammas Day to be hot and steamy because after all, we still have a few more Dog Days remaining. Don’t count on winter being too white with snow. Winter is still more than five months away and a lot of warm, humid weather ahead before we can even think about the white stuff.
Connecting August fogs, snows of winter?
With the arrival of August comes the mornings of fogs. Are the fogs of August harbingers of the coming snows of winter? My grandmother in Northampton County always thought they did and so did my mother. They kept accurate records of each August fog and whether they were light or heavy. They rose early every morning so they were in a good position to observe and record results of the fogs. A heavy fog represented a heavy snow and light fogs represented light snow falls. Some of their observations turned out to be fairly accurate compared to many of today’s weather observations
A bowl of dressed up green beans
For this summer recipe you will need one quart canned green beans, one large onion (diced), one teaspoon sugar, half teaspoon pepper, half teaspoon black pepper, one two ounce jar diced pimentos, one can chopped mushrooms, one chopped bell pepper, half cup Crisco oil, half cup catsup. Mix all ingredients except green beans and simmer 20 minutes. Add drained green beans, half stick light margarine and simmer 15 minutes.
Tomatoes ripen quickly in August
In the heat of the August sun, tomatoes will ripen fast. On days when the sun bears down and no rain or thunderstorm is in the forecast, use the water wand in shower mode and water the base of the tomato vines to prevent blossom end rot. During dry spells, birds will sometimes peck holes in tomatoes to obtain moisture. To prevent this, harvest tomatoes before they get fully ripe and place them on the porch or deck to finish ripening. Apply powdered lime to tomato plants and hill up soil to the plants or mix lime and water in a sprinkling can (about two quarts of lime) with a sprinkle can of water. Pour this solution around base of the tomato vines.
Starting late tomatoes from seed for late harvest
As August begins, it is the time to start packets of tomato seed for transplanting to the garden plot in early September or late August. The best varieties of tomatoes for early autumn and late summer are the determinate types such as Mountain Pride, Celebrity, Early Girl, Homestead, Marglobe, and Rutgers. To start late tomatoes, use a fine textured seed starting like Jiffy organic or Hoffman’s. For each variety of seed you chose, fill a quart flower pot with seed- starting medium and allow a handful of medium to cover the seed in the packet. Mix with enough water to moisten the medium. Scatter seed over the filled container and cover seed with medium. Press medium down with your fingers. Repeat process with each packet of tomato seed have chosen.Use a spray bottle such as window glass cleaner comes in to mist the containers each day. Keep out of heat of August sun. They should develop two leaves in ten to twelve days. They will then be ready to transplant to individual pots and should be ready to transplant to the garden plot during the last week of August or first week in September. Keep plants watered each day and away from direct heat of the sunlight.
Keeping bell peppers harvested
Sweet bell peppers should be almost ready to harvest as the August sun shines on them. Sweet peppers are easy to process and freeze. All you have to do is cut off the tops, split them, remove seeds and cut peppers into quarter inch cubes, place in pint or quart plastic freezer containers. When you need them all year long, get a container and pour out what you need and place container back in the freezer.
Late row of Strike green beans
Strike is the best variety of green bean for late summer harvest and abundant production. A row that is planted this week will produce harvest in mid-September or a little later and produce into October. Plant the strikes in a furrow three or four inches deep, apply a layer of peat moss in bottom of furrow, sow the seed, apply a layer of Black Kow composted cow manure and then an application of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. Once they develop two leaves apply a side dressing of Plant-Tone every fifteen days. Apply water with water wand in shower mode if no rain is in the forecast during the week.
The rainbow colors of the zinnia bed
The Zinnias of mid-summer are showing off a rainbow of colors and attracting an abundance of attention from yellow and black tiger swallow tail butterflies, bees, hummingbirds, and the majestic monarch butterflies. When all these floral masterpieces are on display along with the tapestry of an array of butterflies they all perform a spectacular show.
The majestic monarch butterfly needs help from gardeners and farmers
The colorful Monarch with orange wings trimmed and bordered in white have decreased in numbers of 25% to 50% over the past decade. A lot of their decrease in population has been caused by the shortage of milkweed which hosts the egg-laying Monarch butterflies. Milkweed is in shorter supply because of habitat destruction by development, expansion, commercial development and urban sprawl and careless land management. Most of the land where milkweed had prospered is being gulped up. We are not much for propagating weeds, but in the interest of the survival of the Monarch and the hidden benefits of the milkweed, we are going to plant more flowers. Scout for some milkweed and transplant it to the back of the garden or try to locate some milkweed seed. After all, milkweed is a perennial and has beautiful purple and lavender flowers. We think this is a worthwhile project and we hope we can find some milk weed or milkweed seeds. A few facts about milkweed:( 1) Milkweed is a perennial, monarchs and their larvae and caterpillars both love milkweed. (2) Milkweed can be propagated from cuttings, milkweed also develops seed pods. Milkweed can also be rooted. (3) If you can find seed, milkweed can be planted. (4) Monarchs are also known as milkweed butterflies. (5) Monarchs migrate 1,600 miles to the mountains of Mexico.
Hoe hoe hoedown
“Female football lover.” A man took his sweetheart to a football game. After the game, he asked her how did she liked the game. She replied, “I liked it, but I could not understand why the players were killing each other over a quarter — 25 measly cents. Her boyfriend said, “What are you talking about?” His sweetheart said, “Well, they were all saying get the quarter back!”
“Watered down.” A motorist, after being stuck on a muddy road, paid a farmer $50 to pull his vehicle out of the mud. The motorist told the farmer, “At these prices, you should be pulling people out of the mud day and night.” The farmer replied, “I can’t do that every night, I have to fill the hole with water.”
The almanac for August
The moon will reach its first quarter on Friday, August 5. The moon will be full on Thursday, August 11. This full moon will be named “Full Sturgeon Moon.” The moon reaches its last quarter on Friday, August 19. The moon will be new on Saturday, August 27.
The 2022 firefly report-summer of 2022
June started off on a cool note and a few temperatures in the cool 40s and the overall average temperature for the month was 72 degrees. This caused a lower number of firefly counts for the first week in June. On June 8, the firefly count was 80 and temperature was 74 degrees; June 9, the count was 175’ on June 12, the count was 237. The count was 325 on June 16. On June 23, the count was 320. For most of June the average count was 260 each evening between 8:50 to 9:25 p.m.
The record number was June 29, it was 606. On that evening, the temperature was 78 and the humidity was 65. On that evening the fireflies were observed from trees to the grass on the lawn and all areas in between.
The ideal nights for counting were dry nights, lower humidity and no wind. Peak viewing is between 8:35 and 9:35 p.m.. Their numbers seem to dwindle after that. As Dog Days started, the number averaged around 100 or less. Best counts were between 70 to 79. On rainy evenings the number dwindles. High humidity affects their numbers.
In July on the first day of the month, we counted 536 with a temperature of 74 and humidity of 79. July 2 was stormy and few fireflies. July 3 was clear, humidity 84 and a count of 236. July 4, the temperature was 78 and humidity 69 and the count was 326. On July 6, the count was 159 with humidity of 85 and temperature of 81. As we reached Dog Days, the average count slowed considerably each night with humid conditions and evening thunderstorms.