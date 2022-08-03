Weather lore for the first week of August

The last full month of summer is now on its fourth day with another week of Dog Days still remaining and they will end on Thursday, August 11. A bit of winter love begins the month of August that says “if the first week of August be warm, winter will be white and long.” With Dog Days still in progress, we could very well see some more hot weather. The month of August has plenty of weather lore as you will see in today’s Garden Plot but even though winter is a long way off surely this bit of lore can be taken with a grain of salt.