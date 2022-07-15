A rainbow of color

The zinnia bed is now in full bloom with a rainbow of summer beauty and color. Swallowtail, butterflies and other varities visit every afternoon to add even more color and activity. As Dog Day’s get hotter, keep the zinnias watered, but do not spray water directly on the foliage because this will promote powdery mildew on the leaves. Always use the water wand in spray mode and aim the spray directly at the bottom of the zinnias and soak the row for a cool drink and also relieve Dog Day heat stress. As zinnias phase out, pinch off blooms to promote growth of new blooms.