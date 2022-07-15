A rainbow of color
The zinnia bed is now in full bloom with a rainbow of summer beauty and color. Swallowtail, butterflies and other varities visit every afternoon to add even more color and activity. As Dog Day’s get hotter, keep the zinnias watered, but do not spray water directly on the foliage because this will promote powdery mildew on the leaves. Always use the water wand in spray mode and aim the spray directly at the bottom of the zinnias and soak the row for a cool drink and also relieve Dog Day heat stress. As zinnias phase out, pinch off blooms to promote growth of new blooms.
The freshness of a Dog Day thunderstorm
The sun bears down and heats up the Dog Day afternoon. The leaves on the sweltering maples and oaks flip their petticoats as they await the arrival of heat relieving afternoon thunderstorm. Even the garden plot’s mid-summer vegetables fold their leafy foliage to wait for the coming of lightning, thunder, the guns of summer and the Dog Day relief in the form of rain drops falling from the dark gray clouds. The summer wind picks up and so do showers of rain. The temperature drops the leafy petticoats absorb the raindrops and gently flip back their lightly colored petticoats. New life seems to emit from trees and the garden also breaths a sigh of relief and even the clearing gray clouds respond with a colorful rainbow at the close of a Dog Day afternoon.
The first tomato sandwiches from the garden plot
The joy of harvesting that first tomato and the excitement of the regular harvest of tomatoes heated and ripened in the summer sun. The best tomato sandwiches are made with sun-heated, fresh, directly from the garden, sliced and placed on two slices of fresh bread smothered with mayonnaise, salt and pepper. One of Dog Day’s best benefits is the rays of summer heat beaming down on a row of rubies from the garden!
A cool summer tomato treat on a hot summer evening
Tomatoes from the summer garden brighten any meal and enhance the flavor of any vegetable. Fried corn and diced tomatoes mixed with the corn is a good example. Lima beans with diced fresh tomatoes is also a special taste treat. This special recipe features whole fresh tomatoes plus other ingredients that combine well with tomatoes. To prepare this recipe, you will need eight medium sliced freshly harvested firm tomatoes. Cut of tops of tomatoes and hollow out seeds and pulp and place them in a round glass pie plate. In a bowl, mix an eight ounce box of cream cheese (softened), three tablespoons mayonnaise, ten florets of diced fresh broccoli, ten strips of crispy fried bacon diced. Mix all together and spread into hollowed out tomatoes. Cool in refrigerator for an hour before serving. Place stuffed olives or cucumber slices on top.
Piedmont Carolina blueberry harvest is in full swing
The blueberries are getting ripe in the sun of Dog Day afternoons. The best time to visit the blueberry fields and have a somewhat comfortable condition for picking several buckets is in early morning hours before the sun heats up the fields. Leave the kids at home or with grandma simply because blueberry fields and kids don’t combine well when your goal is to harvest a few buckets of berries — it really takes patience to pick blueberries. Blueberries have a unique taste and color that makes them well worth a journey to a Piedmont pick your own blueberry farm.
Making a quickie blueberry cobbler
A combination of canned blueberry pie filling concocted with a mix of fresh blueberries and a crust made from two ready to bake pie shells makes this cobbler easy to prepare. In a bowl mix one can of blueberry pie filling, one and a half cups fresh blueberries, two teaspoons of vanilla, one and a half cups sugar, half cup of water, one stick melted margarine and two teaspoons of corn starch. Mix all ingredients together and pour into a 13 x 9 x2 inch baking pan or dish sprayed with Bakers Joy. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Break or cut two 9 inch thawed pie crusts into pieces and spread over the blueberry mixture. Melt a stick of margarine and spoon over the pie crust pieces. Bake for an hour or until crust is golden brown. Serve with Cool Whip or ice cream or great as is.
Saint Swithin’s Day is Friday
Tomorrow is known as Saint Swithin’s Day and he is known as the saint of the soakers. Swithin may not live up to his name because we are now in the midst of the heat of Dog Days. This heat on the other hand, could generate a hefty thunderstorm and protect his reputation. A Saint Swithin legend states that when it rains on Saint Swithin’s Day, he is christening the season’s apple crops. Maybe he could throw in a rainbow for good measure!
Setting out a few tomatoes for a late summer harvest
As July reaches the halfway mark, there is still a lot of summer left to produce a second harvest of late summer tomatoes. Many hardwares, garden departments, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s and many nurseries still have plenty of tomato plants in stock. Choose determinate varities such as Rutgers, Marglobe, Celebrity and Better Boy. Place a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow to retain moisture during the remainder of summer’s Dog Days. Side dress the plants every 10 to 15 days with an application of Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and hill it into the soil on both sides of the tomato plants.
Protect pepper plants
Use tomato cages and stakes to support pepper plants and keep them from blowing over during gusty thunderstorms. These supports will also keep peppers off the ground and easy to harvest later in the summer.
Canning yellow summer squash for making sonkers all winter
The straightneck summer yellow squash should now be producing a harvest. Do not allow any of them to get too large to use or go to waste. Can them in quart jars to use to prepare squash sonkers and also casseroles all winter long. To can squash, wash and scrub the squash with a stiff brush. Cube the squash into half inch cubes. Fill sterilized quart jars with the squash cubes, fill jars with hot water and seal with lids and rings. Place jars in a pressure canner and process at ten pounds pressure for 25 minutes. To use canned squash, drain water from jars and use as you would fresh squash. Squash sonkers in winter are a real treat.
Making a simple squash sonker
Squash sonker is a Surry County treasure and heirloom that includes some mystery of how it received its name or how it came to be an important part of Surry County history. Sonker is good simply because it has simple ingredients available in almost every Surry County household. It includes no fancy ingredients, mixes, or gourmet items, just plain, everyday household ingredients. There are many sonker recipes and some may be secret family recipes but it does not take long to decode the sonker secret because any decent Surry County country cook that knows their way around the kitchen can do the math and figure out what a squash or any other basic sonker consists of and put one together in their kitchen. For the next two weeks in the Garden Plot we will share two simple sonker recipes in the column and later a basic sonker crust recipe.