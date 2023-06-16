Summer is finally here

Shorter days will begin as spring ends

On Wednesday, June 21, we celebrate the longest day of the year and also the first day of summer. On Thursday, June 22, the days will begin to shorten by one minute each day and will continue until Thursday, Dec. 21. It will take a while to see a difference. With the first day of summer only a few days away, the weeds will be off and running on the way to producing seed. Stay ahead of them by pulling them up by the roots and placing in a bucket and throwing them out of the garden before they develop seeds.

Using water wisdom during summer heat

With July heat and steamy Dog Days almost here, use the water wand to shower the garden rows where vegetables are growing and don’t waste water in the middles of the rows. Set the wand in shower mode and place an application of water directly on top of the row. Watering row middles will only encourage weed growth as well as waste water. Water late in the day so that the applied water will not evaporate by the heat of the summer sun. The water wand will apply water directly where it is most effective.

Blueberry harvest nears

As we get nearer to July, the season of the blue berry harvest is near. Blueberries are a bit harder to harvest than strawberries, but they are unique and flavorful and worth the the effort it requires to harvest them. Pick-your-own farms will soon be ready for a month-long harvest. One advantage of picking blueberries is many of them can be harvested while standing up. They are easy to freeze and are as great as they are fresh. As you freeze blueberries, don’t run any water over the them but pour them into a sink of water and wash them quickly. The unripe ones will float to the top of the water. Use a tea strainer and scoop off the green and unripe berries. Drain ripe berries on a dry towel before freezing the blueberries in plastic quart freezer cartons to within one half inch from the top. Make sure there is no water in the carton.

Making a simple quick blueberry pie

You can prepare a simple and quick blueberry pie for supper on a hot summer day. Mix one can of Comstock blueberry pie filling, two cups fresh blueberries, one can Eagle Brand condensed milk, one-eight ounce tub of Cool Whip, one teaspoon vanilla, one teaspoon lemon extract, and one cup sugar. Add the two cups fresh blueberries to the can of blueberry pie filling and one cup of sugar mix well. Stir in all the other ingredients. Pour into two graham cracker pie crusts. Chill a few hours before serving. Keep the pies refrigerated. Add more Cool Whip if you desire.

The secret of larger sweet bell peppers

The best and most productive of bell peppers is the Keystone. This variety will produce all the way until frost. The best way to enjoy a larger harvest of sweet bell peppers is to observe when they produce their first flowers. At that time, mix two tablespoons of Epsom salt in a one gallon sprinkling can and sprinkle the mixture on the flowers and foliage. Every ten days, fill a spray bottle such as glass cleaner comes in and add two tablespoons of Epsom salts. Spray a mist on the blooms and the foliage.

A freezer of homemade Butterfingers ice cream

This freezer of homemade ice cream has an unusual flavor that will delight your taste buds with unforgettable taste. For this recipe, you will need a six-pack of Butterfinger candy bars cut into one-inch chunks run through the blender in grate mode, four large eggs, two and a cups of sugar, five cups milk, four cans evaporated milk, four teaspoons vanilla extract, half teaspoon salt. Beat sugar and eggs until stiff; add the remaining ingredients adding the grated Butterfinger chips last. Pour into a four quart ice cream freezer and fill with a cup of water in bottom of freezer to prevent ice from jamming. Add a layer of ice and a layer of ice cream salt and repeat to fill the freezer. Crank the freezer or allow electric freezer to run until the ice cream hardens. Place a towel over the top of freezer and allow ice cream to harden off for a half hour. Crank the freezer until until you can’t crank it any more. The electric freezer will run until it stops.

Fireflies add color and glow to warm nights

In late June, the fireflies reach peak of brightness and they reach their full glory and strength. Their flashes are more frequent and it seems their peak of brightness is between 9 and 10 each evening. When darkness really begins to settle in for June evenings, the numbers of fireflies increase and their flashes are more frequent. They make their first appearance in mid-May, but their peak comes during the warm nights of June. Their numbers are greater during the early part of the June evenings as darkness falls. They captivate children and have been doing this for generations.

Our parents, grandparents, and also their parents also caught their share of fireflies. They are the only insect that lights its own way. They make quick flashes of amber light in search of the right mate. The females stay mostly on the ground and the males flash signals to them and the females will respond by flashing back. Their flashes may continue for an hour. The light of a firefly is referred to as “cold light” because no heat is used in producing this light. The light of fireflies is generated by the reaction of a chemical called luciferin which react to oxygen to produce the process of bioluminescence which causes the light and flashes the fireflies. Light pollution is the enemy of the firefly which is why you see more them on lonely Surry County country lanes. At my grandma’s Northampton County home, there was zero light pollution and her home was lit by oil lamps creating a paradise for fireflies and flashes of light and plenty of mason jars to catch them in. Here’s to hoping for a great firefly year of bioluminescence.

Taking care of early summer tomatoes

The heat of summer days stresses tomato plants and causes fungus and diseases. For blossom-end-rot, apply powdered lime or calcium carbonate around the base of the tomato plants and hill the mix into the soil and up to the plants. For even quicker response, add three quarts of powdered lime or calcium carbonate to a two gallon sprinkling can and pour around the base of the tomato plants or use Vigaro tomato food with enriched calcium and hill it up on both sides of plants. If foliage on tomato plants is turning yellow, spray around the bottom of the plants with Daconil. This disease is caused by a fungus. Follow instructions on the bottle and spray a mist on the diseased leaves. To further control blossom-end-rot apply water around the base of tomato plants often with a water wand when no rain falls in several days.

Cool off birdbaths by daily replacing water

The summer sun shining down all day on the birdbath heats up the water in the bath. Keep the bath filled with a fresh supply of water in the morning and again in late afternoon. If you notice not many birds at the bath, it’s time to stick your finger in the bath for the temperature and replace with cool water if needed. The birds in hot weather also splash out a lot of water when taking baths.

Hummingbird nectar needs to be replaced

The nectar in the feeder needs to be replaced during the week, During the hot summer, keep feeders only half full and check it every few days for temperature, wasps, and yellow jackets. Empty out the old nectar and fill half full again with new.

Summer weather lore

This bit of hot weather lore says that when the hawk flies low prepare for a blow. Of course, this refers to a summer pop up thunderstorm with gusty wind with thunder and lightning. This is interesting because in July, more people get struck by lightning than any month of the year. Take care when lightning is in the area. Maybe the hawk sends a message to us. We know when a chicken hawk is in our area because the birds get nervous and go into hiding and a few larger birds will chase after the hawk. When a hawk is around, the birds are on high alert.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Spitting Image.” Mom: “The baby is the very image of his father.” Neighbor: “What do you care, as long as he is healthy?”

“Hope for improvement!” Of all the awkward people in this whole wide world, there is only one that you can improve on.

“Very Sickly.” No person is as sick as the one who is sick on his day off.

“Tale of the American Housewife.”- This is the only country in the world where a housewife hires a woman to do her housecleaning so she can do volunteer work at the daycare nursery where her housekeeper leaves her daughter every morning.