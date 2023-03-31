Don’t set out tomatoes too early

Beware of setting out tomato plants

The month of March has blown its way down tothe final days. The fickle month of April will soon be here. The month can bring its share of April fool’s weather. Even with a frost that should end on April 15, we can expect some frost to linger all through the month of April and a possibility of some frost into early May. This is definitely not the ideal time to set out a tomato crop even though there are plenty of them showing up in garden centers and hardwares, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Ace Hardware. The risk of frost and cold nights is too great to risk a whole row of tomatoes. You can risk a few plants but only as many as you can cover with plastic bags and plant covers. Wait until mid-May when temperatures get warmer and stable and nights also get warmer. April has too many fickle days to risk and gamble on tomato plants.

Lion and lamb days are coming to an end

Spring is now a week old; the month of March is down to its end. Will it be lion-like or lamb-like as we enter the month of April? Weatherise, April can have a lot of tricks up its sleeve and a lot of cold nights to make the month interesting. A few April snows can show up, but most will not last long, and like the Johnny Mathis song, “The Twelfth of Never,” April snow will only melt our heart. We can be sure of one thing about April — it can be different with graceful showers, a few snow flakes, some frosty nights, leftover March wind, snow-white dogwoods and the first leaf buds on the maples and plenty of nip still around during April mornings.

Last call for a row or bed of Irish potatoes

As we move from the last days of March into the month of April, the days are running out to plant a row or bed of Irish potatoes. They should be planted in the next seven days to assure a harvest in July. Do not cut seed potatoes but set out whole seed potatoes to avoid rot, mildew, mold and insect and rodent pests. Apply a layer of peat moss in bottom of furrow before setting out the potatoes and apply another layer of peat moss on top of seed potatoes and then apply a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on both sides of furrow and tamp down soil with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. After potatoes sprout, side dress with Plant-Tone organic vegetable food every 25 days and hill it into the soil. When potatoes develop leaves, cover around base of vines with a layer of leaf mulch.

The end of March is a great time to plant roses

As March comes to an end, new life is now coming to the awakening roses. In nurseries, hardwares, garden centers, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Ace Hardware, roses are now on display and they can be set out to start a new and colorful season. You can choose from many types and colors of roses from hybrid tea to flora bunda but the very best is the Knock-Out variety which is a bush type rose in colors of red, pink, white, and yellow. They don’t produce long canes which makes them a favorite. When setting out rose bushes, dig the hole a size larger than the layer of root ball. Fill bottom of hole with a layer of peat moss and fill hole with water and allow it to soak in. Place the root ball in the hole after water soaks in. Mix half soil and half peat moss and a layer of Rose-Tone organic rose food and water again. When purchasing rose bushes, always buy roses in peat pots with potting medium in them. Never buy rose bushes in plastic bags packed in sawdust because they are doomed to begin with and a waste time, money, and energy.

Rose-Tone is best organic rose food

This product is totally organic and has been around for 90 years. It has a fine texture that roses quickly respond to. It is sold in three- and five-pound plastic zippered bags. It can be purchased at most hardwares, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Ace Hardware. The zippered bag makes this product easy to apply and also re-seal.

Making a pan of peach crescent roll delights

A simple dessert with tasty ingredients makes this an extra special way to top off a meal. You will need two large freestone peaches, one cup sugar, one cup evaporated milk, one stick light margarine, one teaspoon vanilla extract, and one can Pillsbury crescent rolls. Peel and cut peaches into quarters. Wrap each peach quarter in a crescent roll and place them in a 9×12 inch baking pan or dish. Bring milk, sugar, margarine, and vanilla extract to a low boil and simmer three minutes. Pour over the crescent rolls. Bake 30 minutes at 350 degrees until golden brown. You can double the recipe and use a 13 x 9 x 2 inch pan.

When can we expect last frost of season?

Believe it or not, frost can occur at any time in April regardless of what weather prophets say about the last frost occurring around April 15. This is not written in stone and frost can surprise us even into the merry month of May and kill off tomato plants. One silver lining is that the danger of ground freezes is over and most cool weather vegetables already in the ground are cold-hardy enough to thrive.

Early spring fragrance of Jasmine and violets

The fragrance of hyacinths have cycled out and been replaced with the sweet essence of the Carolina Jasmine and the dainty American Violets. In early spring, it is amazing that there are always flowers that have sweet scents to please the nostrils and awaken the honey bees and bumble bees. Every season of the year produces a special beauty of its own.

Wild onions and dandelions on spring lawns

As March winds its way down the wild onions and dandelions invade the early spring lawn. They are both difficult to control because they have roots that are deep and dandelions have a root system like drill bits. They will be around from now until warm days and nights arrive. The best way to control them without disturbing the lawn is to use the weed trimmer on the wild onions and cut them close to ground level. You can also set mower blades close to the ground and mow down the onions. For dandelions, use the weed trimmer to trim the flowers before they develop seed puffs. They can also be trimmed with mower blades on low setting. One positive attribute of both dandelions and wild onions is they are both green and warmer weather will shorten their days on the lawn.

The American Bee Balm alive with green

The American bee balm survives the winter on the back of the front porch. It stays wrapped in a layer of plastic grocery bags and a couple of sheets of cardboard glued together to keep out cold winter winds. It is watered lightly every ten days. Before winter begins, it is trimmed back so it can be better protected in winter.

Forget-Me-Nots and blue Veronica greening up

We love both these perennials because of their royal blue flowers that beautify the porch every spring with their array of bright glowing blue adorned by dark green foliage that cascades over the sides of the containers. They thrive in a semi-sunny location and need a drink of water every week. We feed them once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food. This organic flower food comes in a cerise-colored bag with a zippered-closer that makes it easy to use. It is available in three, five, and ten pound plastic bags. It is great for all perennial and annual flowers and flower beds. It is fine-textured and all flowers respond well to this organic product. It may cost more, but remember: you always get what you pay for. This product produces positive results.

Dogwoods budding on way to bloom

The season of the dogwood is almost here. The budding of the dogwood seems abundant and it promises to be a productive year. In two weeks or so, the white of dogwood blossoms should dot the roadways and woodlands of Surry and Stokes counties and the pink of the Judas trees or red buds will join them for a beautiful display of early spring beauty.

Stocking up on a few bottles of Alaska fish emulsion

Alaska fish emulsion is one of the best of the liquid organic foods for any vegetable in the garden and gives growing things a quick boost of energy and a productive jump start. When mixed with the proper amount of water and poured over vegetable plants, you can expect a quick organic response. It comes in one quart bottles and smells like fish, but do not let the odor mislead you, this is a powerful solution that produces a quick response. Follow instructions on the bottle and use a sprinkling can for great results.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Just call me Tex.” Cowboy: “Mt name is Tex.” Friend from North Carolina: “Are you from Texas?” Cowboy: “Nope, I’m from Louisiana, but who wants to be called Louise?”

“Little Drummer Boy.” Mother: “I don’t think our neighbor upstairs likes Micky to play on his drums.” Father: “What makes you think such a thing?” Mother: “Because this afternoon, he gave Micky a knife and asked him to see what was inside the drum!”

“Bad news bearers.” The husband said to his wife, “Shall we watch the six o’clock news and get indigestion or wait for eleven o’clock news for insomnia?”