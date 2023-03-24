Ferns soon to go outside

The ferns are almost ready to move outside

The asparagus and panda ferns have been wintering over in the living room since October and are almost ready for their move outside to the deck where they will spend spring and summer. These ferns are ten years old and thrive during winter in the living room. They are fed once a month with Flower-Tone organic flower food, trimmed several times during winter and watered every ten days.

Dandelions making spring appearance

Spring has now sprung and so have the dandelions. They are showing up on the spring lawn. Dandelions have deep roots and are hard to control. One of the best ways to control them is to use the weed-trimmer and cut them down to ground level. Keep the flowers cut back so they will not produce thousands of seeds and this is also the best way to control them. When the weather warms up, the dandelions will die back. Beware of chemical herbicides that may kill dandelions but also do harm to other growing things. One positive thing about dandelions is they are green and can be mowed over with the lawn mower.

The American violets now in full bloom

The dark green, glossy, heart-shaped leaves of the American Violets are producing deep purple and white blooms. These early flowers of spring put on a show near the edge of the garden every spring. We have made perennials out of several clumps of them by digging them up and transplanting them to containers on the deck where they thrive and produce plenty of violets every spring.

Still time to set out Irish potatoes

The season for setting out Irish potatoes is coming to a close. They should be planted as we move into April. They are a vegetable that requires a long growing season of 100 days. They should be set out within the next week or so to assure a harvest in time to succeed them with a warm weather vegetable crop and have time for that harvest.

The season of pollen in beginning stage

The dust of yellow pollen is now filling the nostrils and irritating allergies. The maples and a few other tree varieties are emptying their loads of pollen. The cycle will continue as other trees begin the process during the next few weeks. Keep the hose ready to rinse off carports and vehicles. For more than a month, different trees will bud and produce their share of pollen.

Enjoying plenty of added daylight each day

As we move farther into spring, we can enjoy an extra minute of daylight each evening added to the extra hour of Daylight Savings Time. Extra minutes of daylight will continue to increase until Wednesday, June 21. The extra daylight is delightful each day and allows extra time to complete lawn, garden, and outdoor chores.

Time to set out broccoli

Most hardwares, garden centers and nurseries are stocked with broccoli plants in six and nine packs. They will thrive in the cool garden soil of March. There are many varities of broccoli plants that include Green Comet, Premium Crop, Lieutenant, Green Magic, Packman, Raab, Bonanza, and Sun King. Choose plants that have blue-green stems and plants that have not damped off or legged out of their trays. Broccoli should be set out soon so it can produce a harvest before warm temperatures arrive. Broccoli has many insect enemies as well as the white cabbage butterfly. Some other insects are cabbage maggots, harlequin bugs and mealy worms. The earlier you set out broccoli plants the less problem you will have with insects. Feed them with Garden-Tone organic vegetable and herb food. Spray lightly with liquid Sevin to control insect pests.

Making a bowl of creamy dirty rice bake

This is a simple recipe for a bowl of baked dirty rice. You will need one stick of light margarine (melted), one cup or envelope of Success or Minute Rice (cooked), one can of Campbell’s cream of onion soup, one envelope of Recipe Secrets Beefy, Onion soup one two ounce jar of dried pimentos (drained), one can or jar of diced mushrooms (drained) one teaspoon of soy sauce. Mix all ingredients and pour into a one and a half quart casserole dish sprayed with Pam baking spray. Bake at 325 degrees for one and a half hours. Stir every 25 minutes.

Stocking up on zinnia seed for spring

As we move into late March, most garden centers, hardwares, Walmarts, Home Depot, Ace Hardware and Lowe’s Home Improvement have plenty of flower and vegetable seed packets on display. Zinnias are a favorite for the colors, sizes and varieties that you can choose from for a display that will endure for late spring and last until the first frost. You can select from individual color packets of red, canary yellow, orange, purple, pink, lavender, green envy, and white. Variety packets include Ferry-Morse varieties of Giant Double Mixed, Cut and Come Again Mixed Colors Giant Cactus Colored, State Fair Giant Mixed Colors, Candy Cane Mix, California Giants, Giant Double Flowered Mix, Cactus Flowered Mixed, and Lilliput Mixed Colors. Zinnias can be planted in rows or beds for colorful displays. Plant seed in furrows about four inches deep place. Place a layer of peat moss in bottom of the furrow and sow seeds on top of the peat moss and then apply another layer of peat moss on the seed. Apply a layer of Flower-Tone organic flower food on peat moss and apply a spray of water on the peat moss with the water wand and hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade. The peat moss in the zinnia will help to retain moisture during dry spells and also improve texture of the soil. Zinnias will attract butterflies and birds to the bed of zinnias plus bees.

Will the last days of March be lion-like?

What will the last few days of March have in store for us? Can we expect it to go out like a lamb or a lion or with frost or a few flakes of snow? You can be sure it will not be a time to set plants even though many hardwares and garden centers have them available. March has always been unpredictable even after spring arrives. The March wind can blow in all kinds of weather with some hefty frosts and even snow cannot be ruled out. Large snows have occurred during the days of March and we still have some days remaining in the month.

Planting a row or bed of spring greens

The cool soil of the last five days of March can be used to sow a bed of mixed spring greens or Siberian Kale in the cool spring garden plot. The greens of early spring are actually sweeter in the early spring garden and they respond to the soil in the March and April garden. You can choose from a mixture of curly mustard, broad leaf, tendergreen, kale, rape, spinach and turnip. Siberian Kale can be sown in a separate bed for a sweet salad or bowls of greens. The hardwares and garden centers will mix greens in any ratio you desire. Sow the seed in a furrow about three or four inches deep. Apply a layer of peat moss in bottom of the furrow and lightly sow the tiny seed in the furrow and then apply another layer of peat moss on top of the seed. Apply a layer of Garden-Tone organic vegetable and herb food on top of the peat moss and hill up soil on each side of the furrow. Tamp down the soil with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. Side-dress the greens as they grow with Garden-Tone organic herb and vegetable food and keep soil hilled up to the growing greens all spring.

Keep that peat moss handy for early spring garden

For anything you plant or sow in the early garden, start it off with layers of peat moss for soil improvement and and moisture retention. It is totally organic, and a three cubic foot bale costs around twelve dollars. Spread it on the furrow before sowing seed or transplanting plants. Apply second layer on the top of seeds before hilling them up.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Need Help.” Irritated husband: “I need something to settle my nerves.” Lawyer: “But I’m not a doctor, I’m a lawyer.” Husband: “Yes, I know. I need a divorce!”

“Daily Aspirin.” Doctor to the patient: “An aspirin a day will prevent a heart attack, if you take it for lunch instead of two double cheese burgers!”

“Eye Problem.” Patients: “Doctor, I get a pain in my eye every time I drink something.” Doctor: “Try taking the straw out of the glass before you drink!”

“Doctor to patient.” “What fits your schedule better? Exercise an hour a day or dead 24 hours a day?”