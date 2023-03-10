Enjoy that extra daylight

Enjoying an extra hour of daylight

Daylight Savings Time will arrive and will be with us for the next six months, we are still receiving an extra minute of daylight every evening and will continue to do this until June 21. It will not take long to get adapted to that extra hour of daylight and it is a sure sign that spring is drawing nearer.

March snow?

It is possible that the wind of March could blow in a snow even though the chances may not be very high, but it could happen. We have had some hefty snow falls during March in past years. Snow is not the worst weather we can experience during the month, after all, it is still winter and even after spring arrives, there is still enough cold days to blow in some snow and plenty of frosty days remaining for a few surprise weather patterns.

Saint Patrick’s Day close

The day of the Irish is only eight days away on Friday, March 17. Most supermarkets are featuring decorative pots of Kelly green shamrocks for around $3 a container. They make colorful centerpieces for the dining room table. Keep the shamrocks in a semi-sunny location. Lightly water them every five days by removing the decorative wrapping. Place the container over the drain in the kitchen sink and water the shamrock. Allow it to drain for an hour and replace the wrapper. Keep the shamrocks away from direct sunlight. After Saint Patrick’s Day, re-pot the shamrock in a larger container of potting soil. Keep the potted shamrock in a semi-sunny location in the house. Place a plastic drip tray under the container to prevent water damage. Feed with Flower-Tone organic flower food once a month and water lightly once a week.

An Irish treat in a bowl of corned beef chowder

This is a quick and easy corned beef recipe to celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day next Friday with greenery and corned beef to satisfy any Irish taste buds. You will need one can of Libby’s corned beef, one package of frozen hash browns with onions, one head of broccoli florets (chopped), six cups of milk, one stick of light margarine, one half teaspoon of salt, one half teaspoon of pepper, three tablespoons corn starch, and six ounces of cold water. Dice the can of corned beef into half inch cubes, mix with the package of hash browns with onions and the stick of light margarine. Cook on medium heat until hash browns are done. Add the milk and chopped broccoli florets to the pot and simmer until broccoli is done. Add salt and pepper and stir ingredients. Heat but do not bring to a boil. Mix the corn starch in six ounces of cold water, until dissolved. Add two ounces at a time until chowder reaches the thickness you desire. Add more salt and pepper if needed.

Flowering bulbs of summer now available

The flowering bulbs of summer such as dahlias glads and caladium are now displayed at hardwares, garden centers, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Home Improvement and Ace Hardware. Dahlia bulbs are also called “tubers “and gladiola bulbs are also called “corms.”. You can purchase them from individual bins or in mesh bags. Set bulbs about 6 inches deep and at least 6 inches apart. Place a layer of peat moss on the bulbs when setting them out. In late autumn when the foliage dies, dig up the bulbs and place them and sprinkle them with peat moss or a layer of potting medium. They will be ready to set out again next spring.

March is the month to set out Irish potatoes

Now that Saint Patrick’s Day is almost here, rows or beds of Irish potatoes can be set out. They are a vegetable that require a long growing season and should be set out by the last day of March. This will allow them to make a harvest and still have time to follow them with a warm season vegetable crop. You can choose from Yukon Gold, Irish, Cobbler, Kennebec, Red Pontiac, Rio Grande Russet, and Russet Norkotah. Irish potatoes thrive in the cool soil of March. They should sprout in two weeks or more. Seed potatoes have been in hardwares since the middle of February. You can purchase them by the pound. Always set out whole potatoes and do not cut them because this promotes mold, rot, fungus, and mildew and exposure to rodents, ground hogs, and insect pests. When setting out Irish potatoes, prepare a furrow 6 to 8 inches deep and apply a layer of peat moss in the bottom of the furrow. Set potatoes about 10 to 12 inches apart and cover with another layer of peat moss and then apply a layer of Plant-Tone organic vegetable food. Hill up soil on both sides of the furrow and tamp down with the hoe blade for solid soil contact. As the potatoes sprout and grow, side-dress with Plant-Tone and hill up the soil every 20 days. Keep soil hilled up as the potatoes continue to grow.

Giving the March rose bushes a spring boost

Spring is only 12 days away and time to awaken the rose bushes from their winter mode. We need to pull back the layer of mulch and apply a layer of Rose-Tone organic rose food and cover it with soil. Prune back any canes, spent blooms, dead growth, and rose hips. Rose bushes should be arriving at the garden centers, nurseries, Home Depot, Walmart, Lowe’s Home Improvement, and Ace Hardware. Always purchase roses in plastic containers of potting soil and not plastic bags filled with saw dust or wood chips. Consider the Knockout variety of roses in the trademark light green containers because they bloom all spring and summer and produce no long canes. You can just slide the roses out of their containers and the soil will remain in contact with the containers and slide right out of them into the hole where they are planted. Dig the hole twice the size of the container. Fill bottom of the hole with peat moss, fill hole with water and allow it to soak in. Place the rose in the hole with all the soil in the container attached. Fill the hole with a mixture of soil and peat moss and apply a layer of Rose-Tone organic rose food and use a sprinkling can to water the soil and Rose-Tone organic rose food.

Robins aplenty are on the spring lawn

Robins are now with us in every season and seem to have adapted to our southern winters. We see them even during the week before Christmas. Even in early march, we count as many as a hundred in the yard, when you see that many in one day, you can bet there will be some rain in tomorrow’s forecast. Last year we saw that many robins searching for food and next day we had an ice storm.

A pre-spring selection of varieties of roses

As we move through March, rose bushes of all types and varieties will be featured at hardwares, garden centers, and nurseries. There are so many colors sizes and types of roses. Some of the most popular roses are Hybrid Tea Roses: these are roses with tapered blooms with a single rose on each stem. Floribunda Roses: these are roses with clusters of roses on each stem and bloom over a long season. Grandi flora Roses: these are roses with large blossoms on larger stems with shorter stems than the Hybrid Tea Roses. Shrub Roses: these are roses that grow in the form of hedges and are used for landscaping. Climbing Roses: these are roses that can be trained to run up a trellis or fence for plenty of color. Ground cover Roses: these are roses that grow low to the ground and sprawl in the form of a carpet and often used for borders. Miniature Roses: these are compact roses. They can be grown in small areas or can be potted in containers. There are varieties of roses suited for all sizes of lawns and gardens. One of America’s favorite rose varieties is the Knockout Rose which has no long canes, comes in colors of red, yellow pink, and white. It is productive in spring and summer and is a bush type rose.

Peat moss and black kow are soil improvers

As we prepare the soil for cool weather vegetables of spring, the texture of soil can be improved by applying plenty of peat moss and Black Kow decomposed cow manure and working both of them into the soil. A 3.5 cubic foot day of peat moss cost around $12 or $13 dollars. Black Kow comes in 10- and 20-pound bags and a 10-pound bag costs around $5 or $6. Both products are totally organic. Peat moss improves soil texture and promotes retention of the soil. Black Kow boosts and and helps crops respond and grow in all seasons of the year.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Health Kicker.” A woman was walking down the sidewalk and saw a small man sitting on the front porch. She said unto the man, “I can’t help but notice how happy you look. What’s the secret of your long and happy life?” The man replied, “I smoke three packs of cigarettes every day, and drink a fifth of whisky a day, and eat lots of fatty foods, and get no exercise.” “That’s amazing,” the woman said, “How old are you?” “Twenty four,” the man replied.

“Farming is not what farming does.” President Dwight Eisenhower once said, “Farming looks very easy when you plow it with a pencil, and you are a thousand miles from the cornfields!”

Much wisdom comes from wise words. Very little wise cracks. No wisdom comes from wise guys!

“Goofy Golf.” Billie: “I’d give heaven and earth to improve my golf game score from 110.” Willie: “Try to move heaven, you’ve already moved plenty of earth today!”