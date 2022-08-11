Dog Days over, but hot weather still ahead

Today is the final day of Dog Days

Today is the final day of the Dog Days of the long hot summer, but it is certainly not the end of the hotties. Believe it or not we have only reached the halfway mark of summer. The humidity may be a bit lower but the hot weather is very much in store as the heat of the other half of summer moves along.

The impatiens have been showing their colors

The annual of summer charm is the impatiens in pots, containers and hanging baskets. They provide colorful blooms on the porch, deck, and in hanging baskets. In hanging baskets, they cascade over the sides of the baskets. They bloom in colors of bright orange, red, white, salmon, pink and wine. With a bit of care, they will bloom all the way until frost. The impatiens is also known as Mary’s Earrings, which is a pretty name for such an unusual flower. The bees as well as butterflies are attracted to the colorful impatiens.

Cat nights begin on August 17

Dog Days ended today and next week we begin Cat Nights. Did you ever wonder why cats prowl at night? It’s because all they do in the day is take cat naps. Cats are always on the prowl at night and they are most active at night. Cats are sort of like the month of August, unpredictable, mysterious, finicky, and always hunting for something. Cats at night seem to be in a transition mode much like August itself. The month pours out plenty of heat in the daytime, but at night empties cold dew and morning fog. It is the month when days continue to get shorter and the nights get longer. Cats are hard to figure out and some of August’s days are hard to figure out and as unpredictable as a cat. My grandma in Northampton County had several cats and she had an old saying that cats drew lightning. When a thunderstorm was brewing, she would make sure they were not on her porch or anywhere near the chicken house. One thing we to know about Cat Nights is that they will be hot.

Hard to beat sharp taste of fresh ripe tomato

It was Lewis Grizzard, the Mark Twain of twentieth century writers and syndicated columnist for the Atlanta Journal and Constitution, who said,”It is difficult to think anything but pleasant thoughts when eating a home grown tomato.” These are the words from from one of the best columnists of the American 20th century. A vine-ripened tomato heated by the summer sun, freshly sliced, placed on bread smothered by Duke’s mayonnaise on both sides generously, and a sprinkling of salt and pepper on both sides of the bread will definitely keep your thoughts pleasant.

Preparing an apple sauce pound cake

This is an easy recipe for an apple sauce pound cake that could be called semi-homemade. All you need to do is mix a box of Duncan Hines caramel cake mix or spice cake mix (caramel is the best), one three-ounce box Jello instant vanilla or butterscotch pudding, mix, four large eggs, one pint apple sauce, one teaspoon apple pie spices, half cup Crisco oil, half cup milk, one teaspoon of vanilla flavoring. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients together well. Spray a tube pan with Pam baking spray. Pour batter into pan and bake for forty five to fifty minutes. The cake will be done when it springs back when touched or a toothpick comes out clean. Better yet, you can tell by the smell when this cake is done!

Starting broccoli, collard seeds

As we move through the days of August, the time is ideal for starting broccoli and collards from seed for transplanting to the garden later in September. Purchase a bag or two of seed starting medium which is especially formulated for starting seeds. Buy the varieties of collard and broccoli seed you prefer. Use two quart-sized flower pots to start the seeds in. Measure out two quarts of seed-starting medium and two handfuls of medium to cover the seed with. Pour medium into a bucket and add enough water to moisten the medium. Fill the two quart pots to within half inch from top of the pots. Sprinkle seed of broccoli in one of the quart pots and cover seed with a handful of medium, pat down medium over the seed for soil contact. Label the pot because all cole family seed look alike. Repeat the process with the collard seed and label them also. Use a spray bottle such as glass cleaner comes in and spray a mist on the medium each evening. Keep pots out of direct sunlight and preferably in the carport or the porch. The plants will sprout in eight to ten days. When they develop two strong leaves, transplant to individual pots and keep them out of direct sunlight. By mid-September, they should be ready to transplant to the garden plot.

Keeping track of August fogs

Something different about the month of August is the fogs that occur on many mornings that may send us a hidden message about the upcoming amounts of snow we may receive in the winter months. Rise early before the morning sun burns off the fog and record the density of the fog and the date and whether that day’s fog was heavy, medium or light. August has 31 days, so look at the fogs each morning and record them. As winter arrives, check the snow amounts and compare them with the fogs of August.

Making a batch of smooth sweet apple sauce

The first of the apple harvest is coming in and you can purchase them by the bushel. A warm summer afternoon is the fun time to sit down on a shady porch and peel a bushel of apples and make some apple sauce. Peel the apples and drop them in a canner of cold salted water to prevent them from turning brown. Peel all the apples and allow them to soak in the salted water for fifteen minutes. Rinse the apples in the canner of salted water. Pour apples into the sink and rinse with fresh cold water. Cut apples into one inch chunks and place in a canner of fresh water. Boil the apple chunks for ten or fifteen minutes until you can stick a fork through them. Remove apples from heat, drain and run through the blender in “puree” mode for several seconds. Pour the pureed apples into sterilized jars, seal, and process in a hot water bath canner for twenty five minute. An easier way to process them is in a pressure canner at ten pounds pressure for five minutes.

Taking care of the rose of midsummer

The Knockout roses of mid-summer are so pretty and are still producing many blooms even since early spring. They continue to bloom and will produce all the way until the first frost. Roses now need a boost as we move into the second half of summer. Roses need a boost of Rose-Tone organic rose food once a month until the end of summer. Use the water wand in shower mode at the base of the roses. Cut back all long canes and dead head all spent blooms. Spray to control leaf mites and also watch for Japanese beetles.

Beware of wet dew when mowing August lawn

The dews on August mornings linger all the way into the afternoon. The dew is a sticky moisture that is not good for mowers and weed trimmers. It sticks to the blades and housing of the lawn mowers as well as to your feet. Never mow the lawn when dew is still on the lawn. Wait until the sun dries the dew even if it takes until mid-afternoon. Another summer factor is never mow the lawn after an afternoon thunderstorm. Wait even until the next day to mow if that becomes necessary.

An organic smelly cure for insect bites

There is nothing more irritating than an insect bite or bee sting whether you are in the garden or on the porch or deck. We have a remedy for the bites and stings if you can tolerate the smell of an onion. Use half an onion sliced down the middle and rub it on the bite or sting. This is a double cure because first of all it will relieve the pain of the sting or bite and second the aroma will prevent another bite or sting.

Quick start for controlling weeds

No harmful chemicals are involved in this weed killer solution that works quickly and well on hot summer afternoons when no rain is in the forecast. Just fill a spray bottle with apple cider vinegar and spray a vinegar mist on the weeds while you avoid misting the vegetable foliage.

Hoe hoe hoedown

“Men and other men.” There are two kinds of men who will never amount to much: those who cannot do what they are told, and those who can do nothing else.

“Two Natures.” A man was in court for steeling from a department store. The man said to the judge, “Your honor, I’m a Christian, I’ve became a new man who did wrong, but I have an old nature also. I was not in my new man when I did wrong, but it was my old man.” The judge responded, “Since it was the old man that broke the law, we will sentence him to 60 days in jail. And since the new man was an was an accomplice in the theft, we will give him 30 days also. I sentence you both to 90 days in jail. Case dismissed.”