Day are hotter, but getting shorter

Summer days are hotter but shorter

The katydids and crickets have been singing about the days of summer subtly getting shorter since early in the month. You can not discern much difference right now, but we are actually losing a minute of daylight each evening and with the heat of Day Days, we pay even less attention to losing that minute each day. The fireflies seem to notice and seem to be slowing down and appearing in fewer numbers. The katydids are all in harmony as they chirp the same tune that they know the summer’s days are getting shorter and they are sharing their tune with us. So far we have lost a half hour of daylight.

Another tale of a lazy Dog Day afternoon

Dogs seem to have the most common sense when it comes to coping with a Dog Day afternoon, they just find a shady spot under a tree or inside the carport. They don’t seem to let it bother them, and they certainly don’t have heat strokes. Maybe this Dog Day tale solves part of the mystery of what dogs can deal with the heat of Day Days better than humans. Maybe it’s because they sometimes eat grass. This Dog Day tale says that when a dog eats grass on Dog Day morning, it will rain before the day is done. My Northampton County grandma always kept a few hounds around, and she always said dogs ate grass because they were sick (or maybe it was to keep from getting sick.) That made sense because in those days, most people and we are sure must dogs used their own remedies. Most of the people back then lived too far away to visit a doctor and they also would not travel to a vet. They made do with what they had and so did the dogs.

Heavy dews

As we pass the half-way point of July, the lawn is heavy with dew. This dew lingers around until midday. It is also unusual because it is sticky. It is a sure signal that autumn is slowly on its way. Please don’t mow the lawn when the dew is still on the grass because it will promote rust to the mower and blade and also pile wet clippings on the lawn. Wait until later in the afternoon, until the sun dries the dew. It will certainly be easier to mow and you will have a better looking lawn.

Sweet simple, easy to prepare blueberry sonker

This is a simple sonker recipe with fresh blueberries and a can of blueberry pie filling. The ingredients for this sonker are one stick light margarine, one cup sugar, two and a half cups fresh blueberries, one can Comstock blueberry pie filling, two teaspoons vanilla flavoring, one cup plain flour, one teaspoon baking powder, pinch of salt, one cup evaporated milk. To make crust, mix together flour, baking powder, salt, evaporated milk, vanilla and 3/4 cup sugar. Mix all together until it forms a smooth batter. Melt one stick of light margarine in a saucepan and pour into a 13 x 9 x 2 inch baking dish or pan. Pour crust mixture over the melted margarine. For the sonker filling mixture, bring the can of blueberry pie filling and fresh blueberries, one cup of sugar, (add more sugar if needed), one teaspoon vanilla. Simmer on low heat for five minutes. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pour blueberry mixture over crust mixture. Bake at 350 degrees for 45 to 50 minutes until golden brown. Crust will rise to top when sonker is finished baking.

Heating up the compost pile or bin

We are in the very heart of summer’s Dog Days. That heat plus the nitrogen rich heat generated by grass clippings will break down organic matter in the compost pile or bin. The residue from spent vines, stalks, and garden waste will quickly decompose in the Dog Day heat. If the compost gets too hot, you can cool it down with a sprinkle can of water. Compost needs a certain amount of water anyway. Another way to cool compost is to stir it several times each week.

Take advantage of July corn harvest

Gardeners don’t raise corn because of a lack of space and the long maturity date of around 90 days to harvest. Corn also produces a short harvest period and this prevents many home gardeners from raising a corn crop. There are plenty of farms in our area that sell corn by the dozen or a cabbage bag of twelve dozen ears. One such place is Smith Farms on U.S. Highway 601 between Boonville and Yadkinville. Another is Matthews Farm on US Highway old 421 (Yadkinville Road) near the Yadkin River Bridge, Many produce markets sell corn for freezing. Always call ahead to make sure corn is available on the day you are going.

Making a fresh corn pudding

This recipe is great when prepared with fresh corn, but can also be made with frozen corn or canned cream style corn, and it is good either way. Corn is a vegetable good in all seasons of the year whether fresh, frozen, or canned. For this corn pudding recipe, you can use a 16 ounce can of yellow corn or cream style corn, a pack of frozen corn or seven ears of fresh cut corn (about one and a half cups.). Dice corn with a knife or food chopper, and half teaspoon salt, one cup of sugar, half teaspoon pepper, one tablespoon vanilla, three eggs, one cup milk, two teaspoons corn starch, one stick light margarine (melted). Mix all ingredients together until well blended. Spray baking pan or dish with Pam baking spray and pour the pudding mixture into the pan. Bake at 350 degrees for 50 to 60 minutes. Stir pudding two or three times during the baking process. The pudding will be firm when done. To brown the pudding on top, place oven on low broil for a minute or so. Carefully watch to avoid burning. This pudding is great served warm or cold.

Investing in a durable corn silk brush

In talking about the season of fresh corn and freezing corn, a great investment that makes processing corn much easier is to always have a tough and durable corn silk brush handy to make silking ears of corn easier to do. A good brush will have stiff bristles that make the job of silking corn easy. You can purchase these brushes at Target, Walmart, housewares departments and hardware’s for about three to five dollars. A bottle brush will work but not as well as a stiff brush.

The Dragon Wing begonia — glossy leaves and colorful flowers

The colorful Dragon Wing fills the front porch with plenty of greenery and color as it cascades over its container. Just one plant overflows the container that is continually loaded with blooms all the way until frost. Their beautiful hot pink blooms are in clusters and really highlight the glossy green leaves.

The majesty of the Monarch visiting the zinnia bed

The rainbow colors of the zinnia bed attracts plenty of tiger swallowtail butterflies and in mid-afternoon the glow of the majestic Monarch graces the zinnias. The wings of orange, black, mingled with white dots displays a colorful show. A butterfly’s wings are truly works of art.

Starting cabbage and broccoli from seed

Late July is here and the time to start broccoli and cabbage plants from seed that will be ready for the garden plot in about six weeks. Start a packet of cabbage and a packet of broccoli within the next ten days. Use two medium flower pots and label one broccoli and the other cabbage because both of these seeds look just alike. Fill each flower pot with seed-starting medium and allow a handful of medium for covering the seed. Pour the medium into a bucket and mix with proper amount of water to moisten the medium. Return the medium to fill the pots. Lightly sprinkle broccoli seeds over the medium and cover with a handful of medium and pat down with your fingers. Repeat with cabbage seed. Make sure you have right labels to identify the cabbage and broccoli. Use a spray bottle such as window cleaner comes in to mist the containers each evening. Keep pots out of Dog Day sun or in the carport. In seven to ten days they should sprout and when they develop two leaves, transplant them to individual pots using seed starting medium. Water plants daily and keep out of the hot sun. They should be ready for the garden after mid-August.

Slices of green at every meal in summer

Cool as a cucumber on a hot Dog Day afternoon is what summer’s harvest of cucumbers is all about. Cucumbers add something special to every meal in the summer. All you need to do is use the vegetable peeler and peel several, slice them, apply salt and pepper and some apple cider vinegar or ranch dressing to add something to every meal. Many gardeners like the unusual cucumber sandwich which simply consists of plenty of mayonnaise on two slices of bread, salt and pepper on both sides of the bread and just enjoy. We like the old fashioned way of peeling the cucumber, applying salt and enjoying the crunch.

Starting a few late, late tomato plants

As we soon reach the end of July, many nurseries have late tomato plants in determinate varities of Celebrity, Better Boy, Rutgers and Marglobe. Start some tomato plants this week for a harvest of tomatoes and green tomatoes to store before frost and to ripen indoors during cold weather.