Organic food good for your plants

Organic plant, flower and vegetable food is beneficial to soil as well as vegetables. Organics will dissolve quickly into soil and are finely textured and not pelleted, and this promotes nutritional results. You can choose from Plant-Tone organic vegetable food, Tomato-Tone organic tomato food, Garden-Tone organic plant food, Flower-Tone organic flower food and Holly-Tone organic evergreen and azalea food. It is available in 4- and 10-pound zippered bags. The smaller bags are easier to handle and apply and can be sprinkled into the furrows and mixed easily into the soil when sowing seed.

Summer weed crops

The weeds in the summer garden do not take a vacation, but will continue to grow and choke out vegetable harvests. The best way to control them is to pull them up by the roots and throw them out of the garden. Those weeds have deep roots and by pulling them up by the roots is the best way to destroy them.

Watch out for the deck umbrella

The warm afternoons of summer can trigger an afternoon thunderstorm that generates high winds that can blow over the deck umbrella and take the deck table over with it. If a thunderstorm is in the forecast, remove the umbrella. If you go on vacation always do these two things for peace of mind and protection. Remove deck umbrella and store it and switch off the refrigerator’s ice maker and don’t forget to switch it back on as soon as you return home.

Keep tomatoes fed

Warm days and nights cause tomato plants to bloom and form green tomatoes. Feed the tomatoes by applying Tomato-Tone organic tomato food on each side of the tomato row and hilling up soil to cover up the Tomato-Tone. Water each week at the base of the tomato plants to prevent blossom end rot. Apply a layer of calcium carbonate (powdered lime) on each side of tomato vines when green tomatoes appear. Cover lime with soil on each side of the row. Water each week when no rain is forecast.

Creamy Ranch Squash Casserole

2-3 pounds yellow squash

1 cup of diced onions

¾ cup mayonnaise

2 large eggs, slightly beaten

1 sleeve saltine crackers, crushed

5 slices toast, crushed

1 envelope buttermilk ranch dressing

1 8-oz. package finely shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1 stick butter, melted

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

Cook squash and onions until tender and drain. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large bowl mix mayonnaise, eggs, crushed saltines, ranch dressing and cheese. Mash the squash and onion mixture and add to the mayonnaise mixture. Pour into a casserole dish sprayed with baking spray. Mix melted butter with the bread crumbs; heat and sprinkle over the squash mixture. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until top is golden brown and bubbly.

Chicken and Pasta Bake

1 pack boneless, skinless chicken tenders

2 cups water

1 can cream of chicken soup

1 tsp. poultry seasoning

1 24 oz. package frozen cauliflower and carrot combo

2 cups corkscrew pasta, uncooked

1 8 oz. package finely shredded parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Boil chicken until cooked through. Remove chicken and cut into one-inch cubes, then set aside. In a large pot combine soup, poultry seasoning, water from chicken and frozen vegetables, and bring to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 12 minutes, stirring often. Add chicken chunks and cook for an additional two minutes. Pour mixture into a 13x9x2 baking dish and sprinkle parmesan cheese on top. Bake just long enough for cheese to melt.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown

Customer: “I’m sorry, I won’t be able to pay for this suit for two months.” Tailor: “Oh, that will be all right.” Customer: “When will the suit be ready?” Tailor: “In two months.”