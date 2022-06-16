Summer thunder: The message of the trees

The first day of summer is only days away, and with the arrival of summer comes the expectation of evening thunderstorms that can be benefactors of The Garden Plot.

Sometimes the thunderstorms on summer afternoons are the lifeblood of the garden and lawn during the heat and humidity of summer and the coming of Dog Days in July. A summer thunderstorm has a certain aroma and freshness about it that perks up the garden and gives the lawn a sudden burst of energy. It gives the warm weather crops a boost as they head toward harvest stage. On a hot and humid day, after a thunderstorm, the air takes a turn for the better and is easier to breath.

On many a summer afternoon, the heat of the sweltering sun bears down on the leaves of oaks and maples and they respond by turning their leaves over to show their petticoats and send a subtle message that they are ready for some rain in the form of an afternoon thunderstorm. Later, the sun hides behind the clouds, thunder rolls, lightning flashes and a hefty rain falls; the leaves flip over to receive the fresh raindrops, and after the rain, there is a cool, refreshing breeze. The leaves are fresh, green, lively as well as upright, as if thanking the creator for a wonderful shower of blessing and refreshing.

A beautiful product of summer is the rainbow that appears after a hefty summer thunderstorm. They are especially beautiful when they appear in a background of dark gray clouds that make the rainbow glow with a bright sunshine reflecting of the clouds and give an unusual glow to the brilliance of the bow in the clouds.

Feeding the early roses

The roses have bloomed; they now need a boost of food to promote the blooms of summer. Pull off spent blooms and cut back any long canes. Feed the rose bushes with Rose-Tone organic rose food and water them to allow the food to soak into the soil. Water roses each week. Check roses for mites, insects and Japanese beetles and spray to control them.

Cucumbers are hiding

The cucumbers are at harvest stage and they grow quickly in the warm temperatures. The foliage matches the color of the cucumbers as they hide under the spreading vines. Make a double effort to find them before they get to large to harvest and turn yellow. Use a rake to pull back the foliage and search under the leaves for the elusive cucumbers.

Starting second crop of green beans

With the first crop of green beans ready to harvest its time to start the second crop. With June’s warm days and nights, the second crop will quickly grow and be ready for a harvest in mid summer. Not many vegetables are as productive as green beans. You can expect a harvest in 65 to 70 days.

Lima beans are another vegetable that quickly thrives in very warm temperatures. Most varities will require a 70- to 75-day maturity date. Once the beans sprout, apply Plant-Tone organic vegetable food on each side of the row and hill up soil on both sides of the row to cover the plant food. Water every week when no rain is in the forecast.

Starting tomato plants from seed

It’s time to begin a packet or two of late, late tomato plants. The seeds of autumn tomatoes should be determinate varities such as Celebrity, Marglobe, Rutgers, Homestead and Early Girl. Determinant mean varities that will produce without necessarily having to install cages, stakes or other supports. They are great for autumn because you can cover plants with layers of straw or grass clippings.

To start late tomatos, use two medium sized pots (one quart size) and a bag of starting medium. Measure out enough of the medium to fill the quart pots and allow a handful of medium per pot to cover the seed. Add water to moisten the medium and fill the two pots within a half inch from the top. In one pot, sprinkle the seed of one variety and in other pot the seed of another variety and label the pots with tomato varities. Sprinkle seeds in pots and cover with potting medium. Water seed with a mist of water from a spray bottle everyday.

Keep tomatoes away from direct sunlight such as a carport. In about ten days, they will have developed two leaves. Transplant to individual pots and water each day. They should be ready to transplant in The Garden Plot in mid August. Keep pots out of direct sunlight.

Many tomato plants have already past bloom stage and are now forming tiny green tomatoes. Feed them now by side dressing them Tomato-Tone organic tomato food and hilling the food with soil on each side of the row. Water tomatoes at the base of the plants to prevent mildew when soil is dry and no rain is in the forecast. This will help prevent blossom end rot.

Moravian Chicken Pie

2 9-inch pie shells

4 chicken breasts, cooked and cut into chunks

2 potatoes, boiled and cubed

1 cup of chicken broth

2 carrots, peeled, cooked and cubed

1 tsp. salt

¾ tsp. poultry seasoning

½ tsp. pepper

¼ cup plain flour

¼ cup evaporated milk

½ stick butter, melted

Preheat over to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients and pour into a pie shell and cover with the other pie crust. Bind the edges and cut slits in top of crust. Bake for 50 to 60 minutes. Pie will serve four.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown

A man complained to his landlord about renters in the apartment above him. Every night they stomp on the floor and shout until midnight. The landlord said, “Do they bother you?” The renter said, “Not really. I practice on my trumpet until about that same time.”