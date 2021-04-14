Teacher cultivates, students bloom

KING — To some people a greenhouse is just where you go to buy some plants for your spring garden. You may find it easy to just shop for your flowers and plants at Lowe’s or Walmart, but Stokes County is home to a high school and teacher who has been working for years to grow beautiful plants and flowers that are for sale to the public.

Teacher Mark Powell has been teaching horticulture at West Stokes High School since 2000. A Lincoln County native, Powell began his teaching career 31 years ago. At West Stokes he has been both teacher and role model to hundreds of students who have taken his class. And each year in the spring they hold an annual plant sale.

Last year due to the pandemic, the class had a very small sale, but this year they plan to bring back the traditional large event they have had for years. The sale will be open to the public beginning Saturday at the greenhouse on the West campus. They will also be open weekdays.

Powell is proud of his students who have helped plant and grow everything that will be sold and will also be working the plant sales.

“My students look forward to the plant sale because it gives them a chance to show the public what they have been working on. We have a huge clientele, and most people are returning customers, so we don’t need much publicity to be successful. Everyone knows about us.”

There will be a variety of plants that are for sale, such as tomatoes, squash, peppers and eggplant for the vegetarians. And for the flower lovers there will be beautiful hanging baskets, huge begonias, echinacea, inpatients, geranium and hanging fern baskets.

“Begonias are our number one seller,” Powell said. “They are easy to care for and a favorite among our returning buyers.”

This plant sale will be in many ways just like the dozens of other sales Powell has held alongside his students, but it’s also slightly different, as the teacher is contemplating retirement.

“I don’t know yet. I may retire at the end of this year or I may stick around one more year. I love my job and my students and I am dedicated to what I do. I haven’t decided if this is my last year or not but I will decide soon.”

If Powell does retires this year it will be a very bittersweet ending of a chapter for West Stokes, but he’s left behind a legacy of changing students lives by giving them something they didn’t otherwise have.

“Not many kids have the chance to farm and grow things like previous generations and not many kids have these kinds of interests anymore , so my goal is get them interested in plants and gardening,” Powell said. “My program gives kids a chance to experience something they probably don’t have at home, it makes them proud and they get their hands dirty.”

Powell’s students also help with beautification of the campus. During the school day they plant some of the flowers they have raised and spread pine needles around.

“Allowing the kids to landscape the school gives them pride in what they do and makes the school look better so they can say ‘look what I helped do’ to friends as they walk around campus.”

This is what’s driven Powell to do what he does: teaching pride and hard work to students. It is his hope that when he does retire that his successor will take pride in what he or she does as a teacher.

“What you do is a self-portrait of yourself,” he says. “I hope they take pride in this class and continue with the annual plant sale and landscaping the campus.”

Powell is expecting a large turnout of previous and new buyers.

“The pandemic has really helped the garden industry because so many people were stuck at home that they had nothing better to do than make their gardens and yards look nice.”

Plants will be on sale starting on Saturday. The hours will be 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturdays, and weekdays 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.