The Garden Plot: ‘Tis the season to recycle

As we move closer to Christmas, it also becomes the season for generating trash. Much of what many call trash can be recycled and kept from landfills by recycling these items. We have the obligation to save the environment for our children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by placing recycling items in recycle bins rather than trash carts. Items that can be recycled are: metal cans, milk jugs, plastic and aluminum soft drink containers, cardboard boxes (broken down and folded up), glass bottles and jars, newspapers (bundled up), toilet and paper towel tubes. Clean cans, remove labels from bottles before placing in the bin.

Educate your children and grandchildren to recycle also. We should all be guardians of the environment we live in. If you are a gardener, you especially should be aware of the environment we live in and be an example.

Decorations from nature: Our thoughts now turn to decorating for Christmas, ans some natural decor can be found in your own backyard or garden. The dogwoods have plenty of red berries, as do nandina bushes. Pine trees are loaded with cones and honeysuckle vines are filled with greenery. The limbs of cedars and pines and boxwoods can be used as greenery. You can also gather acorns. Pecans, peanuts, and walnuts can be used as decorations. In Colonial Williamsburg, they use plenty of apples and oranges as decor. Popcorn can be popped and thread on yard or sting and used to trim trees, mantles, and tables.

A natural Christmas gift: The gift of a potted Christmas cactus would be a gift that keeps on giving. Christmas cacti are now showing up in garden departments and nurseries. They cost between $5 and $10, depending on size. If you would like to buy them as a gift, go ahead and purchase a larger container and a bag of cactus-starting medium. Bring it home and transplant it to the larger container in a sunny location in the home. Water it once a week until you give it away.

The simplicity of the Moravian star. No other Christmas decoration is as simple and beautiful as the Moravian star. These stars should shine every night (preferably all night long) until Epiphany, which this year is Jan. 6. In keeping the Moravian star lit all night, you are symbolically lighting the way for the Christ Child. Moravian stars can be purchased at book stores like Gullian’s, or at Salem Gift Shop on Hanes Mall Boulevard in Winston-Salem. They come in sturdy boxes and make great Christmas gifts, especially for folks who live outside our area of our state.

Covered with frost: We may not have much possibility of snow yet, but the rooftop and lawn can receive its share of frost early in the mornings. Frost sweetens the kale and collards and kills off remaining insect pests. It beautifies the curly mustard and broccoli plants and adorns them with icy crystals. If frost covers the windshield and windows of your vehicle, use the defroster and ice scraper to clear it before you leave the driveway.

Enjoying a late autumn harvest: Broccoli that is grown in late autumn will provide a lot more heads than the broccoli planted in spring simply because it has almost zero insect pests as well as no cabbage butterflies. In the autumn-planted broccoli, it produces heads during late autumn and into winter and doesn’t bolt into yellow flowers and see like spring broccoli when it gets warm. Winter broccoli provides a much longer harvest. Collards are also winter-hardy and they can be harvested when covered with snow. Siberian kale is another winter tough green; last year, I harvested two buckets the week before Christmas. Onion sets grow all winter long and can be harvested at any stage of growth.

An extra blanket on the turnip bed: Turnips are a root crop, and as we enter December the soil around the turnips is getting colder … and so are the turnips. Even though you may have some crushed leaves between the rows, it is a good idea to apply more leaves on top of them to assure the turnip harvest will last all winter without any danger of the turnips freezing. With this extra layer of insulation turnips should produce a winter-long harvest.

Start the lawnmower once a week: As cold weather sets in, get into the habit of starting your riding mower once a week and letting it run until the engine gets warm. Keep plenty of fuel in the tank, which will assure a good start and also keep the mower ready in case you need to mow over some leaves to break them down for the compost bin or pile. It would also be beneficial to drive the mower around the house with the blade disengaged to allow all the moving parts to move and oil to circulate fluids in the mower. Also start the weed trimmer and leaf blower and allow them to run for a minute.

Making gardens look good: You can make your garden look better as winter draws near by removing all vines and stalks, tomato cages, steaks and garden residue and mowing it down to place in compost bin or pile. Stack all tomato cages and stakes and store them in the shed or barn.

A bit of extra greenery in your home: Take a large sweet potato that you have left over from Thanksgiving and place the raw potato in a tall flower vase or wide mouth quart mason jar and keep it filled with water. The potato will soon sprout and send forth runners that produce dark green leaves sprawling from the vase or jar. They will give that welcome touch of greenery to a room as we approach the season of Christmas.

Watching for creepy crawlers: As the weather gets colder, the “creepy crawlers” and pests like mice will be trying to slip into your barn or shed for winter. You can do a few tasks to keep them out. First of all, remove any seeds that may be left over, as well as any straw on the floor. Sweep the floor and apply a handful of mothballs all around. Spray with a strong insect spray once a month.

Observing the Northern Cross: The Northern Cross is actually a part of the constellation of Cygnus, the Swan. It is now getting a bit closer to the western horizon each night when it gets totally dark. By Christmas Eve, it will be in a upright position early in the evening. For a better view, drive out on a country road and look westward above the tree line.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: My doctor told me that dieting would add years to my life. She was right: I feel ten years older.