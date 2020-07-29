The Garden Plot

We know it takes a lot of blueberries to fill a gallon bucket, and that it takes willpower and determination to harvest these berries during the Dog Days of summer. But it’s well worth the sacrifice. Here are a few incentives to remember in heading to the blueberry patch: Blueberries have no thorns that can prick you; you can stand up to pick them (instead of crawling through strawberry fields on your hands and knees); finally, the season is not that long. So now is the time to harvest them. Gather all the patience you have early in the morning before the sun rises high in the sky and head out to the fields.

Here’s a quickie no-bake blueberry pie recipe: mix two cups of fresh blueberries with one can of blueberry pie filling, a can of Eagle Brand condensed milk, an 8-ounce container of Cool Whip, one teaspoon of vanilla and a teaspoon of lemon flavoring. Pour this mixture into a graham cracker crust and allow to chill in the fridge for at least an hour.

One old bit of weather lore says that “when you see bees in the flower, there will be no shower.” We could learn a great lesson from bees, who always use the weather to their advantage. Did you ever notice that you don’t see many bees on cloudy days? We can rise early and do our chores and gardening work before the sun bears down and the day’s heat and humidity rises.

The best, most productive of the sweet bell peppers is called a “Keystone,” which produces all the way until the first frost. The best way to enjoy a larger harvest of sweet bell peppers is to watch when they produce their first blossoms. As the flowers appear, mix two tablespoons of Epsom salts into a gallon of water, shake well, pour into a spray bottle and spray that solution on the plants. Repeat every ten days. Peppers should also be staked and caged to protect the plants from storms.

It may not have the greatest smell, but Alaska fish emulsion is a totally organic product that produces a quick and positive response to all vegetable crops. It’s sold in large bottles and should be mixed with water according to the instructions. You can find it in most local garden departments.

There is plenty of time left in the summer season to prepare a row of green beans for the last harvest of the year. Strike, Top Crop and Tenderette varieties will produce a harvest around the first of October if planted soon.

The morning dew lingers longer because it is cooler and heavier, so the sun takes a little longer to dry it up. This is a sure sign that autumn will be here in six weeks! The dew is also sticky, so don’t mow grass with dew still present because it will stick to your mower blades and promote rust.

Right now you can’t tell much difference, but the days are getting shorter by one minute each evening and have been since June 21. So far since that date we have lost about 40 minutes of daylight. And we will continue to lose a minute each evening until Dec. 21.