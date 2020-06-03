The Garden Plot

Did you know that one of every three bites of food we eat is made possible by bees and other pollinators? These pollinators need pollen and nectar to survive and thrive. Bees are the only insect in the world that produce food that we eat. The nectar that produces honey is a powerful food. A bee can get enough energy from one ounce of honey to make a flight around the world!

Bees have excellent color vision and can discern different varieties of flowers by their color. A bee can travel up to a mile to find nectar. Only female bees produce honey; male bees are called drones and their job is to keep the hive cool and also to fertilize eggs of the hive’s single queen. At the end of summer, the drones are driven away from the hive. In freezing temperatures, bees ball up in the hive to stay warm and derive energy from the stored honey.

In our 21st century, farmers and gardeners are the bees’ worst enemies because of the unwise use of pesticides and insecticides. When this is done, we are actually biting the hand that feeds us.

There are two good ways to control blossom-end rot on tomato plants and I like the first one best. It’s a two-part solution which is very organic. The first step is to keep the plants watered only at the bottom during dry conditions. The second step is to apply handfuls of powdered dry lime (calcium carbonate) on both sides of the plant and then hill up the dirt to cover the lime. The chemical method is to apply Captan mixed with water in a sprayer bottle, then spray the tomato plants with a light mist. The first method is definitely better because it is more practical, more efficient and adds something beneficial to the soil in the process.

Theirs is actually a third way to control the rot, and that is to fill a sprinkle can with water and add a half-cup of Epsom salts. Pour the mixture around the base of the plants.

Lima beans are definitely a vegetable that need warm days and nights. They will produce a harvest in 65 to 70 days, so a row planted now will produce a harvest in early August. Then they can be succeeded with another warm weather vegetable.

The fragrant flowers of the honeysuckle are a staple of the hummingbird’s diet from May to mid-June. As the blooms decline there may be a short lull in the food chain, as other flowers have not yet reached the bloom stage. So keep your hummingbird feeders replenished twice a week.

There will be a full moon this Friday night, and this is called the “Full Strawberry Moon.” Flag Day is June 14, and the first day of summer will be June 20. Fathers’ Day will be celebrated on June 21.

Only a few more days remain in the area’s strawberry harvest and it’s worth the time for another visit to one of the local farms. Mix with a shortcake and some real whipping cream, or better yet, a freezer of homemade strawberry ice cream. There is nothing finer in all of North Carolina!