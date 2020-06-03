What is that weed?

The one thing we dread most, that grows in a blink of the eye, is weeds! A weed is simply a plant out of place, or a plant growing where it is not wanted. However, depending on one’s viewpoint, a weed might be eye appealing, edible, or something you want gone. They can be found most anywhere in your lawn, flower bed, garden and even your driveway. The first step to controlling weeds is identification. You can either submit a picture via email or bring a sample to the Stokes County Cooperative Extension office in Danbury for free! After your weed is identified, then we can control it.

An integrated weed management strategy controls weeds using four management strategies: cultural management, mechanical management, biological management and chemical management. Cultural Management method which includes adjusting soil fertility, using cover crops and optimal plant spacing to limit the introduction, establishment, and reproduction of weed species. Mechanical Management includes selectively excluding weeds, creating barriers, and practices such as hoeing, cultivating, mowing, or pruning. Biological Management is the use of beneficial living organisms, such as insects, nematodes, bacteria, fungi, or animals to manage weeds. Chemical Management is the use of herbicides which are to be used only when needed and at the right time. Weed management uses one or more methods to achieve maximum control with minimum inputs. Weeds will always be a concern, but proper management can ease the workload.

If you have questions about weed control in a garden or landscape, please contact Bryan Hartman, Stokes County Cooperative Extension Agriculture & Natural Resources agent at (336) 593-8179, bkhartman@ncat.edu or visit us online at www.stokes.ces.ncsu.edu.

Bryan Hartman is an Extension Agent for North Carolina Cooperative Extension-Stokes County.