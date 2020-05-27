The Garden Plot

On a warm spring morning, with the sun shining on the green fields, the scent of honeysuckle and birds serenading, a trip to the strawberry patch is very worthwhile. The berry fields are at their peak as May reaches its last few days, so this is an opportune time to get several gallons to freeze for use all year long.

To make these fresh strawberries taste fresh after you have frozen them, all you need to do is perform a little tender loving care when handling the berries. Remember that strawberries have caps. A capper is a handy little tool for removing these caps, which the first step of the freezing process.

Never run water over the strawberries because it disturbs the little seeds and makes the berries mushy. Place the capped strawberries in a sink of cold water one quart at a time then gently remove the berries and place them on a dry towel to drain.

Place them in one-quart containers to go into the freezer, but do not pack the containers fully. Repeat this process over and over, one quart at a time. When berries are thawed, they will retain the firmness of fresh berries.

Even though many of the tomato plants have been set out, continue to plant a few each week for as long as healthy plants can be found in stores. This will assure you of a long harvest season and plenty of tomatoes to share.

Use 10-10-10 fertilizer for tomatoes; they don’t need nitrogen but calcium and other nutrients that promote healthy growth and better production. There are many different kinds of tomato plant foods and some will event help prevent blossom-end rot. Consider using Dr. Earth’s specially formula tomato food, sold in two- or three-pound bags. You can also use Vigaro calcium-enriched pelletized plant food, which is also sold in two-pound bags. Another quick-responding tomato food is Miracle-Gro liquid plant food, which you mix with water and pour around the base of the plants every 10 to 15 days. I like Dr. Earth’s because it is finely textured and a little goes a long way, as it blends quickly into the soil. Sprinkle a little on both side of the plant and then pull the soil up to cover.

Most corn requires a 75-90 day growing season, so for a great harvest corn should be planted soon. That way you’ll have time for a second crop after the first is harvested. Plant hills 12 to 18 inches apart, with four seeds per hill. Then trim to two when they sprout.

As the corn grows, keep the soil hilled up around it to support the stalks from wind and storms. Fertilize every two weeks. During the summer keep an eye out for the Japanese beetle and spray to control, especially at tassel time.

The Coleus makes for a pretty container all summer. Known also as “Joseph’s Coat,” it comes in many colors. An assorted four-pack is all you’ll need to cover a large pot or container.

The unusual Dragon Wing Begonia produces clusters of hot pink or red blooms all summer long. One plant is enough to cascade over the container like a huge umbrella. Give it a drink of water twice a week and enjoy its colorful blooms this summer.

Hoe-hoe-hoedown: Q. Why did the sword-swallower swallow an umbrella? A. He was putting something away for a rainy day.