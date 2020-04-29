Plum Granny Farm hosts plant sale this weekend

“Victory Gardens” were hallmarks of WWI and WWII. Families around the country planted little patches of vegetables to help support the war effort and provide fresh food for their table.

In today’s COVID-19 era, it’s time to create our own little Victory Garden to help in the fight against this unseen enemy. Grow a few veggies and herbs to give you and your family a sense of food security and the satisfaction of eating the fruits of your own labor. Kids at home? A garden is also a great educational opportunity.

To help you in this effort, Plum Granny Farm will be holding its 7th annual Spring Plant Sale this weekend – Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday from 1-4 p.m., and Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday and Saturday, Plum Granny will reserve the first two hours of the plant sale to seniors and those at-risk. There will be procedures in place to ensure adequate social distancing such as limiting the number of people in the greenhouse at any time, asking visitors to bring and wear masks and maintaining 6-foot spacing in checkout lines, hand sanitation, etc.

The farm will offer a wide assortment of Certified Organic transplants including heirloom and hard-to-find varieties of tomatoes. There will be hundreds of plants available: tomatoes, tomatillos, hot and sweet peppers, eggplant, cucumbers, squash and herbs. The farm also will sell farm-grown blackberry and black raspberry plants along with veggie starts such as kale, lettuce and swiss chard.

Plum Granny Farm is located at 1041 Flat Shoals Road, just off of N.C. Highway 66 north of King. For more information, call 336-994-2517.