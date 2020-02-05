Despite what the groundhog says, winter will be around for six more weeks. To begin February, here’s some more weather lore: “On Feb. 15, the back of Old Man Winter breaks.” That’s almost as foolish as the groundhog seeing its shadow!

It was Mark Twain who said “Everybody talks about the weather but no one does anything about it.” Another bit of weather lore says “it’s better to see a pack of wolves than a warm February.” It is rare to see a warm February, but even rarer than seeing a pack of wolves in North Carolina! We may have some warm days this month, but they’ll probably be few and far between.

Six more weeks of winter is not all bad news for the Garden Plot because a row or bed of lettuce can be planted now. You can choose from Iceburg, Grand Rapids, Oak Leaf, Red Sails, Buttercrunch or Green Ice. Lettuce can be sown any time the soil can be worked. Plant it in a furrow about an inch or inch-and-a-half deep, cover seed with a layer of peat moss, then a layer of soil, and tamp down. It should sprout in about 10 days and produce a harvest in about 50 days.

As we move into the second half of winter, the bulbs of spring are popping out of the cold soil. American violets are sprouting, and grass is beginning to show hints of growth. The spring constellation of Leo rises on the eastern horizon to herald the upcoming season.

Birds are more active now. Cold weather makes it difficult for birds to find their food supply. So keep your feeders filled and empty any ice from your bird baths and replace with fresh water.

There will be a full moon – the “Full Snow Moon” – on Sunday. Presidents’ Day will be celebrated Feb. 17, Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday) on Feb. 25 and Ash Wednesday on Feb. 26.

The day of hearts, flowers and love is just eight days away. Valentines don’t have to be expensive; sometimes a simple card says as much as a gift.

My Northhampton County grandma and my mother made Rice Pudding all year long, but especially on cold winter days. This is a simple recipe with just a few ingredients but oh so good:

Rice Pudding

2 eggs

1 cup cooked rice

1 cup golden raisins

1 cup sugar

2 Tbs. plain flour

1 Tbs. vanilla

1 cup milk

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Mix all ingredients and pour in a glass baking dish. Bake for 65 minutes or until golden brown. Serve hot or cold.

Hoe-Hoe-Hoedown: A family with four small boys moved to California from Oklahoma. When they experienced their first earthquake the mother was terrified and sent her sons back to Oklahoma to visit their grandparents. Three days later they received a phone call: “Come get the boys and send us the earthquake!”

Officially, winter has six more weeks