A day to give thanks

Thanksgiving comes as late as it can this year, but it’s always an opportune time to take an inventory of your blessings. It’s a good time to remember all the blessings we receive, not because we deserve them, but because of God, who is merciful and grace-full to us.

The older we are the more we appreciate and acknowledge God’s goodness to us. Especially in the land of the free, we should never take God, our country or our family for granted, but give thanks for all the blessings we receive.

All the stars in the November sky declare a message of praise and thanksgiving tonight. If all of the universe can thank the Creator, why can’t we?

Thanksgiving is an American holiday but today is a far cry from the first celebration on American soil. In 1621 in Plymouth, Massachusetts, the Pilgrims had suffered many losses and much tragedy but thanked and acknowledged God’s blessings. On Thanksgiving Day today, our thoughts should be on those things most important in our lives. Even with its shortcomings, America is still a blessed country and we are truly a blessed people.

A trip across the Roanoke River to grandma’s was always a fun event for me on Thanksgiving. My uncle would always buy a bushel of oysters in the shells, not only to make dressing but for my grandma to fry up the night before Thanksgiving. She battered them in a mix of yellow cornmeal and flour and fried them in a cast-iron pan. For supper, she would have huge biscuits baked in the wood-stove. A hot biscuit sliced open with a huge fried oyster inside was a taste of heaven.

Another treat was crackling cornbread served in a bowl of “pot likker” from the collard greens cooked in a wash pot that a sugar-cured Virginia ham had been cooked in earlier that morning. Or we would take a biscuit with a hole bored with your finger and filled up with black-strap molasses poured from a Mason jar purchased from the country store at the top of the hill from her house.