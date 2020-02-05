If you are a food writer and can’t think of a thing to write, is that still writer’s block or is that just lazy? Careful now…
Actually, I’ve had a column completely written inside my head for over a week, but it had a local politics bent and I’m fearful of a Dixie Chicks-style fate. As Dolly Parton says, “I learned a long time ago, when it comes to politics, keep your mouth shut…” So, I guess that column will stay neatly tucked away in my hippocampus.
So you see, it isn’t actually writer’s block, it’s writers muffler (or filter or silencer or whatever motif you choose). That said, the weird weather this week and my visit to the new Friends of Stokes Shelter reminded me of something. My friend Emily once said of one of our other friends, “Velmalene can make a biscuit out of any three ingredients and it always tastes delicious!” (referring to a church trip where the travelers were stranded in a huge snow storm and Velmalene made use of her extraordinary biscuit talents).
That, in turn, reminded me of Leslie Brewer and how much she would like to make some snow cream this year. I mean, can’t a girl catch a break? Where is winter? Not that I’m complaining about the mild weather and the low power bill, but, I too would like to crank out some snow cream.
Snow cream is one of those recipes where everyone has their own special way to make it (which is the only true way) and yet, we all end up with mightily similar tasting snow cream, right?
Here’s a strange fact: I grew up in Ohio where snow is plentiful! I never ever knew of another single family who made or even heard of snow cream. Thankfully, since my parents are from North Carolina, we made snow cream regularly (even though we weren’t celebrating snow, which unsanctimoniously covered the ground from October to May). Instead, our snow cream-making was a way to pass the time and make the best of a long situation.
What do Ohioians do a lot in snowy weather? They make chili. Where I lived, chili was made from ground beef with a tomato sauce and a few little onion bits floating around (think Wendy’s-style). Strangely enough, even though Cincinnati was only 2 hours away, as a child, I never even heard of Cincinnati Chili, which is served over spaghetti with shredded cheese on top.
I usually make chili using a recipe I’ve shared here before which involves ground beef, canned tomatoes, beans, taco and ranch seasoning. Today, however, as I examined the contents of my freezer and pantry, I thought, like Velmalene’s biscuits and Leslies’ snow cream, there is a wide variety of ingredients and methods to make chili!
Here’s what’s cooking, just now, in my dutch oven and it’s my new favorite. (This recipe can also be made in the crockpot set on high for 6-8 hours.)
While I would love to leave you with a few words of wisdom concerning our local political scene, I’m going to opt for the high road and simply say, if your social calendar is getting too full, discuss politics, that should clear it off pretty quickly.
Barbecue Chili
2 Tbs. tomato paste
2 Tbs. vegetable oil
2 Tbs. chili powder
1 Tbs. ground cumin
1 Tbs. garlic powder
1 Tbs onion powder
3 lbs. stew beef cut into 1” pieces (can also use pork shoulder)
1 cup merlot (if you are against using wine in cooking, substitute chicken stock instead).
1 cup chicken stock
2 Tbs. chilis in adobo sauce
1 tbs. liquid smoke
2 15 oz. cans cannellini beans (can use kidneys or pintos instead)
¾ cup barbecue sauce
2 tsp. kosher salt
2 tsp. black ground pepper
Mix all the ingredients together in a dutch oven and stir well. Cook in the oven at 400 degrees for 3 hours. Stir once while cooking. If using a crockpot, set on high and allow to cook for 6-8 hours. The time for this recipe may vary some depending on the meat you use. It is done when the meat is falling apart. Serve with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, pork rinds crumbled over the top or saltine crackers and some minced green onions.
I’ll have the chili, hold the politics
By Wendi Spraker
Wendi Spraker is CEO, Food Writer, Recipe Developer and Dish Washer at Loaves and Dishes, and one of the Dorks with Sporks duo, a mother-daughter Adventure in Take-Out podcast. Visit the website at Dorks with Sporks or wherever you listen to podcasts.