If you are a food writer and can’t think of a thing to write, is that still writer’s block or is that just lazy? Careful now…

Actually, I’ve had a column completely written inside my head for over a week, but it had a local politics bent and I’m fearful of a Dixie Chicks-style fate. As Dolly Parton says, “I learned a long time ago, when it comes to politics, keep your mouth shut…” So, I guess that column will stay neatly tucked away in my hippocampus.