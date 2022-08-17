DANBURY — Singer-songwriter Steve Hartsoe, a 1981 South Stokes High School graduate, will perform Saturday, Aug.20, at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury as part of the Art Council’s Three Sisters Stage Concert Series.
Now living in Raleigh, Hartsoe mixes the honesty of a veteran singer-songwriter with the raw angst of a garage rocker, creating a sound that brings to mind the rough, emotional grit of influences Tom Petty, Wilco, and R.E.M.
Hartsoe’s latest album “King of Small Talk” was released on April 29 and eight original songs, featuring the title track plus the album’s singles — “Ocracoke” and “Your Time Now.”
Kevin McNoldy from Cphonic Studios in Raleigh mixed and mastered the album. Hartsoe handled most of the guitar, bass and vocal duties alongside son Eli Hartsoe on drums, with contributions from McNoldy, former Luke Bryan band members Dave Ristrim and James Cook. The album was born out of the pandemic and served as a reaction to the country’s unpreparedness for the life altering event.
“King of Small Talk” is Hartsoe’s sixth solo album, following “Live at WHUP” (2021), ””(2020), “The Big Fix-Deleuxe Edition” (2017), “The Big Fix” (2016), and “Neo-Traditional” (2014).
Covered by Americana UK, the Hartsoe’s latest album was dubbed, “a true Americana vibe. He’s sure to be great live.”
The all ages show is from 6-8 p.m. Tickets are available in advance at www.stokesarts.org. The center is located at 502 Main St., Danbury. The phone number is 336-593-8159.