Steve Hartsoe will be performing on the stage at The Arts Place of Stokes in a concert that begins at 6 p.m.

DANBURY — Singer-songwriter Steve Hartsoe, a 1981 South Stokes High School graduate, will perform Saturday, Aug.20, at The Arts Place of Stokes in Danbury as part of the Art Council’s Three Sisters Stage Concert Series.

Now living in Raleigh, Hartsoe mixes the honesty of a veteran singer-songwriter with the raw angst of a garage rocker, creating a sound that brings to mind the rough, emotional grit of influences Tom Petty, Wilco, and R.E.M.