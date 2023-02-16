GALAX, VA — The Blue Ridge Music Center has revealed four of the artists appearing on the organization’s amphitheater stage this summer as part of the annual Roots of American Music concert series. Tickets for these four shows go on sale on Feb. 17 at 10 a.m.

The Music Center is located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy, N.C.