KING — After a year off due to — well, you know — the King Chamber of Commerce and the City of King will host “Meet Me on Main” Saturday from 4-9 p.m.

Downtown streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. and filled with vendors, activities and food trucks. South Main Street will be closed down to the bottom of the hill near Felps Drive, and Dalton Street will be closed near the railroad tracks up to the stoplight at Main, near King Drug.