KING — After a year off due to — well, you know — the King Chamber of Commerce and the City of King will host “Meet Me on Main” Saturday from 4-9 p.m.
Downtown streets will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. and filled with vendors, activities and food trucks. South Main Street will be closed down to the bottom of the hill near Felps Drive, and Dalton Street will be closed near the railroad tracks up to the stoplight at Main, near King Drug.
Attendees can park at King Moravian Church, King Elementary School, the King American Legion and at various other downtown businesses.
King Chamber of Commerce Director Cathy Loveday said the event promises and evening of fun and entertainment.
Loveday said she has more than 90 vendors lined up, including Mitchell’s Nursery, musician Jesslyn McCutcheon, Foothills Mobile Gem Mine, Hand In Hand Coffee, the authors of Beam Publishing, Welcome to Kang apparel, furniture from Home Sweet Farmhouse, and Roos Boutique.
Many downtown stores will also be open.
The food offerings will include the Soul to Bowl food truck, which offers wings, barbecued chicken and cheeseburgers, Johnny Rayz BBQ, To The Moon and Back Frozen Treats (Italian ice), Wings ‘N’ Fins (wings, fish and shrimp), hot dogs and sausages, along with the usual fair food: cotton candy, candy apples, funnel cakes, fried Oreos, etc.
The music and entertainment lineup is:
At the Slate Funeral Home Music Stage:
4:45-5:15 — Jeff Walker and friends
5:15-6 — Brian McGee Family
6-6:45 — Joanie Hunter
6:45-7:15 — The Kinders
7:15-8 — Josh Bledsoe
At Fannie & Ira’s Provision Co.:
5-8 — Seth Walker
At the Main Street Center Stage:
4:45-5:15 — Miss Joyce’s Dance Studio
5:15-5:45 — King Senior Center’s Dancing With Spirit group