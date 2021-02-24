I have many heroes in the fictional world — among them, Captain America the Avenger, Luke Skywalker from “Star Wars,” Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games.” But in the real world—once you take away my hubster and parents — I have few. Some examples are Mr. Rogers and Rosa Parks, whom I didn’t know, and Principal John L. Hairston and Dan-ielle Bailey-Lash, whom I did know.

When pondering what makes these people my heroes, I realize they have similar characteristics. Yes, they were all brave and fought for justice in their own ways, but there was more. They were humble. A humble hero? Seems paradoxical almost. Aren’t heroes supposed to be bold and bigger than life?