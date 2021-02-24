I have many heroes in the fictional world — among them, Captain America the Avenger, Luke Skywalker from “Star Wars,” Katniss Everdeen from “The Hunger Games.” But in the real world—once you take away my hubster and parents — I have few. Some examples are Mr. Rogers and Rosa Parks, whom I didn’t know, and Principal John L. Hairston and Dan-ielle Bailey-Lash, whom I did know.
When pondering what makes these people my heroes, I realize they have similar characteristics. Yes, they were all brave and fought for justice in their own ways, but there was more. They were humble. A humble hero? Seems paradoxical almost. Aren’t heroes supposed to be bold and bigger than life?
I assert that one can be both bold AND humble. My favorite Avenger Cap was never braggadocious while saving the world. Luke Skywalker, once a brash youth, became humbler the more power he gained. Katniss never thought much of herself, even as she revolutionized a nation.
Fred Rogers boldly used his TV platform to promote justice even when it was unpopular, yet he did it with humility and love. Mr. John L. sacrificed a lucrative career up North to stay behind and help local youth, confidently yet humbly leading us at London School. Ever-humble Rosa boldly yet nonviolently refused to give up her seat on the bus. Danielle fought against coal ash pollution until her untimely death — with a dignity that was queenlike yet a humility that was Christlike.
And then there were those sheriffs named Mike. Yep, two of ‘em — serving back to back in Stokes County — both of them my heroes, both of them humble.
As a former editor of The Stokes News, I dealt often with county leaders. Every Thursday for years, I drove up to the Sheriff’s Office to pick up arrest records and check on newsworthy events. My favorite days were when Sheriff Mike Joyce beckoned me to come “set a spell” in his office. Yes, we discussed law enforcement in Stokes County, but you could rest assured our conversation would turn to baseball.
I was no longer editor when they called me on my way to Florida to write the story of Sheriff Joyce’s passing. As I proofed the article in an Orlando hotel ballroom, I burst into tears, oblivious of the thousands of spectators at our Irish dance competition.
Why so moved? Because Mike Joyce was not only a man with a passion to bring law and order to Stokes County but one who also somehow tempered that bold leadership with the humility I so value in my heroes. He wasn’t perfect and probably blew his cool sometimes. But as a rule, he never tooted his own horn, exuding a graciousness that made him be-loved by people of all political parties.
When he handed the reins of his position to yet another Mike, Sheriff Joyce knew just what he was doing. Once again we had a man with a fervent desire to do the right thing for Stokes County who did not seek attention for himself. Mike Marshall, like his predecessor, probably got heated at times or had to repent for making a wrong decision. (I surely have; haven’t you?) Yet during his years as sheriff, his humility and kindness shone through as his predominant characteristics.
From what I have seen in many leaders nationwide, such Christlike character traits are a rarity. Show me a leader who seeks the spotlight for himself and exhibits arrogance, and I’ll show you a leader who cares more about power than he does the people.
Memory carries me back to the old paths when I first met Sheriff Marshall: I was 6, and he nearly 5. It was the summer of the first-ever Head Start program in Stokes County. President Lyndon B. Johnson had declared a war on poverty in 1964 and asked Sargent Shriver, husband of JFK’s sister, to help lead this “war.” Shriver, the “architect of Head Start,” had this new educational program up and running by 1965. However, Head Start didn’t make it to Stokes County right away. It arrived the summer I turned 6, bringing with it programs to meet the emotional, social, health and nutritional needs of preschoolers to prepare them for school.
My mother served as the Head Start Medical Social Aide who visited the home of each child enrolled in the program, taking them to medical appointments and providing assessments. Sheriff Marshall’s older brother Bobby was in my Head Start class, and one of my first memories is of playing outside of a big old house on Summit Street in Walnut Cove with Bobby and little bitty Mike, perhaps while Mama visited indoors.
Our association deepened when I “married” Bobby in a pretend wedding ceremony in second grade on the Walnut Cove Primary School playground, which of course made Mike my “brother-in-law.” And until she went to Heaven in 2016, Bobby’s precious mother Edna looked at me with those beautiful eyes, enfolded me in her loving arms and called me her “little girl,” which made Mike my “brother.”
And you know what? He has been there for me like a brother through the years. When a rage-fueled man did damage to my property out of anger toward one of my children, Mike talked me through it in a lengthy phone conversation. When a deputy saw my longhaired hubster praying through town late one New Year’s Eve and thought he was up to no good, Mike suddenly pulled up at our church’s prayer meeting to vouch for the hubster. We hadn’t even called Mike, but it was as if the good Lord sent him just in time.
Even in recent months as our Sheriff was battling health issues, he was kind enough to take my multiple late-night calls when my life was literally threatened for preaching the Gospel. In his comforting voice, Mike promised to do his best to protect me and sent a deputy to guard each church service while the credible threat loomed.
Lest you think I cannot be objective about Sheriff Marshall because of our long “family” association, let me assure you I have seen him treat his many other constituents in the same kind, helpful, humble way. It was never about him, he never sought fame, and he carried himself with a dignity and love for others that should be emulated by all leaders on any level of government.
So today I pay tribute to my “brother” and hero, Sheriff Marshall, who, following in the footsteps of Sheriff Joyce, has been a leader-ship role model for the ages. I am sad to see him go, but I understand his decision in light of the health issues. I wish the best to our new Sheriff, Joey Lemons, who has an impressive leadership record himself and proclaims to uphold the same Christian values as the two Mikes before him.
I would ask you all to join me in pledging to pray for Sheriff Lemons to lead wisely and humbly, as we continue to trust God for healing for Mike.