Why was it that AM radio stations seemed to be more popular with us kids back in the day? I don’t recall listening to FM stations much until my teenage years. Even through the occasional static, I kept that AM radio dial on 1380 WTOB — well, that is unless I turned it to 1320 WCOG or 1340 WAIR which were nearby in the 1300 neighborhood. Occasionally I would even wind the old dial way down to 980 WAAA.

WSJS? Nah, I didn’t bother going all the way down to 600 AM. I heard enough of that when my parents had the radio on. Their radio dial was pretty much stuck at WSJS’s position. That must have been a parent thing since many of you readers have told me about your parents’ obsession with WSJS, especially in the mornings.