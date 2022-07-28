Why was it that AM radio stations seemed to be more popular with us kids back in the day? I don’t recall listening to FM stations much until my teenage years. Even through the occasional static, I kept that AM radio dial on 1380 WTOB — well, that is unless I turned it to 1320 WCOG or 1340 WAIR which were nearby in the 1300 neighborhood. Occasionally I would even wind the old dial way down to 980 WAAA.
WSJS? Nah, I didn’t bother going all the way down to 600 AM. I heard enough of that when my parents had the radio on. Their radio dial was pretty much stuck at WSJS’s position. That must have been a parent thing since many of you readers have told me about your parents’ obsession with WSJS, especially in the mornings.
Daddy and Mama tuned in there every weekday morning as Daddy got ready for work and we kids, for school. Radio announcers Glenn Scott, Wayne Willard and Smith Patterson felt like family to me, although I had never met them. My buddy Gary Dudley reminded me that Wally Williams was on WSJS, too. My friend Sharon Bennett Gordon recalls listening to that station on her transistor radio and hearing Gene Overby doing sports.
My pal Scarlett Cox Jackson remembers riding to work early on summer mornings with her dad Norman and hearing WSJS announcer George Lee deliver his signature saying: “Drive safely. The life you save may be your own. Myself, I’d rather be late than be the late George Lee.” (If you’re scratching your head because you know you’ve heard that but didn’t listen to WSJS, you are not crazy. George Lee said the same thing on WTOB and WAIR. If you didn’t listen to those stations either, I can be of no further help to you!)
My classmate Nanette Bolejack Burrow has memories of listening to WSJS’s Sunday morning music broadcast. She recalls that some groups were local, while others were more nationally-known Southern Gospel groups. I have memories of The Chuckwagon Gang singing as we dressed for church on Sundays, but I do not recall if that was on WSJS.
Although the voices of Glenn Scott and his cohorts brought me much comfort since they were the “sounds of home” for me, the WSJS radio personality I enjoyed the most was the one we called the “weatherman” back in the day. (I suppose today it is more correct to say “meteorologist.”) WSJS featured Accuweather forecasts by meteorologist Joe Bastardi.
With his distinctive New Jersey-ish accent, Joe was my radio go-to man for weather on the old paths. He was brash but witty—perfect combo for a teenager like me who also wanted to appear confident and funny.
If Joe said snow, I prepared for a day home from school (with Internet not yet invented so teachers couldn’t send us assignments)! If he said sunny and hot, I started begging Daddy to take me waterskiing at Belews Lake. If Joe predicted a hurricane, you better batten down the hatches, mateys! In fact, in 2004, Joe only missed his famed “three-degree guarantee” 28 times; that is an accuracy rating of over 90%!
But whether right or wrong, Joe urged us to make the best of whatever nature brought us. He ended his forecasts with his sassy sign-off: “Enjoy the weather. It’s the only weather you’ve got!”
You other Bastardi fans will be pleased to know he is still in the weather-forecasting business—just not on local stations anymore. If I was a betting woman, I would gamble that most of you did not realize Joe is also a bodybuilder who has won the National Amateur Body-Builders’ Association Championships. As for global warming caused by humans, Joe says it ain’t so! (We’ll leave that discussion for another day.)
My friend Melinda Turner remembers a pre-Bastardi WSJS weatherman named Wiley Sims. That was before my time, but my faithful friend Google confirms that indeed Mr. Sims oversaw the U.S. Weather Bureau at Smith Reynolds Airport in Winston-Salem from 1944-1963. Local farmers depended on his forecast—broadcast on WSJS and WAIR—to help determine their daily plans. Just two years after he retired, Sims passed away in 1965 at the age of 67.
Melinda also tells me that her family—consisting of her parents Clyde and Doris Kiser, her sister Dianna and herself—were named Stokes County’s “Farm Family of the Year” in 1961. Her parents were interviewed on WSJS by a man named Harvey Dinkins. Since I wasn’t alive at that time, that name doesn’t ring a bell to me, but I would figure some of you readers are dusting off the shelves of your memories to nod affirmatively at the recollection of Mr. Dinkins.
For youngsters like me, the stations that played Top 40 music and didn’t talk so much were our selected spots on the AM dial. Since I lived on the southeast side of Walnut Cove, not too awfully far from the Guilford County line, I could pick up 1320 WCOG (“Wonderful City Of Greensboro”) about as well as I could WTOB, which was located in Winston-Salem. So if WTOB started playing Leo Sayer’s “You Make Me Feel Like Dancing,” for example, I would turn the dial to see if WCOG could offer me better fare. (Simmer down, Sayer fans; I didn’t like Abba’s “Dancing Queen” either. Different strokes, you know….)
WCOG hit the air in 1947, but its heyday was perhaps its Top 40-formatted era of the ’60-‘70s. We kids listened to DJs with names like Dusty Dunn, Scott Derringer, “Johnny C” and more. Even Rick Dees was there for a few years before he went to WTOB and then on to national fame. WCOG promised us “the most music in the Triad, all day, every day.”
But by the early ‘80s, WCOG had gone to country music programming. Over the years, the call letters changed numerous times, and the format kept flip-flopping—oldies, adult standards, talk radio, sports talk, Christian talk and even Radio Disney.
You know how they say all good things come back around? (Seeing the fashions at local stores now, I’m wishing I had saved my old elephant-leg pants from the ‘70s!) Well, WCOG is one of those good things that has come back around—at its old position of 1320 on the AM dial but also at FM 105.3 and streaming online and worldwide at wcogradio.com!
The station was bought by a local group in March 2021 and found its resurgence in broadcasting classic hits from the ‘60s-‘80s. Calling themselves Greensboro and High Point’s own classic hits radio station, they also have local news and weather.
So now when I’m zooming down the road and want to hear some tunes that transport me back to childhood, I can hit that preset button for either WTOB or WCOG. And if WTOB plays Leo Sayer’s “When I Need You” or Abba’s “Mamma Mia,” I can click over to see if WCOG can hook me up with some Jackson Five or Elton John. Or vice versa from 1320 to 980 where WTOB now resides.
It’s just like the good ol’ days! Now if only I could still fit into those banana-yellow elephant-leg pants—but alas, even Abba wouldn’t advise me to take a chance on that….
Leslie Bray Brewer