Back in early June, my teenage son reminisced, “Mom, do you remember when I bought a teddy bear at some ballgame?” “Yes, I do,” I replied. “At a Winston-Salem Dash game long ago. I would love to go to a Dash game again!”
Although only my son heard me utter those words, the very next day a Facebook friend offered me Dash tickets she had won from a local radio station. Ask and ye shall receive—especially on your birthday weekend!
The only thing I had to do was go downtown to the WTOB radio station to pick up the tickets. Wait a minute—did she say WTOB? As in the same WTOB I used to listen to at 1380 AM on my transistor radio dial?
Well, yes and no. WTOB is indeed still around, playing classic hits from the late 1950s – late ‘70s. But this particular version of WTOB hasn’t been on the air continuously. It started up again in 2015—no longer at 1380 AM but at 980 AM and 96.7 FM. DJ Mark Richards noted, “We’re all about live, community radio and bringing back a radio style that was almost forgotten.”
WTOB hit the air in 1947 (can you say 75th anniversary this year?!) at 710 AM on the radio dial before moving to 1380 AM in 1955. Top 40 hits were the staple of the station. In my teenage years, WTOB was my AM station of choice. The Flying Dutchman was one of the popular DJs, as were Russ Spooner, Bob Dale and even Rick Dees who later went on to host The Rick Dees Weekly Top 40 Countdown and had a hit song called “Disco Duck.”
Until this week, I had no idea that my friend Deborah from up in Lawsonville is married to the afternoon DJ who used to take us home in the mid-‘70s—Scott Michaels (actual name Michael Winfree) whom some folks called “Sky Michaels” because of the way he pronounced his name on the air.
Things changed in the ‘80s when WTOB mostly aired “adult standards” (music targeting older adults), as well as area sporting events and talk shows. The radio station went through many changes until in 2013 it adopted an oldies and beach music format. Sound effects and jingles from its heyday were resurrected.
However, this change only lasted a couple of years. In 2015, the station went to Spanish broadcasting and changed its call letters. But all was not lost for WTOB! Its call letters were allowed to be used for a new spot on the radio dial—980 AM, formerly the home of WAAA radio.
Since my car radio does not pick up AM stations very well, I did not realize that my childhood fav was back on the air. What a joy to be given baseball tickets won via that station! And when I followed GPS to find WTOB’s current headquarters on Trade Street in Winston-Salem, I didn’t even have to get out of my car. DJ Bob Scarborough met me on the street with the tickets. Now that’s service!
To show my appreciation, I decided to check out modern-day WTOB, presetting one of my radio buttons to its 96.7 position on the FM dial. I liked what I heard! Although I still listen to 94.1 K-LOVE most of the time, I do enjoy clicking over to WTOB every now and then.
On the road today, I decided to see what blasts from the past they were airing. First one up was Ocean’s 1971 hit “Put Your Hand in the Hand.” I had forgotten that song existed yet could immediately sing every word! How does the human brain do that with song lyrics?
Next up was Sly & the Family Stone singing “Everyday People”—1968 all over again! The DJ began talking after that one, and I thought it might be commercial time, but suddenly in the background I heard the iconic opening strains of the Jackson Five’s “I Want You Back.” I cranked up the volume to blare through my open windows as I cruised down the road with the summer breeze whipping my hair. Was I in elementary school again screaming deliriously when that 1969 song came on the radio? No, my windblown hair was no longer the blond of my childhood nor the brunette of my earlier adulthood. It was the graying mane of a middle-aged woman who still wanted to groove along to the beat of Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael.
Fondness for WTOB swelled in my heart as the years rolled back for me. And strangely enough, something that irritated me to no end back on the old paths touched my heart today—the DJ still talking as the next song began to play.
Do you cassette tape aficionados remember the frustration of waiting for perhaps hours to tape record your favorite song, only to have the opening bars polluted by a DJ’s voice? Oh, how I detested that! Nonetheless, I would hit the “Record” and “Play” buttons simultaneously (why did we have to press both to record?) and later grit my teeth every time I played back the song on tape and heard the DJ’s voice marring those breathtaking opening piano notes of Elton John’s “Bennie and the Jets” or the stellar drums/bass intro to the Commodores’ “Brick House.”
However, with the dogged determination of a teenager who lived in the pre-YouTube, iTunes, Spotify and Pandora era (pretty much the Stone Age in the minds of my kids), I would continue to sit by my radio, hoping to hear that favorite song again—praying the DJ would be merciful this time and hush up so I could record a better version. Sometimes he did, although he might begin talking again as the song was winding down. Oh, the trials of childhood in the ‘70s!
The only way I would be able to hear that song uninterrupted was if I could save my tobacco-priming money and beg Mama to take me to Rose’s or Paul Rose Department Store out at Northside Shopping Center so I could buy the 45 record. In later teenage years, the better options were Record Bar or Camelot Music at Hanes Mall.
However, today when the WTOB DJ was talking during the intro of that song, I didn’t mind at all. It took me back to a more innocent time when we weren’t exactly rubbing sticks together to make fire or celebrating the invention of the wheel, yet we lived in a pre-digital age that some of us minimalists and/or Luddites like to call “The Good Ol’ Days.”
Those were the days, my friends, we thought would never end—the days of lying out in the summertime sun (except we called it “laying out”) with our transistor radios playing on the blanket beside us. My schoolmate Nanette remembers listening to WTOB during such tanning sessions and waiting for the “tan tones” which were played every 30 minutes to remind you to “turn so you don’t burn!”
And oh, how we loved those radio contests! My pal Dianne recalls listening to WTOB with her cousin in their teenage years of the ‘60s and winning contests where the prize was a case of Dippity Do hair gel. (Did you know that product is still being sold?)
Dr. Ron Carroll, former Stokes County Commissioner and Superintendent of Schools, remembers a WTOB-sponsored contest to determine which area high school had the most school spirit. South Stokes won in the spring of 1965 during its first year of operation. The radio station honored the Saura students with a dance, featuring renowned recording artists Bobby Goldsboro (now an accomplished oil painter at age 81) and Brian Hyland (still doing musical tours at age 78), plus a popular local band, the Vee Jays. The “School Spirit” trophy presented by WTOB is still on display at South Stokes, perhaps the oldest trophy on campus.
And had yet another WTOB contest 57 years later not resulted in my friend Nancy generously giving me the Dash tickets, I would not only have missed the opportunity to see a great baseball game but also the opportunity to reconnect with a wonderful radio station still playing the songs of my youth. I’d say that’s a win-win!
