Back in early June, my teenage son reminisced, “Mom, do you remember when I bought a teddy bear at some ballgame?” “Yes, I do,” I replied. “At a Winston-Salem Dash game long ago. I would love to go to a Dash game again!”

Although only my son heard me utter those words, the very next day a Facebook friend offered me Dash tickets she had won from a local radio station. Ask and ye shall receive—especially on your birthday weekend!