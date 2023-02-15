129361982_web1_330139906_748542399842798_4136328696478240546_n

Congratulations to Raygan Hawkins, daughter of Doug and Gwen Hawkins, who has been awarded the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship which is a four-year, fully funded program. This scholarship process is very rigorous and competitive with only 3% out of 2,000 applicants selected each year. Raygan, a North Stokes senior, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study biology with the goal of becoming a PA. She also plans to study abroad in Europe to learn about other health care systems.

Sandy Ridge Ruritans will be selling Mrs. Pumpkins chicken pies, baked spaghetti and brownies as a fundraiser until the Feb. 22. This is for the annual senior scholarship awards. Contact any Ruritan member to place your order. Delivery will be at the NE Stokes Fire Department March 4 at 10:30 a.m.