Congratulations to Raygan Hawkins, daughter of Doug and Gwen Hawkins, who has been awarded the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship which is a four-year, fully funded program. This scholarship process is very rigorous and competitive with only 3% out of 2,000 applicants selected each year. Raygan, a North Stokes senior, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to study biology with the goal of becoming a PA. She also plans to study abroad in Europe to learn about other health care systems.
Sandy Ridge Ruritans will be selling Mrs. Pumpkins chicken pies, baked spaghetti and brownies as a fundraiser until the Feb. 22. This is for the annual senior scholarship awards. Contact any Ruritan member to place your order. Delivery will be at the NE Stokes Fire Department March 4 at 10:30 a.m.
Pine Hall Elementary School Bingo Fundraiser will be this Friday at 5 p.m. All proceeds go directly to the school. Doors open at 5 p.m. and games start at 6 p.m.; concessions will be served.
Lawsonville Ruritan Club will have a blood drive on March 4 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy. N. Call Herb Cardwell at 910-916-1577 to schedule an appointment or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys (& Vera) and The Shelton Brothers on March 11 at 6 p.m. at the community center.
The Annual Bluegrass Show held in Sandy Ridge since 1948, will celebrate 75 years of music on Saturday, March 18. Held at Sandy Ridge Elementary School, the show will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature Alan Bibey (two-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year) & Grasstowne and The Churchmen. Tickets are $20, children under 6 free; proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the school.
Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m.
Boy Scout Troop 412, of Danbury, held a food drive to benefit Northern Stokes Food Pantry. They collected 507 pounds of food and $200 in donations. Troop 412, you are awesome!
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Billy “James” Townsend, age 21, who passed away Friday, Feb. 10.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.” – Arwen, ‘Lord of the Rings’
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Apple Cake
1 box Spice Cake Mix
20 oz. Apple Pie Filling
4 Eggs
1 cup softened butter
3 cup powdered sugar
1/2 cup brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
2 tbsp. milk
1 tsp. vanilla
Preheat oven 350. Grease 9×13″ cake pan. Beat together cake mix, pie filling and eggs until well blended (there will still be chunks of apple). Pour into prepared pan. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until toothpick inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool completely. Whip butter, brown sugar, cinnamon and vanilla until fluffy. Gradually add powdered sugar. Add milk until you reach desired consistency. Spread frosting over cake.
I made this for the bluegrass music event this past Saturday and brought home an empty pan. Very easy and delicious recipe!