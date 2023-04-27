Thanks to the Sandy Ridge Bulldog Seniors and all who attended the banquet held in their honor this past Saturday at The Stanley Farm. It was a beautiful day; thank you, Doug Stanley, for allowing the use of your farm. Seniors enjoyed music provided by DJ Tory Mabe, the decorations were awesome and thanks to Jessica Yearout for the balloon arch and backdrop for photos.

Seniors and their family and friends enjoyed popcorn, Bingo and Corn Hole; thanks to the local businesses for their donations for the door prizes. Thank you, Rev. Randy Cook for the prayer and blessing. Derrick Vickers was the guest speaker and gave examples of good habits to have such as always be kind to others and be courageous in pursuit of your dreams and career. Each senior was given a Bible and spoke about their choice of college and career goals. What fun it was to look back at a 2012 first grade class picture of the 2023 class. The Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club awarded scholarships to Mattie Joyce, Alexis Dalton, Lydia Cook, Mallory Briggs and Kaitlyn Mays.