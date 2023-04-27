Thanks to the Sandy Ridge Bulldog Seniors and all who attended the banquet held in their honor this past Saturday at The Stanley Farm. It was a beautiful day; thank you, Doug Stanley, for allowing the use of your farm. Seniors enjoyed music provided by DJ Tory Mabe, the decorations were awesome and thanks to Jessica Yearout for the balloon arch and backdrop for photos.
Seniors and their family and friends enjoyed popcorn, Bingo and Corn Hole; thanks to the local businesses for their donations for the door prizes. Thank you, Rev. Randy Cook for the prayer and blessing. Derrick Vickers was the guest speaker and gave examples of good habits to have such as always be kind to others and be courageous in pursuit of your dreams and career. Each senior was given a Bible and spoke about their choice of college and career goals. What fun it was to look back at a 2012 first grade class picture of the 2023 class. The Sandy Ridge Ruritan Club awarded scholarships to Mattie Joyce, Alexis Dalton, Lydia Cook, Mallory Briggs and Kaitlyn Mays.
Spring Planting Festival, at 1476 Snow Hill Church Rd., is this Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. They will be planting corn and tobacco, other local vendors will have flower and vegetable plants for sale as well as local eggs, soaps, homemade breads and more. Northern Stokes Food, Fun and Friends will host the children’s farm games. Come early; there will be homemade breakfast and lunch for sale and music by George Cutchins group, Tobacco Belt Bluegrass.
There will be a Pinto Bean Dinner Benefit for Dorothy Chaney on Saturday, May 6, at the community building at 11 a.m. Dorothy has squamous non-small cell lung cancer; all proceeds will help with medical expenses. Price per plate is $7 and includes pintos, slaw, cornbread, dessert and drink. There will also be live music, bake sale, 50/50 raffle and auctions.
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome The Grassifieds to the community center on May 13 at 6 p.m.
Bingo will return May 20 at 7 p.m. This is a fundraiser for the upkeep and maintenance of the community building. Thanks to all who have participated in the past.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of James “Anthony” Nelson, age 57, who passed away Thursday, April 20 and Trinity Sebastian Fain, age 25.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
To all the 2023 graduates –
“Be willing to go all out, in pursuit of your dream. Ultimately it will pay off. You are more powerful than you think you are. Go for it.” – Les Brown
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Sour Cream Butter Biscuits
2 cups self-rising flour
2 sticks butter, melted
1 cup sour cream
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Grease miniature muffin pans. Mix the flour and butter together, add the sour cream and blend well, Place spoonfuls of the batter in the muffin pans. Bake until golden, 8 to 10 minutes.
Bread is my downfall; I admit it. I can’t wait for a ripe garden tomato on a buttered biscuit.