Northeast Stokes Volunteer Fire Dept Members who recently receives life save awards are, from left, Fire Sargent Jaden Hall, Assistant Chief John Webb, firefighter David Thompson, Fire Chief Ryan Clark and Lt. Stephen Brady. Not pictured are Camden Hall and Corey Sheline.
Adam and Caitlyne Mabe and Jamie and Scott Williams of Sandy Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter Morgan Mabe to Jordan Bullins of Danbury. Morgan is a 2020 graduate of North Stokes and is employed as a CNA at Baptist Hospital. Jordan is the son of Greg and Wendy Bullins of Danbury. He is a 2013 graduate of North Stokes and is employed by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office as a detective.
Carrie Story of Sandy Ridge and owner of Clay Revolution, announces she is in the midst of a “soft opening” which began Feb. 27. She offers permanent jewelry services at her storefront location in downtown Madison. Store hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. I have my permanent bracelet, and I love it!
Congratulations to Donna Stowe on being selected as Sandy Ridge Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2023-2024.
Easy Eats Food Truck will be set up this Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at The Ridge.
Lawsonville Ruritan Club will host a blood drive this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at 4589 NC 8 Hwy North. You may schedule online or call 1-800-RED CROSS.
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys (& Vera) and The Shelton Brothers on Saturday, March 11, at 6 p.m. at the community center.
The Annual Bluegrass Show held in Sandy Ridge since 1948, will celebrate 75 years of music on Saturday, March 18. Held at Sandy Ridge Elementary School, the show will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature Alan Bibey (two-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year) & Grasstowne and The Churchmen. Tickets are $20, children under 6 free; proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the school.
Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m. If you have a donation for a Bingo or door prize, please let me know. Our next meeting will be March 20 at 7 p.m. Anyone interested in joining our committee is welcome to attend.
This past Monday, NE Stokes Volunteer Fire Departments members trained and updated their yearly CPR certification. The following members were presented with a life save award from The American Heart Association for a recent save using CPR. Those receiving awards were Fire Sargent Jaden Hall, Assistant Chief John Webb, firefighter David Thompson, Fire Chief Ryan Clark, Lt. Stephen Brady, Camden Hall and Corey Sheline.
NE Stokes Fire Department will host an Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 2, at 2 p.m. with a rain date of April 8. There will be four separate hunts for age groups 0-2, 3-5, 6-8 and 9-12. Eggs will include candy and cash prizes. There will also be an appearance by the Easter Bunny. If you wish to donate prizes or cash for the eggs, go by the fire department and grab a bag and fill ‘em up. A food drive will be underway at the Egg Hunt; all items will stay within the community.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Winford Ray Boles, age 82, who passed away Sunday, Feb. 26 and Hassell Joseph “Papa Joe” Tilley, age 88, who passed away Monday, Feb. 27.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“For what it’s worth: It’s never too late to be whoever you want to be. I hope you live a life you’re proud of, and if you find you’re not, I hope you have the strength to start over again.”
– F. Scott Fitzgerald
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
ORANGE CHICKEN – Crock Pot
3 lbs. Boneless Skinless Chicken Breasts, thawed
¾ cup Orange Marmalade
¾ cup of Sweet Baby Ray’s Original BBQ Sauce
2 tbsp. Soy Sauce
Cook chicken in covered crockpot on high for 3 hours or low for 6 hours. After 3 hours on high or 6 hours on low, drain juices from crockpot. At this point you can either leave the chicken breasts whole, or remove, cut into cubes, and transfer back to crockpot. Mix together bbq sauce, orange marmalade, and soy sauce. Pour mixture over chicken, and cook on high for 30 more minutes, covered. Serve with rice.