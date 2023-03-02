Adam and Caitlyne Mabe and Jamie and Scott Williams of Sandy Ridge announce the engagement of their daughter Morgan Mabe to Jordan Bullins of Danbury. Morgan is a 2020 graduate of North Stokes and is employed as a CNA at Baptist Hospital. Jordan is the son of Greg and Wendy Bullins of Danbury. He is a 2013 graduate of North Stokes and is employed by the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office as a detective.

Carrie Story of Sandy Ridge and owner of Clay Revolution, announces she is in the midst of a “soft opening” which began Feb. 27. She offers permanent jewelry services at her storefront location in downtown Madison. Store hours are Monday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. I have my permanent bracelet, and I love it!