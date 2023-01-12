Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Vince Myers, Dawn Myers, Duane Hicks, Tommy Chandler and Marissa Colter. Please come out and support this band and welcome them to Sandy Ridge. We will have concessions and 50/50 raffle.
Easy Eats LLC, a mother and daughter team based out of Sandy Ridge, will be set up at The Ridge Restaurant in the parking lot every Friday until March from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April Handy and Sheila Pyrtle invite everyone to come check out their amazing food.
Congratulations to Danielle Weston Cox who was honored with a baby shower at Sandy Ridge Elementary School. Danielle stated, “He will be here before we know it.”
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Dorothy Lackey, age 91, who passed away Saturday, Dec. 31; Angela Renee McKirdy, age 56, who passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4; Clement Lee Moore, age 92, who passed away Friday, Jan. 6; and Mary Lena Gann Priddy, age 100, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 7.
Lena Priddy will be missed by so many family members and friends. She was very active in the community of Sandy Ridge which she loved. In the past, Lena would take her writings of local news to the office in Walnut Cove. The office moved to King and e-mail came into play. I spoke with her and agreed to take over and e-mail the news. She worked tirelessly and endlessly for the groups she was involved with, and she will not be forgotten.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“The Lord gave us two ends – one to sit on and the other to think with. Success depends on which one we use the most.” – Ann Landers
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Sweet Corn Spoon Bread
1 can whole kernel corn
1 can cream style corn
1 cup sour cream
1 stick butter, melted
1 pkg. Jiffy Corn Muffin Mix
3 eggs
Mix all together, pour into cast iron skillet at 375 degrees for 35 – 40 minutes.