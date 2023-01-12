129252722_web1_324738015_1282100442521868_6695267167877045736_n

Danielle Weston Cox, a teacher at Sandy Ridge Elementary recently was honored with a baby shower.

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hazy Ridge Bluegrass Band to the community center this Saturday at 6 p.m. Band members are Vince Myers, Dawn Myers, Duane Hicks, Tommy Chandler and Marissa Colter. Please come out and support this band and welcome them to Sandy Ridge. We will have concessions and 50/50 raffle.

Easy Eats LLC, a mother and daughter team based out of Sandy Ridge, will be set up at The Ridge Restaurant in the parking lot every Friday until March from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April Handy and Sheila Pyrtle invite everyone to come check out their amazing food.