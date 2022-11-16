An American Red Cross Blood Drive is this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the community center. You can go online to schedule your appointment at redcrossblood.org, call 1-800-733-2767 or call Kaye Isbell at 336-871-4204.
Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser is this Saturday at 7 p.m.; doors open at 6 p.m. We have some great Bingo and door prizes that have been donated. This will be the last one for the year until March. All proceeds are for the maintenance and upkeep of our building. Concessions will be available.
Also on Saturday, Bennett’s Baskets ‘n Bows at 3859 NC 8 N. in Danbury will have Christmas Open House. Gail will have gifts under $5 and $10, Dewey’s Cookies, gourmet apples, muscadine cider and custom-made gifts as well.
Stoney Ridge Baptist Church will have more mountain music, food and fellowship Saturday evening from 4 pm until. The gospel group, By Grace, will be performing.
Holiday Market is back! Hosted by Beth Ann Durham on Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Barn at Shelton Farms, located at 1295 Brim Road in Madison, there will be many local craft vendors for last minute holiday shopping. Beth Ann will have door prizes and refreshments. For more information, contact her at 336-553-8576.
Christian Crafts & Creations, a community craft sale event, is scheduled for Dec. 16 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. and Dec. 17 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Lawsonville Community Center. To be a vendor, contact Abigail Watkins at 336-407-5487.
Congratulations to Reid Hawkins and Justus Moorefeld on their recent engagement.
Sandy Ridge Ruritans hosted a meal to honor our local veterans this past Saturday at The American Legion. The Girl Scouts were on hand to serve the veterans, and they did a great job. Thank you to Sheriff Joey Lemons, guest speaker, and Josh Hudson, local singer/songwriter, who performed special music for the occasion. The elementary school participated in a coloring, drawing and essay writing contest. 1st place winners were:
Kindergarten – Lane Fox, 1st grade – Cyleigh Mabe, 2nd – grade Bow Carr, 3rd – grade Ashton Williams, 4th – grade Brianna Hernandez and 5th grade – Kikyo DiJohn. Kikyo was present with the Girl Scouts and read her winning essay.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Mary Magdaline Goins Hickman, age 92, who passed away Monday, Nov. 7, Robert Junior “June” Glidewell, age 87 who passed away Wednesday, Nov. 9 and William “Dwayne” Steele, age 60, who passed away Friday, Nov. 11.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“Many people die with their music still in them. Why is this so? Too often it is because they are always getting ready to live. Before they know it, time runs out.” – Oliver Wendell Holmes
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Chocolate Delight
1 16 oz. tub Cool-Whip
1 8 oz. pkg. cream cheese (softened)
1 Cup powdered sugar
1 Tsp vanilla extract
1 5.9 oz. pkg. instant chocolate pudding
1 5.9 oz. pkg. instant vanilla pudding
4 Cups of Milk
1 1/2 Cups chocolate Teddy Grahams
3/4 Cup chopped walnuts
1 stick of butter
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Pulse 1 1/4 cups teddy grahams and 1/2 cup walnuts in food processor, combine in bowl with 1 stick of melted butter. Form crust in bottom of 9”×13” casserole dish. Bake 15 minutes until set. Meanwhile, combine powdered sugar, cream cheese, half tub of Cool-Whip and vanilla extract in medium bowl. Mix until smooth. Layer cream cheese mixture on cooled crust. Combine both pudding packages and milk, mix until thickened. Layer on top of cream cheese mixture. Top with remaining Cool-Whip, then sprinkle crushed Teddy Grahams and chopped walnuts on top. Cover and refrigerate overnight or 6 hours!
Note: The grocery store did not have chocolate Teddy Grahams; I used the chocolate chip ones, and it was delicious!
Contact Carolyn Craig at 336-871-4075 with Sandy Ridge news.