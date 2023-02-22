129382213_web1_327728316_934055507749218_3372535783793154018_n

Lydia Cook, daughter of Randy and Sandy Cook, recently passed the Test of Essential Academic Skills, which assesses a student’s preparedness for entering the health science fields. Lydia plans to attend Forsyth Tech to enter the field of sonography. (Submitted photo)

[…]

Congratulations to Lydia Cook, daughter of Randy and Sandy Cook, who passed the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS). She passed with flying colors and tested higher than 65% of those who took the test. The TEAS is designed specifically to assess a student’s preparedness for entering the health science fields. Lydia plans to attend Forsyth Tech to enter the field of sonography. She is working on the requirements to get into the program as they only accept 8 students per semester. Good luck, Lydia!

Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys (& Vera) and The Shelton Brothers on March 11 at 6 p.m. at the community center.