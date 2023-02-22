Lydia Cook, daughter of Randy and Sandy Cook, recently passed the Test of Essential Academic Skills, which assesses a student’s preparedness for entering the health science fields. Lydia plans to attend Forsyth Tech to enter the field of sonography. (Submitted photo)
Congratulations to Lydia Cook, daughter of Randy and Sandy Cook, who passed the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS). She passed with flying colors and tested higher than 65% of those who took the test. The TEAS is designed specifically to assess a student’s preparedness for entering the health science fields. Lydia plans to attend Forsyth Tech to enter the field of sonography. She is working on the requirements to get into the program as they only accept 8 students per semester. Good luck, Lydia!
Sandy Ridge Music Association will welcome Hubert Lawson & The Bluegrass Country Boys (& Vera) and The Shelton Brothers on March 11 at 6 p.m. at the community center.
The Annual Bluegrass Show held in Sandy Ridge since 1948, will celebrate 75 years of music on Saturday, March 18. Held at Sandy Ridge Elementary School, the show will begin at 6 p.m. and will feature Alan Bibey (two-time IBMA Mandolin Player of the Year) & Grasstowne and The Churchmen. Tickets are $20, children younger than 6 are free; proceeds from ticket sales to benefit the school.
The Sandy Ridge Community Center Bingo Fundraiser will be March 25 at 7 p.m.
Thank you to our local Family Dollar Store for donating a Valentine’s balloon to each student at Sandy Ridge Elementary.
Sympathy is extended to the family and friends of Winnie Maureen Gunter Joyce, age 85, who passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Mary Ruth McLawhon, age 75, who passed away Wednesday, Feb. 15.
QUOTE OF THE WEEK:
“We must not, in trying to think about how we can make a big difference, ignore the small daily differences we can make which, over time, add up to big differences that we often cannot foresee. – Marian Wright Edelman
TRIED AND TASTED RECIPE:
Chicken Pie
1/2 tsp. pepper
1/2 cup (1 stick) butter, melted
3 cups cooked, shredded chicken
2 cups chicken broth
1 10 oz. can cream of chicken soup
1 cup self-rising flour
1 cup buttermilk, well shaken
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Put chicken in 2-quart casserole dish. Combine the broth and soup in a medium saucepan and bring the mixture to a boil. Pour the broth mixture over the chicken. In a separate medium bowl, mix the flour with the pepper. Stir in the melted butter and the buttermilk. Pour this mixture over the casserole and smooth the top; do not stir. Bake the casserole until the crust is brown and the filling beneath is hot and bubbly, about 45 minutes.
This is a recipe from Trisha Yearwood’s cookbook. I used a 13 x 9 pan; the crust was nicely browned after 45 minutes. Tried, tasted and approved by my grandson, Ethan, and Morgan, my granddaughter. The dish is empty!