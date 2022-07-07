Do you have a favorite restaurant? Like a mad scientist, do you ever try to recreate some of the dishes from your favorite restaurant? No? I’m the only one? At least I’ve co-opted my oldest daughter into my nutty hobbies.

This week my daughter and I pulled off TWO copycat recipes from one of our favorite Charleston eateries! I’m sharing one here (there just isn’t room for both, maybe in the next column). Eventually, they will both make it to the pages of the website and YouTube but at this writing, The Stokes News is the only place to find this recipe. What a lucky reader you are!