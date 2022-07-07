Do you have a favorite restaurant? Like a mad scientist, do you ever try to recreate some of the dishes from your favorite restaurant? No? I’m the only one? At least I’ve co-opted my oldest daughter into my nutty hobbies.
This week my daughter and I pulled off TWO copycat recipes from one of our favorite Charleston eateries! I’m sharing one here (there just isn’t room for both, maybe in the next column). Eventually, they will both make it to the pages of the website and YouTube but at this writing, The Stokes News is the only place to find this recipe. What a lucky reader you are!
During our Charleston Trip a couple of weeks ago, the Glass Onion (100% recommend visiting!) was serving “Watermelon Lemonade” as the special drink. You could order this drink as a “mocktail” or as the full on adulterated version with vodka. Come on, you know which one I did. Do you have to ask?
That said, it is so delicious and refreshing, it’s hard to just have one (as my friend Mary and I will both attest). On arriving home, my daughter Sarah figured out how to make this drink and as I was sipping mine last night I exclaimed, “By George, I think she’s got it!” Because what else is a proud mother supposed to say?
You might read the recipe and think, “that’s too much work” but I promise you, it’s totally worth the little bit of extra work. Totally worth it. Plus, it’s summertime and there’s almost nothing more refreshing than fresh watermelon. Am I right? Besides, what else are you going to do with basketball sized watermelons?
If you want to make the adult version, simply add a shot of good quality vodka to the mix and give it a good stir. Serve with plenty of ice and if you have one of those cool silvery metal glasses, that would make it perfectly. Garnish with a small slice of watermelon, mint, slice of lemon or just guzzle it down like a thirsty farm hand (that’s what I did).
1 ½ Cup Fresh Watermelon pieces
½-1 Cup simple syrup
2-4 Cups Lemonade
Whiz up the fresh watermelon in a blender or with a stick blender until liquid. Pour through a fine mesh strainer to remove seeds, strings and pulp. Use the back of a spoon to push through the strainer if needed. You should end up with about a cup of watermelon juice.
Add 1 cup of simple syrup to your watermelon juice in a gallon sized pitcher. (If you want to make your own, find the recipe at loaves and dishes dot net).
Add the lemonade and mix. Taste as you add so that you make the lemonade as sweet/tart as you prefer.
Tips
Take your time pushing the watermelon though the strainer, it’s a job that can’t really be hurried.
If you are using frozen watermelon, you may have to add a few tablespoons of water to change the consistency.
You can make your own lemonade from scratch OR use Simply Lemonade brand lemonade for the best flavor. If you need a good homemade lemonade recipe, check out loaves and dishes.net
To make into an adult beverage, add 1 shot of vodka, gin or rum.
Don’t add ice until ready to serve and then pour over the ice. The ice melts quickly and will water down your beverage.